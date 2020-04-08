Occidental Petroleum Vs. Lehman Brothers

The chance of oil prices remaining low is small, however. With that said, it's a risk that all investors should remain cognizant of.

Despite the risks, Occidental Petroleum has made a number of prudent financial decisions to improve its financial position.

Occidental Petroleum is the mostly likely large oil company to go bankrupt. If they did, that would be to this oil crash what Lehman Brothers was in 2008.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) has seen its market capitalization drop by almost 85% since its May 2018 peak. Lehman Brothers, one of the largest and storied investment banks in the United States, went bankrupt in 2008, highlighting the worst part of the 2008 financial crisis. Occidental Petroleum, as one of the larger oil companies, has been punished more than nearly any other oil company.

The purpose of this article is to discuss if Occidental Petroleum will go the way of Lehman Brothers, or emerge stronger than ever from this crash. Lehman Brothers failed during the financial crisis. Will Occidental Petroleum be the big name that fails in the oil crisis?

The Buffett Connection

Both companies are inherently attached to Warren Buffett in interesting ways. The first is Lehman Brothers. Lehman Brothers had the chance to avoid bankruptcy by raising capital from Warren Buffet:

On March 28, 2008, five and a half months before Lehman went under, CEO Richard Fuld called Warren Buffett to solicit a capital infusion from Berkshire Hathaway Inc. One day prior to their conversation, someone at Lehman had already taken the liberty to prepare a letter to be circulated by Fuld to Lehman staff announcing a $3.5 billion investment by Berkshire Hathaway. - History of Lehman Brothers, Yahoo Finance

Of course, there's significant argument about whether Warren Buffett ever trusted Lehman Brothers' books enough to make that investment. However, there's also reports that Lehman Brothers was too proud to accept Warren Buffett's money at a fire sale price. That uncertainty made it difficult. However, there's no doubt that Warren Buffett wasn't involved.

Simultaneously, Occidental Petroleum wanted to avoid shareholder approval for the acquisition. They also wanted to beat Chevron (NYSE: CVX). So they chose to raise the $10 billion from Warren Buffett by issuing preferred stock with a $800 million annual payment. Simultaneously, Occidental Petroleum issued options some estimates said were worth $5 billion.

Most shareholders of the common stock would have jumped on those terms. It was the start of an incredibly poorly-timed acquisition. Both of these investors are tied to Warren Buffett. One was too proud to take the terms of the deal, and the other took the terms at an incredibly low coupon. If Occidental Petroleum goes bankrupt, it will be tied to the Anadarko acquisition.

Lehman Brothers - Cause of Failure

So what mistakes did Lehman Brothers make that led to its failure?

For those looking for the background of the Lehman Brothers, the company rapidly invested in MBS (mortgage backed securities). The company invested in these bundled packages of mortgages. The idea here was that by bundling together a significant amount of mortgages, even with a small failure rate, the overall bonds would hold up.

The company, in fact, was so confident in these bonds that it levered up significantly. At its peak, Lehman Brothers' leverage was 33-to-1. The company also used various forms of insurance, etc., on these bond positions, from other banks like AIG (NYSE: AIG), but insurance only works as long as the insurer is solvent. Overall, going into 2008, demand for these MBS got so high that mortgages were being handed out like candy.

Unfortunately, that changed the risk profile of these mortgages. Long story short, when you're levered 33 to 1, it only takes a 3% chance on market position value before you start getting margin calls and the like. As mREITs have shown these past few weeks, even if the cash flow continues, uncertainty provides a significant risk.

That's because very few businesses levered x to 1 can handle spontaneous margin calls for a significant portion of their assets.

Occidental Petroleum, The Anadarko Acquisition

Occidental Petroleum's potential Lehman Brothers mistake is the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum. The company spent $55 billion on this cash and stock deal, with an 80% cash component. That meant that the company spent $44 billion in cash and assumed debt. The company raised $10 billion from Berkshire Hathaway and some additional billions from asset sales.

Occidental Petroleum's current debt load is $39 billion. Investors have lost faith in some of this debt, with some of this debt trading at less than half of its cost. There's one significant concern worth paying attention to here. One of the company's plans for paying back this debt was going to be through asset sales.

The company also faced some separate hold up in asset sales. Its Ghana deals have been held up due to tax claims, and colonial era issues mean that asset sales in Algeria have been held up. The company's publicly traded asset, Western Midstream (NYSE: WES), has seen its share price drop. Occidental Petroleum's WES stake value has dropped from $11 billion to $1 billion.

This inability to sell assets has put Occidental Petroleum in a much more difficult position in terms of its debt. This acquisition, and the resulting leverage, could put the company in the same situation as Lehman Brothers. More importantly, Lehman Brothers was the big name that failed in 2008. Will Occidental Petroleum be the big name that fails this time?

Occidental Petroleum Low Breakeven Costs

Occidental Petroleum has a unique advantage that Lehman Brothers doesn't. Lehman Brothers' undoing was the massive leverage to invest in near impossible to value assets. Occidental Petroleum, instead, has a portfolio of best-in-the-industry real oil assets.

The above image highlights the WTI breakeven prices for the 50 most commercial acreages. It's important to highlight here that this is 2017-2018 data, and since then, Occidental Petroleum and other companies have likely managed to reduce their costs significantly. Let's also highlight current WTI prices are $26 / barrel with Brent prices at $32 / barrel.

As can be seen, while many acreages have a breakeven price above that, Occidental Petroleum and Anadarko Petroleum have some of the lowest cost acreages. Their breakeven costs are $30 and $23 in their core acreages respectively. That also doesn't count, on top of further cost reductions, any lower costs.

More importantly, Occidental Petroleum has worked to lower costs significantly since the start of the crash.

On March 10, 2020, Occidental Petroleum decreased its dividend from $0.79 to $0.10 quarterly. Simultaneously, the company cut its capital spending from $5.3 billion to $3.6 billion. This decreased the company's breakeven (counting dividends) down towards $30 WTI. Later, the company announced reducing capital spending to $2.8 billion with $600 million in further corporate costs.

Given 0.5 billion barrels in annual production, the company should have managed to reduce costs by ~$3 / barrel toward $27 WTI. That puts the company's breakeven, with its current dividend, near current oil prices. More so, as we'll see in the next section, these oil prices will probably be multi-year lows for the company.

Oil Price Breakeven

Looking at the oil price breakeven, we can see that current oil prices are unsustainable. This is especially true when we account for the fact that OPEC producers need much higher budgets to balance their budgets.

The above image shows the breakeven price of crude oil being produced under a variety of scenarios. The onshore Middle East production requires $50+ / barrel to support government budgets, past $100+ / barrel for some countries. At current rates, the vast amount of oil production across the world is unsustainable, and as a result, production will drop significantly.

In the immediate term, any production drop will be more than made up by the COVID-19 demand drop. However, COVID-19 won't be around forever. Evidence already is starting to emerge that the curve is being "flattened." Once this happens, oil prices will begin to recover significantly, given the unsustainable nature of prices.

Occidental Petroleum, as a low-cost producer, will benefit. If prices recover toward $60 / barrel, where the majority of the world's production is breaking even, the company, with a $12.45 billion market capitalization, will be making $16.5 billion in annual cash flow. Capital spending will likely go back up toward a steady-state $5 billion, but that still means nearly the market cap annually in FCF.

Of course this would cause the common to recover significantly. With COVID-19 shutdowns potentially ending in the next few months, this recovery in oil prices and earnings could happen going into 2021. As a result of this, despite the similarities to Lehman Brothers, we highly recommend investing in Occidental Petroleum at this time.

Unlike Lehman Brothers, while they're both leveraged and made mistakes, the company has valuable low-cost assets that can be assessed and will see values go up soon. In turn, profits should increase, because current profit margins are simply unsustainable.

Occidental Petroleum Risks

However, Occidental Petroleum does have some risks worth paying attention to. They stem from the classic saying, the market can remain irrational longer than you can remain invested. The point is, while we expect oil prices to recover in the next year, there's no reason why oil prices cannot take much longer to recover.

It's unlikely, especially with oil prices already having recovered by 25% from their 2020 lows. However, it remains a risk that investors should pay attention to.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum's mistaken acquisition since before the oil crash, an acquisition that levered it up, can draw similarities to Lehman Brothers. Lehman Brothers was too proud to take money from Warren Buffett, while Occidental Petroleum took the money from Warren Buffett with some horrible terms.

Occidental Petroleum is the most likely oil major to go bankrupt, and if they did, that bankruptcy would be the "Lehman Brothers" of the current collapse. However, Occidental Petroleum has a low-cost asset base and has put significant effort into lower its production costs. That improvement will help Occidental Petroleum recover going forward.

