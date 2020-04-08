Casey's General Stores: Great Business, Expensive Stock

There's much to like about Casey's General Stores in my opinion. The company has been very shareholder friendly, and it seems they have sufficient liquidity to weather the current storm.

I think the case of Casey's General Stores (CASY) demonstrates the idea that the price you pay is a large determinant of your returns. For example, the shares have held up rather well since January 1st of this year, down only about 12.5% since. Investors who purchased shares only two months later are down about 23%. I mention these two points in time to point out that the price we pay is critically important when determining our returns. As investors, our primary concern should therefore be to never overpay. The question of whether or not investors are overpaying for shares of Casey's General Stores is central to this article, therefore. I'll attempt to answer whether shares represent good value or not by looking at the financial state of the company, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the company itself. I know my readers have a great deal of binge watching to catch up on, so I'll come right to the point. Casey's is a fine company that is well positioned to come out the other side of this crisis even stronger in my estimation. The problem is that the shares are relatively expensive in my view. For that reason, I can't recommend buying at current levels. That said, I think the options market presents a very profitable trade here.

Financial Snapshot

The financial history at Casey's has been fairly impressive in my view. For example, both revenue and net income have grown nicely over the past five years, up at CAGRs of 3.8% and 2.45% respectively. On the back of a strong buyback program, shares outstanding have declined at a CAGR of ~.9%, and this has caused EPS to outstrip earnings growth, growing at a CAGR of about 3.6%. When comparing the first nine months of FY 2020 to the same period a year ago suggests that the growth theme remains intact here. Specifically, net income was ~12.9% higher on the back of a 2.6% uptick in revenue during the most recent period.

I have come to the conclusion that buybacks are far more difficult to execute well. For that reason, I'm less impressed by the fact that the company spent just over $276 million on buybacks over the past 5 ¾ years than I am with the $214 million returned to owners in the form of ever growing dividends. This action has caused dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of just over 7% since 2015. Finally, the low payout ratio (currently ~17%) suggests to me that the dividend is safe and there's room for further growth.

Not everything is sunshine and lollipops at Casey's, though. In particular, long-term debt has grown at a CAGR of about 9%. Reflecting the lower cost of money, the interest expense has grown more slowly, by "only" a compounded rate of just over 6% over the same time period. I generally worry more about debt in the current environment more than usual. The reason for this is that history is no guide at the moment, as no modern economy has ever voluntarily turned itself off before. I'm uncertain about how the credit markets will act in this new environment. This obviously poses greater risks for those companies with more levered balance sheets.

Thankfully, the company has enough liquidity in the short term to weather this storm in my estimation. In particular, per this news release, Casey's has access to about $150 million available under its credit facilities, a coupon rate of about 2.9%, and no significant debt maturities after 2020 until 2025.

Thus, I consider Casey's to be in fairly good financial shape, and I think growth will resume when the world returns to something akin to normal. I think this would be a reasonable investment at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I hope you like repetition, dear reader, because you're about to get some. As I've written literally hundreds of times on this forum, and said well over a thousand times in "real life", a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. The sad truth is that we small investors access the future cash flows of companies via the public stock market, and the mood of that market is sometimes very optimistic, and sometimes very pessimistic. It's generally a better idea to buy when the market is in a pessimistic state of mind, as this allows investors to access lower prices. As I suggested above, it's better to buy at lower prices.

So, in my opinion, investors need to try to buy shares when the market for those shares is particularly despondent. I judge the level of gloom in a market in a host of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. Most simply, I want to compare the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow, and the like. In particular, I want to see that the company is trading at a discount both to the overall market and to its own history. I was somewhat surprised to learn that on that basis, the shares aren't that inexpensively priced.

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at the simple ratio of price to earnings, I want to understand the assumptions about the company's future currently embedded in price. In order to do that, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they might isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about a given company. Applying this methodology to Casey's suggests a growth rate of about 9% going forward. I consider this to be a massively optimistic forecast, and for that reason, I have to recommend avoiding these shares at current levels.

Options As Alternative

Just because I wouldn't like to buy the shares at current prices doesn't mean I don't think there's value here. On the contrary, I think there's a tremendous amount of value in this very shareholder friendly company. The problem is the price level. This presents investors with a choice, as far as I can tell. They can either wait for shares to drop to more reasonable levels. That would be horrendously boring in my estimation. Alternatively, they can generate premia by selling put options. I think these are "win-win" trades because they either allow the investor to access a great company at a great price, and/or they generate income.

At the moment, my preferred short put option is the November 2020 put with a strike of $105. The bid-ask on this put is currently $3.70-$7.70. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they'll be obliged to buy at a net price of $101.30, about 27% below the current price. Holding all else constant, that price corresponds to a forward P/E of ~16 and a forward dividend yield of ~1.26%. This is, by definition, a lower risk entry price than the current market price, and is on the low side of prices paid for $1 of future earnings over the past 10 years. Of course, if the shares remain above $105, the investor will simply pocket the premium and move on.

Everything comes with risk, though, and options are obviously no different. For that reason, I should point out the unique risks associated with this strategy. I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer will be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices. In addition, some (though certainly not all) short put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors want to maximize their income, rather than pick a stock price that represents a great long term buy price. For my part, I'm more interested in locking in a great buy price than I am generating premium income.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This is an objectively better circumstance than the person who takes the prevailing market price for the shares. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day. There's risk there, but it's far less than simply buying, in my estimation.

Conclusion

I think Casey's General Stores is a fine business that has sufficient liquidity to weather the current storm. The company is obviously shareholder friendly, in light of the dividend history here. Finally, Casey's shares have held up relatively well in a very challenging environment. The problem is that most other investors already understand this, and the share price reflects all of these positives. In my view, this great company would be a terrible investment at the moment, given that shares are priced rather richly. Thankfully, the options market offers investors the opportunity to either generate decent premia (~3% for seven months), or buy into a great company at a very good price. I think Casey's is a wonderful business that I'd be happy to own at the right price. Unfortunately, the shares aren't near the "right" price for me, and I therefore recommend selling put options, rather than buying the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling the puts mentioned in this article.