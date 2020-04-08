The Jobs Streak Has Ended - This Too Will Pass

In the old legend the wise men finally boiled down the history of mortal affairs into a single phrase: This too will pass. – Benjamin Graham

In The Lead-Lag Report, I mentioned last week that if it wasn’t apparent that we were in a recession then, it would be by the time the March jobs report came across the ticker. Well, last week we received the bad news – 701,000 jobs were lost in March, way worse than expectations of 100k jobs lost. I want to know what these economists projecting job losses and unemployment claims are doing right now, as they have been so far off the mark lately. Consistently missing projections, this badly means that they need to fix their models already. I could miss a guess by 700% as well, where's my economist check?

Moving on, the job losses we are seeing are historical. 700k is the most significant job decline since March 2009 and ends an incredible 113 month stretch of job gains. It might be remembered as the greatest job creation period in history and will be a tough one to beat. The unemployment rate rose from 3.5%, a 50-year low, to 4.4% in a single month amid the coronavirus pandemic. This was the eighth largest decline on record going back to 1939, according to Bespoke Investment Group. While this is still an ultra-low level of unemployment, only bringing us back to 2017 levels, it's about to get a whole lot worse when the April numbers come in. The March report reference week is only in the first half of the month, meaning that the massive layoffs recorded in the second half of March were not even fully picked up in this report. Social distancing measures have been extended to the end of April recently, so that means there will be a full month of layoffs coming as opposed to the partial month in March. That sets us up for some terrible news next month.

The prior two weeks of unemployment claims, in the latter half of the month, as mentioned, were heartbreaking and unthinkable. U.S. jobless claims soared to 6.65 million from data released on April 2. That brought the two-week total to 10 million, spanning across industries. It broke the chart (below), after breaking the chart in the week prior. Remember when I brought up my gripe about economist estimates? Well, when the weekly jobless claims came in on March 26 at 3.283 million, consensus estimates were for 1 million lost. And when they came in at 6.648 million on April 2, consensus estimates were for 3.5 million.

Before them coming out, I mentioned that I thought the consensus estimates were a joke right now, and I was proven right. Just look at the situation we find ourselves in at this point. So many businesses can’t survive in this type of economic reality. Jobless claims will continue to increase next week, but at least estimates are starting to mesh with reality – consensus currently points to an additional 5 million jobless claims on April 9. I still think we’re in a surprise to the downside, unfortunately.

Not all hope is lost. I have started to see some indicators turn which I’ve been pointing out to subscribers of The Lead-Lag Report. I pinpointed that I thought we were in a melt-up situation starting towards the end of March, which I thought might fade after it initially surged. When the facts change, though, change your theory.

Markets have come well off their highs, setting up better long-term returns. The VIX, after surging to levels not seen in decades and breaching the 80 level, has settled into a much lower level, which is bullish for stocks. Utilities, seen as a haven play, have been a weak performer recently. And with oil rallying and posting its best week in history, we are seeing inflation expectations increasing at the long end, also bullish for stocks and the economy. I've detailed why I have officially turned bullish at this point in the market, as I think we have seen the market lows as long as oil can hold or increase on its recent rally, among other indicators. In March 2009, no one thought we would get out of the economic mess we were in.

Remember: This too will pass.

