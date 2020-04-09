Q1 2020 Millennial Portfolio Update

The portfolio performed quite well given the circumstances and I am building a diverse portfolio mixed with moderate and low risk positions.

The first quarter of 2020 has come and gone with a lot to take on. The year 2019 ended on a high note for the portfolio and I was very excited yet uncertain about 2020. In many of my pieces during 2019, I frequently mentioned 2020 being the year of uncertainty, but not in a million years did I think something like this, the COVID-19 pandemic, was going to take over the world.

This virus has been nothing short of awful and has brought economies across the world to an utter standstill.

However, the key from an investor standpoint is to remember this was not an economic collapse. In fact, the economy was continuing to charge forward until the virus began spreading into the US. China is now getting back to some resemblance of normal, which is why my long-term mindset keeps telling myself this too will pass.

With all that being said, I did make some additions/disposals to the Millennial Portfolio for the long-term to set us up for continued success as I continue to build up my retirement nest egg. I started putting together this portfolio for my followers to track starting in August of last year, when I made my first trade related to this portfolio.

This portfolio will not just be for those of you in the Millennial generation, but also for those of you with family members that may be Millennials that you could use to give them advice or maybe you are building a portfolio for them, such as grandkids. I personally take a more conservative approach than most with a long-term horizon, but after all I am an accountant at heart.

Portfolio Blueprint

The Millennial Retirement Portfolio takes a long-term approach with the goal in mind of reaching financial independence prior to retirement, whether it be in our 50’s or 60’s. Let’s take a look at how the Millennial Retirement Portfolio will be constructed:

High-quality stocks and ETFs

Dividend paying stocks that are well-covered with strong dividend growth

Some higher growth (non-dividend) stocks will be mixed in due to longevity

Risk Tolerance: Moderate

Target portfolio yield of 3+%

Here are a few guidelines we will be looking to stick by for this portfolio:

I will start by making a $2,000 initial investment in each stock as it joins the portfolio.

Additional investments of $1,000 will be made if any initial investments remain a compelling buy.

Dividends will be collected until we collect $1,000 before making another investment

Only sell if the thesis breaks (dividend becomes unsafe, negative changes take place within the company, or strategy changes for the company).

Why Millennials Need To Invest For Retirement

At first glance, this question of “Why Millennials need to invest for retirement” seems to be straightforward, however, the Millennial generation needs a lot more help than past generations. TD Ameritrade conducted a 2018 Millennials and Money survey that concluded that 53% of Millennials expect to become millionaires one day, yet only 31% of young Millennials are actively saving for retirement. So, for the other 69% of the generation, this portfolio is for you!

The Millennial generation grew up during the “Great Recession” and much doubt has been cast over Wall Street and the financial markets. Now the generation is dealing with the current COVID-19 pandemic taking place across the globe.

In addition, student debt is at all-time highs, as are housing costs, which puts retirement savings on the back-burner for many, not just Millennials. It is completely understandable why this generation, my generation in fact, is a little different. However, whatever amount, small or large, that you can set aside every month or so can go a long ways with the power of investing and compounding dividends.

Q1 2020 Performance Update

Q1 2020 Highlights

Received $216.81 in dividend payments during the quarter

Added to our position of CSCO in March by lowering our basis and doubling the position

Initiated a position in AMZN in February, which I added to in March

Initiated a position in AAPL in March

Closed my position in VTR in February

Current yield on the portfolio is 4.28%

Yield on Cost for the portfolio is 4.04%

Total Dividends expected for 2020: $837.56

Portfolio Activity: Two New Additions

The portfolio ended 2019 up 10.2% in 2019, the inaugural year, since I made the first trade in August 2019. However, as many of you know, 2020 has gotten off to a rough start and is projected to be tough sledding for most of the year after the fall from grace we saw in the financial markets due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

I am taking a long-term approach with this portfolio, so I wanted to make some moves to stabilize the portfolio even further for the long haul. I am not as concerned with the short-term volatility as some investors.

During the first quarter, the portfolio decreased 23% with the overall market (S&P 500) decreasing 20% in Q1. Not too bad given the circumstances, I feel the portfolio held up quite well, absent a few outliers.

To no surprise, every position was down during Q1, but we had six of our 10 positions beat the S&P 500 during the time period and then a few strong laggards. The best performing positions during the quarter were Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and AbbVie (ABBV), which both decreased 10% and 13%, respectively.

Shares of Disney (NYSE:DIS) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI) were two big laggards during the quarter as they were both down 33% and 34%, respectively. I sold out my position in Ventas (VTR), once I got news of the outbreak spreading in senior housing facilities, particularly in Washington State. I sold VTR shares at a 21% loss. I really like the company and the management team, but the company had already been treading water with me after their poor guidance and then when this pandemic hit senior living, I had no choice.

As I mentioned in the highlights section above, I did initiate two new positions to the portfolio, Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL), and added to my position in Cisco Systems (CSCO).

Amazon and Apple saw a few big drops in late February early April in which I was able to pounce on some shares, but a second drop in Amazon I had to double the position. Amazon is a name I have really been wanting to get in this portfolio, but shares have been too pricey for me.

As I am writing this, both AMZN and AAPL have actually recovered quite quickly from those initial drops, but I do not believe it is warranted, which is why I did not look to further add to the Apple position. Investors are not pricing in the full impact that this COVID-19 pandemic will have on Apple, as they had all their retail stores in their two largest markets, the US and Greater China, completely shuttered for roughly two months. In addition, manufacturing and supplier facilities in China were closed as well, which could lead to delays in their 5G iPhone launch, expected for Fall 2020.

Amazon on the other hand is seeing their fulfillment business booming with the “shelter in place” policies being exercised in many states across the US. However, this happens to be a low margin business for them, whereas ad revenue and cloud services are their two fastest-growing and profitable segments of the business. Amazon is back above $2,000 as I write this, but I believe those levels are much too high given cloud spending and ad spending are prime candidates to see reductions from customers as companies try to preserve cash during these times.

Dividends Expected Next Quarter

I expect to receive $202.52 in dividends for the Q2 2020.

$35.40 expected from ABBV

$40.32 expected from MO

$39.58 expected from IRM

$14.25 expected from JNJ

$24.69 expected from VICI

$9.84 expected from SBUX

$31.50 expected from CSCO

$6.93 expected from AAPL

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the year 2020 is off to an unfortunate start, but as an investor everything needs to be put into perspective, and this too will pass. It is terrible the effects this pandemic is having on friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues, as this pandemic has caused illness, hardships, and job losses at extreme levels.

With GDP expected to contract hard and unemployment to reach record levels, it will take some time for people to get back to work. However, given this was not caused via economic weakness of some sort, I am in the camp that this recovery will be quicker than the Great Recession.

Volatility will remain for the foreseeable future, as such, be on the lookout for high-quality names that may be trading at sizable discounts. Remember to focus on your long-term strategy.

If you are new to investing and looking to get started, I put together a useful article, “Now Is A Great Time To Start That Dividend Portfolio You Have Always Wanted,” that will walk you through some important steps and gives you a few foundational stocks to get started with.

Now that you have had a chance to digest the portfolio results to date, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on the portfolio and hearing some of your ideas for any changes to be made. Good luck to everyone and happy investing!

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.



Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV,MO,IRM,DIS,JNJ,VICI,SBUX,CSCO,AMZN,AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.