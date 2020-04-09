This article was co-produced with Williams Equity Research and edited by Brad Thomas.

Source

Under the right circumstances, forces build nearly unstoppable momentum.

Like an individual on a beach staring down an impending tsunami, it's better to ride the inevitable wave of change as opposed to resisting it. Despite years of depressed natural gas prices, overproduction of crude oil in the Middle East, and gasoline collapsing toward $1.0 per gallon, the relentless march toward greater utilization of renewable energy and lower carbon emissions carries on.

There are two drivers to this global phenomenon.

Source: Forbes

Despite the term's inception only 15 years ago, Environmental, Social, and Governance, or ESG, now represents well over $20 trillion in assets under management ("AUM"). To date, it's the "E" in ESG receiving most asset flows though the other two components garner proportional attention.

Culturally and financially, ESG investing is growing rapidly independent of commodity prices and political regimes. Investment banks, pensions, and sovereign wealth funds are progressively adding to equity and debt investments associated with reducing carbon emissions and increasing electrification.

Source: EIA

The other factor is technological progress. While combined cycle natural gas power plants remain the cheapest and most versatile large-scale energy source, solar and wind projects' levelized costs continue to improve (see the highlighted figures above).

As demonstrated in the above diagram from U.S. Energy Information Administration's February 2020 report, commercial-scale onshore wind and solar projects are anticipated to match or surpass the cost efficiency of natural gas without tax credits by 2025. Wind and solar have serious limiting factors without significant advantages in energy storage, but their trajectory is positive.

Combined, these two variables are a major tailwind to the focus of this article: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Transforming Trends Into Cash Flows and Shareholder Returns

Source: Hannon Armstrong March 2020 Corporate Profile

Hannon Armstrong's stock has unarguably delivered for shareholders with a 25% annualized total return since inception through the end of 2019 or more than double the S&P. But what about the company itself?

Source: Hannon Armstrong March 2020 Corporate Profile

GAAP Earnings Per Sharerose from $0.75 in 2018 to $1.24 in 2019 or 65.3%. Core Net Investment Income ("CNII"), which starts with GAAP Net Investment Income then adjusts for equity investments' performance and several other variables, is a better metric to holistically assess the firm's income generation and increased 20.6% year-over-year. The firm's portfolio yield also rose meaningfully over the period despite maintaining conservative leverage of 1.5x debt-to-equity.

Source: Hannon Armstrong March 2020 Corporate Profile

In fact, Hannon Armstrong has steadily reduced leverage in recent years while roughly tripling CNII. How has Hannon Armstrong consistently achieved 23% compound annual growth in CNII?

Source: Hannon Armstrong March 2020 Corporate Profile

Managed assets have nearly doubled since 2015 and return on equity has steadily improved. On average, Hannon Armstrong has invested $1 billion annually in renewable energy and efficiency projects.

What's less obvious when reviewing Hannon Armstrong's financials is the systematic replacement of lower-yielding assets with higher-yielding projects. That's powerful in of itself, but the firm's cash flow has accelerated even further due to declining leverage and cost of capital.

Source: Hannon Armstrong March 2020 Corporate Profile

At the asset level, Hannon Armstrong's $2.1 billion balance sheet is well diversified by energy type with heavy allocations to residential solar (30%), land underpinning solar projects (22%), and onshore wind (17%). These are among the most cost efficient sources of alternative energy. Equally important are the entities responsible for paying for these projects.

Source: Hannon Armstrong March 2020 Corporate Profile

Hannon Armstrong maintains a diversified portfolio including equity investments (24%), government-backed projects (14%), commercial business (40%), and consumer customers (22%). Whether individuals, municipalities, or corporations, Hannon Armstrong's clients tend to have strong credit profiles.

Hannon Armstrong structures deals in a manner that makes it among the first to be paid. For example, projects on top of its solar land assets pay Hannon Armstrong as an operating expense which makes the REIT a higher priority than even interest on debt.

People Matter

In addition to being one of few public companies with a female-led independent director, Hannon Armstrong's Board of Directors is 86% independent and follows industry best practices to ensure proper governance.

Source: Hannon Armstrong 2019 Annual Report

The executive team isn't the traditional group of MBAs from the same three Ivy League schools we are accustomed to. Hannon Armstrong's business leaders include CPAs, CFAs, and experts in technology. The REIT mimics European best practices in ESG reporting which enhances its investability globally.

Balance Sheet Durability

REITs are much better positioned today than they were prior to the Great Recession. Fixed charge and interest coverage ratios, ratio of secured to unsecured debt, and gross leverage are all far better off now than the onset of the last economic crisis. We cannot take anything for granted, however, so let's review the most critical aspects of Hannon Armstrong's balance sheet.

Source: Hannon Armstrong 2019 Annual Report

One of the most common circumstances leading to insolvency is the inability to satisfy near-term debt maturities. Many REITs learned this lesson the hard way in the aftermath of the Great Recession. To avoid this trap, companies can refinance outstanding debt well prior to their maturity debt. Hannon Armstrong follows this practice and has no recourse maturities prior to 2022 and no material obligations prior to 2024.

Source: 2019 10-K

98% of debt is fixed rate and Hannon Armstrong's BB+ rating by S&P and Fitch is one notch from investment grade. Provided Hannon Armstrong maintains financial discipline, the probability of an investment grade credit rating increases with time and the size of its portfolio.

From a liquidity standpoint, the aggregated commitment for the firm's lenders is $450 million and is in addition to the existing ATM equity issuance program. While some REITs are being forced to cut distributions and negotiate with lenders due to a credit crunch, Hannon Armstrong is not among them.

Source: Hannon Armstrong March 2020 Corporate Profile

A key aspect to Hannon Armstrong's resiliency, both in terms of cash flows and leverage, is structuring its business so that it's cheaper to pay Hannon than not. Hannon Armstrong's residential solar program is effectively mezzanine debt supported by solar leases with the relationship managed by players like SunPower (SPWR).

Consumer protection laws will protect non-payers for a period of time but eventually the solar panels are shut off. These are generally money-saving products which discourages consumers from nonpayment. On the solar land side, Hannon Armstrong has operating expense and subsequently senior even first lien debt. The utility depending on the electricity generated is likely to fulfill its obligations to keep its town's lights on and air conditioners running.

A concern for every company in today's environment is the ability for workers to safely perform their jobs. On the construction side, Hannon Armstrong's management confirmed just last week that its construction projects were continuing more or less as normal.

It's worth remembering much of Hannon Armstrong's business is tied to generating electricity. These expenses will be among the last cut by any organization. Many projects also are part of predetermined renewable mandates and unlikely to be altered in the limited cases abrupt policy changes are even possible. In nearly all cases, in the event payments are not made, they accrue and will eventually be made whole.

Looking Forward

Many companies are slashing guidance, and in some cases dividends, due to the current crisis.

Source: Hannon Armstrong March 2020 Corporate Profile

Hannon Armstrong is guiding for 2% to 6% growth in core EPS in 2020. Though portions of its $2.5 billion 2020 project pipeline may fall through, there should be plenty of deals to maintain its pace of $1 billion in net new investments annually.

In the event Hannon Armstrong made no new loan originations in 2020, the portfolio has slow turnover, meaning CNII will remain approximately the same for 2020. That scenario is overly pessimistic given the REIT finalized a significant 50-year agreement with the University of Iowa on March 10.

We do think it's a strong possibility that originations in general slow in Q1 and Q2 if not the rest of the year as credit markets adjust to the new reality. Residential solar loans will surely decrease as many are sold through door-to-door salespeople.

Before Covid-19 concerns HASI had more on-balance sheet originations and less securitizations (particularly given yields), but we now see the company pivoting towards greater securitizations (vs. on-balance sheet assets), and potentially a slowdown in origination growth.

Our independent assessment suggests the lower end to midpoint of 2020 guidance is most probable in the context of the current slowdown (around 1% to 2% growth).

Valuation

Source: Hannon Armstrong March 2020 Corporate Profile

Now that we've discussed Hannon Armstrong's portfolio, cash flows, balance sheet, and liquidity in-depth, let's cover valuation. As of the latest close (4-7-20) the stock trades at a 14x multiple given midpoint Core EPS of $1.43. This compares to the last three years' average multiples of 16 to 20 times. The market has rationally awarded the REIT continuously higher cash flow multiples as it has reduced leverage over time and transitioned toward more predictable fixed-rate debt obligations.

Source: 2019 10-K

Excluding the realized gains Hannon Armstrong consistently enjoys, these recurring earnings fully cover the annual dividend of $1.34. The current dividend yield of 6.9% is higher than any other point in HASI's publicly-traded history outside of a short period following its initial public offering.

This current crisis permits us to "ride the ESG wave" and purchase HASI well below historical multiples underpinned by the strongest and most diversified balance sheet in the firm's history. We consider HASI highly attractive below $20 per share.

Management seems to agree with our favorable views on the stock as the firm's CEO, CFO, and several directors bought shares between March 16 and March 27.

Given the substantial pullback in the company's share price, we have become increasingly attracted to the margin of safety that exists, in terms of HASI's price, P/E, and dividend yield:

Source: FAST Graphs

As seen above, HASI trades at 14.1x P/E with a dividend yield of 6.83%. We view shares as highly attractive and supporting our Strong Buy thesis in which we forecast annualized returns in excess of 25% (over a 12-month period).

Source: FAST Graphs

Furthermore, we are including HASI in our recently announced "Cash is King" portfolio that makes this our ninth pick within the last two weeks. We see strong potential with this name given its highly defensive drivers and repeatable sources of income.

