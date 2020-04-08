COVID-19 And Kroger: One Of The Best Picks So Far

This week I started a new series of articles, which will consist of about 10 parts (I haven't decided yet which companies to include) and will especially focus on the effects of COVID-19 and the upcoming recession on each of the businesses. After I looked at Target's (TGT) business a few days ago, I will look at a very similar business in this article: the second-largest general retailer in the United States and largest supermarket Kroger (KR). I already covered Kroger in the past - once in October 2017 and then again in March 2018 and more than two years later an update seems to be appropriate (not only because of the extraordinary situation we are in right now).

(Source: Pixabay)

These articles will all follow the same structure and focus on four different aspects that seem to be very important right now:

Impacts from COVID-19: How will COVID-19 and the measures and political decisions (lockdowns, social distancing, closures, etc.) affect the business of the company? Impacts from a potential recession: As a global recession seems to be inevitable, I will also analyze how a recession will impact the business model. Solvency and Liquidity: In turbulent times, debt levels, solvency and liquidity are especially important and we are therefore taking a closer look at the balance sheet. Intrinsic Value Calculation: Although I included a potential recession in the near future in almost all calculations and considered a declining free cash flow, COVID-19 might call for an update of the intrinsic value.

(Source: Author's own work)

And similar to the last two articles about Target and McDonald's (MCD), I will also look at the dividend safety as a fifth important aspect although Kroger is not a dividend aristocrat.

Impacts of COVID-19

If you have read my article on Target, the following sections will sound familiar as many of the aspects that are important for Target are also important for Kroger. However, there are some important distinctions, which should be advantageous for Kroger. In my article about Target, I stated that Target might see higher revenue in the first quarter due to stockpiling and hoarding and similar to Target, Kroger also saw sales rise in the last week of February and also during March. In a press release, Kroger wrote:

After experiencing strong sales in February, the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a significantly greater lift in sales across both physical retail stores and digital channels in March (…) From early observations, Kroger is seeing trends similar to other markets affected by the pandemic. The Kroger family of companies started to see a significant shift in customer behavior during the last few days of February as shoppers started stocking up. Sales sharply accelerated in March with identical retail supermarket sales without fuel up approximately 30 percent. This was driven by dramatically heightened demand in the middle of the month as customers were stockpiling, which then tapered, but remained higher than normal in the final week, as customers adjusted to the new dining, work and travel restrictions.

While increasing sales are also positive for Target, the retailer noticed a shift to lower margin products and the high-margin products like apparel & accessories reported about 20% sales decline, which might lower overall margins and have a negative effect on EPS for Target. Kroger on the other hand has a much lower gross margin than Target. While Target's gross margin is fluctuating around 30%, the gross margin of Kroger fluctuated between 20% and 22% in the last decade as it is difficult to achieve high margins with groceries and similar products Kroger is selling. Kroger therefore saw strong demand for almost all of its products and wrote in the above-mentioned press release:

The demand has been broad based across grocery and fresh departments.

As a consequence, Kroger did actually reconfirm its guidance for the full year while we saw many downward revisions or companies even withdrawing the guidance as management is not able to provide a meaningful guidance. Kroger is still expecting adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.30 and $2.40 and the adjusted free cash flow is expected to be between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion. And although the share buyback program is suspended for now, management is still expecting to spend between $500 million and $1 billion on share buybacks in 2020.

Despite all the optimism, we can assume that this trend of hoarding and stockpiling might not last for several months, but we might actually see a regression to the long-term average of sales numbers again as customers might realize at some point they have enough products for now and the strong sales of the past week might be balanced out by weaker sales in the next few weeks.

Data from the COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports, which Google is currently releasing, is showing that mobility at groceries and pharmacies is 22% lower right now after it had been higher in the first half of March (compared to the baseline). This does not necessarily mean, that revenue will be lower as it could very well be, that customers will visit the stores less frequently, but the basket for each visit will be much bigger.

(Source: United States Mobility Changes)

But we can be pretty confident about Kroger's business model as it probably won't be affected in a negative way by COVID-19 as well as the political measures of social distancing and lockdowns. I am not sure if Kroger could even profit from the situation and see higher revenue - time will tell and we probably have to wait for the first quarterly results of the major retailers to get a clearer picture.

Impacts from Recession

While COVID-19 is mostly leading to social distancing and people leaving their home less frequently and therefore buying less items in stores (but buying more online), the upcoming recession will have different consequences (like high unemployment, lower consumer confidence leading to decreased spending or credit defaults). Hence it makes sense to look how Kroger performed during past recession to get a feeling what might hit us in the next few quarters.

When looking at the last recession (Financial Crisis), which was one of the worst in a very long time, Kroger performed fairly good. For starters, Kroger could increase its revenue every single year and 2009 was the most awful year with revenue growing only 0.7%. Earnings per share however fluctuated a little more. In 2009, earnings per share decreased to $0.11 after being $1.89 in the previous year, reflecting a steep decline of 94%. In 2011 (I know, that the recession didn't last until 2011), EPS decreased once again from $1.74 in 2010 to $1.01 in 2011.

When looking at the time during the Dotcom bubble, Kroger could also increase sales every single year. In this case, the year with the lowest growth rate was 2011 and the reported growth rate was 2.2%. Net earnings (as well as earnings per share) fluctuated more - similar to the Financial Crisis. Although the decline was not as steep as in 2009, earnings per share declined 73% YoY in 2002.

With the combination of COVID-19 and the upcoming recession, Kroger could also face lower profitability in the next few quarters and while revenue might even increase, earnings per share and free cash flow could be lower (despite the positive guidance of Kroger).

Balance Sheet

As in times of financial distress the risk of defaults gets exponentially higher, aspects like solvency and liquidity become more important. While I am almost always looking at the company's balance sheet, the financial health has become extremely important right now.

On February 1, 2020, Kroger had $12,136 million in long-term debt and $1,940 million in short-term debt on its balance sheet. Compared to the shareholders' equity of $8,573 million, we get a D/E ratio of 1.64, which is rather high. When comparing the outstanding debt to the operating income of Kroger, the picture looks also grim. If we use last year's operating income ($2,251 million), it would take more than six years to repay the outstanding debt, which is a very long time. As last year's operating income was rather low, we can for example use the operating income of 2015 (which was the highest number during the last decade - $3,576 million): In this case it would take about four years to repay the outstanding debt, which is still a little higher than what we want to see.

Problematic is also, that Kroger has only $393 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. And it is therefore not surprising, that Kroger proactively borrowed $1 billion under its revolving credit facility on March 18, 2020. This is a precautionary measure to reduce reliance on the commercial paper market and preserve financial flexibility. To maintain financial flexibility, Kroger has also decided to pause its share buyback program during the fiscal first quarter.

When looking at the amount of debt Kroger has to repay in the next few years, the annual amounts between $500 and $900 million in the years 2021 till 2024 seem manageable. However, in 2020, the company has to repay $1,926 million in debt, which could be problematic this year.

(Source: Kroger 10-K)

I am certainly not worried, that Kroger might run in serious trouble, could default or even have to declare bankruptcy. But the financial health of the company could be better and debt levels are quite high, which could be problematic in a time with declining profitability and lower cash flows. This is certainly a huge negative point, when thinking about Kroger as an investment.

Dividend

Kroger is paying a dividend at least since 1971 with a record dividend of about $40 in 1988. And although Kroger is paying a dividend for almost five decades, it has not joined the ranks of dividend aristocrats as Kroger could increase its dividend only 13 years in a row. With an annual dividend of $0.64, the current dividend yield is 2.01%.

For the last year, the payout ratio was 27% and although Kroger increased its payout ratio over the last few years (in 2016 it was about 20%), investors should not be worried about dividend stability. Even if a recession might hit Kroger's business or the impact from COVID-19 should be negative, Kroger will most likely keep the dividend stable or even be able to increase it a little bit.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Dividend History)

Intrinsic Value Calculation

After looking at potential effects from COVID-19 and an upcoming recession, we are trying to calculate an intrinsic value for Kroger - considering our findings from above. For an intrinsic value calculation, we need to estimate the cash flow in the years to come. For 2020, we take the low end of Kroger's own guidance ($1.6 billion). But for 2021, I will assume a 20% decline in free cash flow to represent the potential negative impact of COVID-19 as well as the recession on profitability. Also, when looking at the free cash flow during the past decade, we can see that free cash flow was significantly lower in several years and $1.6 billion or higher might be a bit optimistic. Over the last ten years, the average free cash flow was only $1,075 million.

From 2022 going forward, we assume 5% growth till perpetuity, which is more or less in line with long-term growth rates of Kroger. Since 1980, Kroger could increase revenue about 6.4% every single year, but in the last decade, revenue growth slowed down a bit with a CAGR of 4.77%. Net income increased with a CAGR of 7.17% since 1980 (not including the effects of share buybacks). Calculating the CAGR of the last 10 years doesn't make much sense because 10 years ago, the net income was extremely low and this would distort the numbers. We can look at the CAGR of the last nine years instead and the growth was about 4.4% every single year - once again not including effects of share buybacks.

Using these numbers (and a 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of $30.72 for Kroger. Like with all the other companies in this series I will use a margin of safety of at least 20% to reflect the high levels of uncertainty. This leads to an entry point of $24.58.

Data by YCharts

At this point I also like to mention that the stock price declined in past recessions and we saw some steep declines in the past despite the solid business. Especially after the Dotcom bubble, the decline was pretty steep although Kroger could report increasing revenue. So far, the stock is performing admirably, but I would not rule out that a steeper decline might be upon us in the next few months.

Conclusion

I am actually a little bit concerned about the company's debt levels. And although Kroger should be able to generate stable revenues despite COVID-19 and the upcoming recession, the high debt levels are a little problematic. I also wrote above, that the dividend can be considered as safe - however the high debt levels could theoretically force Kroger not only to pause its share buybacks but also the dividend (but I consider that scenario as unlikely). Nevertheless, Kroger seems fairly valued right now and has a business model, which is more or less recession-proof.

(Source: Author's own work)

Stay safe, stay healthy, don't panic!

If you enjoyed the article and like to learn more about wide moats, please check out my marketplace service: Moats & Long-Term Investing. Subscribers get access to extensive background information on wide-moats, at least weekly exclusive research, a watchlist of wide moat companies and a chatroom where members can ask questions and exchange opinions about long-term investing and companies with a competitive advantage. For investing in companies that can beat the market over the long term and create a portfolio with companies you can (almost) hold forever, please check out my marketplace service. You can also take advantage of a free trial offer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.