SciPlay Needs To Reignite Revenue Growth

Quick Take

SciPlay (SCPL) went public in May 2019, selling 22 million shares of Class A stock at $16.00 per share.

The firm operates primarily as a casino mobile game software developer.

SCPL produces net profits and operational cash flow, but revenue growth is slowing, so I'm Neutral on the stock at its current level until management can reignite revenue growth.

Company

Las Vegas, Nevada-based SciPlay was founded in 2012 to develop data-driven and highly-targeted free-to-play games that capitalize on mobile ad revenue and the player's desire to progress faster.

Management will be headed by Joshua J. Wilson, who has been with the firm since 2013 and was previously Senior Director of Social Products and Director of Social Gaming at Williams Interactive, which Scientific Games acquired in 2013.

SciPlay's games were played by over 11.6 million players in Q4 2018 and include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown as well as 88 Fortunes Slots.

Below is a brief marketing video of the Jackpot Party Casino game:

Source: Jackpot Party Casino

SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 iconic casino titles from Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and its subsidiaries, including titles and content from third-party licensed brands such as JAMES BOND, MONOPOLY, MICHAEL JACKSON, CHEERS, as well as THE GODFATHER.

The company employs nearly 400 people and owns five game development studio facilities located in Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tel Aviv, Israel; Austin, Texas; and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Newzoo, the global games market was valued at $121.7 billion in 2017, grew by 13.3% to $137.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $180.1 billion by 2021.

This represents a CAGR of 10.3% between 2017 and 2021, as can be seen by the graphic below:

The digital games segment accounted for 91% or $125.3 billion of the total revenue in 2018.

During the same year, the mobile games segment grew by 25.5% year-over-year to $70.3 billion, accounting for 51% of the total games market revenue, shown in the graphic below:

Major direct competitors that are developing casual mobile games include:

Playtika

Product Madness/Big Fish Games (OTCPK:ARLUF)

Zynga (ZNGA)

DoubleUGames (192080.KQ)

Double Down Interactive

Glu Mobile (GLUU)

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Electronic Arts (EA)

Rovio (OTC:ROVVF) (ROVIO.HE)

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Recent Performance

SCPL's top-line revenue by quarter has plateaued, with Q4 2019's result being 0.7% lower than the same quarter in 2018 due to an out-of-period adjustment of $6.3 million:

Gross profit by quarter has also tapered from a Q3 2019 high:

However, operating income by quarter has improved markedly, with the firm generating $29.5 million in Q4 2019:

Earnings per share (Diluted) grew in Q4 2019 to $0.19 per share. Dec. 2018 and March 2019 quarters were using different per share figures since the company was private during those periods:

Since its IPO, SCPL's stock price has fallen 44 percent vs. the U.S. Entertainment index's 12-month drop of 1.1 percent and the overall U.S. market's 12-month drop of 10.0 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,130,000,000 Enterprise Value $323,470,000 Price / Sales 0.44 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.69 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 2.93 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $57,200,000 Revenue Growth Rate 11.92% Earnings Per Share $1.43

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $12 versus the current price of $8.96, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, with the given earnings, growth, and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

In its last earnings call in mid-February, management highlighted its 2019 revenue growth rate of 12%, 'which beat the industry growth rate by nearly 1.5x.'

Notably, the firm launched its international expansion test project and said the results were 'very encouraging,' especially since international represents a large opportunity for future growth as the firm is under-penetrated versus its peer group.

Also, the company is pursuing 'several' M&A deals to expand its portfolio and believes it is 'in the very early stages of multiyear revenue growth and earnings expansion cycle.'

As to its financial results, net income grew more than 50% to $28.6 million while sales and marketing expenses were down as a percentage of revenue.

The company generated $32.7 million in operational cash flow and finished the year with $110.6 million in cash.

However, management did not provide 2020 guidance other than they expect faster growth than the industry.

There was no mention of the effect of the COVID-19 coronavirus during the call, so it is difficult to determine what the net effects will be since the firm's products are software-based games, which may actually see an upward bump during the many shelter-in-place orders in U.S. states.

The market sold the shares as part of the overall market sell-off and they have bounced in recent days along with the wider market averages, so at least currently there doesn't appear to be a widespread opinion about the company diverging from overall market trends in the near term.

A DCF with generous assumptions indicates the stock has been oversold and is a strong buy at its current level.

The firm generates net profits and operational cash flow but is hampered by relatively moderate revenue growth at 12%.

While I'm positive about industry trends in mobile gaming, the firm's top-line growth performance has been underwhelming, with 2019's growth being 12%, less than 2018's growth of 15%.

Given that slowing and uncertain revenue growth trajectory, and despite an undervalued indication from my DCF, my bias on the stock is Neutral until management shows it can reignite revenue growth at higher rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.