The Big Boeing 737 Max Cancellation

On Friday, April 3, lessor Avolon announced that it would be cancelling an order for the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX. Due to the size of the cancellation and because it's a cancellation for the Boeing 737 MAX, the cancellation made headlines. In this report, I will have a look at the order cancellation and explain why the cancellation fits in multiple frameworks and contexts and not just in the context of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis.

Source: Boeing

Avolon walks away from 75 orders

Avolon has cancelled orders for 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets. In the media, the cancellation is considered to be carrying a tag in the $8.4B-$9.4B range. These prices, however, are list prices. The $8.4B is the list price that the order carried when it was placed, while the $9.2B is the current list price value of the order/cancellation. Our internal monitor, available to subscribers of The Aerospace Forum, however shows that the value of the order after discounts is in the $3.8B range. There's quite a big difference between list price and base market value of the aircraft, which is important to keep in consideration if you want to compare the cancellation in relation to other metrics.

The order was first announced by Avolon and Boeing during the Paris Airshow in 2017. At the time it was a commitment for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with options for 50 more. The deal was finalized in November 2017, but changed in shape as it included 20 orders for the Boeing 737 MAX 10, 55 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and options for 20 MAX 8 jets. That order is now gone. It emphasizes the need to cover orders with a lot of attention, but also give cancellations an equal amount of attention when they occur. That is difficult as it often takes years between order and delivery or cancellation.

Reason for cancellation: MAX crisis or COVID-19 crisis?

For 2020, it already was expected that Boeing would receive more cancellations for the MAX. These cancellations would primarily be attributed to the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. To that, we can now add the cancellations driven by demand reductions stemming from the COVID-19 crisis. For the Boeing 737 MAX the deliveries were scheduled in the 2020-2023 timeframe.

Currently the Boeing assembly sites are closed. So you could link the schedule uncertainty for restarting Boeing 737 MAX production in Renton to the cancellation. However, it's more likely that the reason is to be found in the demand profile that lessors and airlines expect going forward. One way to view that is by considering that deliveries from the 2020-2023 timeframe are cancelled. If this as so much about the lack of supply, Avolon would keep their orders for later years. Avolon also indicated COVID-19, for their decision to cancel orders. The company has received requests from more than 80% of its current owned and managed customer base for relief from payment obligations under their leases. These lessees account for more than 90% of annualized contracted rental cash flow of the current owned and managed fleet. The requests for deferring lease payment really show that this is more related to COVID-19 than to the Boeing 737 MAX. We shouldn’t forget that neither COVID-19 nor the MAX crisis are the end of the world, but the COVID-19 crisis is magnitudes bigger than the MAX crisis. Still in the books of some investors and critiques, it seems to be more fitting to solely put the cancellation in the Boeing 737 MAX crisis framework.

The timing of the cancellation can be explained by the pre-delivery payment schedules. If Boeing 737 MAX production were to restart and the 2020-2023 deliveries would occur as scheduled, then Avolon would be making payments on deliveries schedules for this year (payments scheduled for six and nine months prior to delivery) and it would also start paying for deliveries scheduled for 2022 and possibly even 2023. The company has now assessed the demand profile for this year and going forward and concluded that demand for these aircraft is uncertain. In that light, it makes little sense to committing to making pre-delivery payments while demand does not exist. Even more so with the request for relief of lease payment that Avolon has received.

What also should be considered is that Avolon has cancelled 75 orders that are attributed to Avolon Aerospace Leasing Limit in Boeing’s order book. The lessor also has 15 orders from 2012 and 5 from a 2014 order for the Boeing 737 MAX, three of which have been delivered. Fourteen deliveries are now rescheduled to 2024 or later. So Avolon, by contract, remains committed to the Boeing 737 MAX with some orders in the books waiting for a revival in demand.

Airbus is suffering as well

Another way we can conclude that this is not just related to the Boeing 737 MAX crisis is the fact that Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) is affected as well. Avolon has deferred orders for nine Airbus A320neo family aircraft scheduled for delivery in 2020-2021 to 2027 and removed a commitment to acquire four Airbus A330neo aircraft. So, this is not so much a Boeing thing. Airbus is affected as well.

In late 2019, Avolon adjusted the order book. On request of AeroAnalysis, Airbus confirmed that the net changes were -2 Airbus A330-300, -6 Airbus A320neos and -14 Airbus A321neo. We estimated the value associated to the trim being $1.4B.

Part of the HNA group

When COVID-19 was still limited to China, I noted that Avolon as a part of the of the HNA Group, which has aircraft leased to the airline members of the group, could be affected and that drove the changes to the Airbus order book changes. At the time I expected that financial difficulties of the HNA Group would not result in cancellations of the orders with Boeing as the parent company would consider selling a stake in the lessor before cancelling orders. Those projections were against a background of a relatively strong rebound in demand for air travel with COVID-19 contained within China or with relative low spread in Europe and North America. Obviously that no longer is the case and that has eroded demand for air travel leading to the cancellations for the Boeing 737 MAX.

Conclusion

We see that Boeing has lost 75 orders from an important lessor. Obviously, there's a focus on that order loss because it's an order cancellation for the Boeing 737 MAX program. It’s a loss to Boeing, but one that's driven by industry-wide demand rather than Boeing’s ability to supply the jet in a timely fashion. At this stage with a recovery that could take a year, if not more, it doesn’t make sense to still opt to take deliveries of the same number of aircraft as was agreed on 2-3 years ago or even before that. In light of lease payment deferral requests, Avolon has to assess its commitments as well and the order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets plays a role in there as the pre-delivery payments for these jets should commence this year once Boeing would revive production and provide more schedule certainty. Overall, we have seen cuts in the order books with Boeing as well as Airbus. It’s a bit steeper with Boeing than with Airbus that likely also is because Avolon will have a much stronger hand when returning to negotiations with Boeing. All with all, this cancellations of which more might follow really is a reflection of a new reality of slower demand growth for aircraft and a long recovery tail. It's only realistic that lessors adapt their plans to that new reality.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount* The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.





Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.