What You Don't Know About Net Lease REITs

We're also considering the valuation in picking which REITs we want to favor.

We're evaluating the portfolios to determine which REITs are positioned best for COVID-19.

The REIT taking the biggest hit was EPR. Banks caught on to our thesis from months ago. AMC (EPR's largest tenant) stopped paying rent. Bad sign.

Price to NAV and FFO multiples are both common metrics for valuing the sector. We wouldn't want to use dividend yields as a metric in isolation.

Triple net lease REITs are feeling the pressure from COVID-19. Long lease terms are great for landlords, but tenant bankruptcies are a risk.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Triple Net Lease REITs have been an excellent investment for decades.

We spend most of our time on the big seven, but this report is still relevant to the entire sector:

Ticker Company Name (O) Realty Income Corp (NNN) National Retail Properties, Inc. (STOR) Store Capital Corp (SRC) Spirit Realty Capital Inc (WPC) WP Carey Inc (VER) Vereit Inc (EPR) EPR Properties (ADC) Agree Realty Corporation (FCPT) Four Corners Property Trust Inc (GTY) Getty Realty Corp. (GNL) Global Net Lease Inc

The major players in the sector have established themselves as dividend champions and delivered dramatically better returns than the REIT indexes over the last 20 years.

The pandemic effect

There are several things we will want to consider for the triple net lease REITs. We will break them down one at a time.

Valuation compared to their prior valuation and valuation compared to their peers. We don’t just want to make a pretty good choice. We want to make one of the best choices within the sector. This is part of our process for each sector. Some investors like to use the dividend yield for valuation. We would prefer to evaluate multiples on normalized FFO or AFFO per share. We also consider price to NAV (net asset value). However, we recognize that the REITs won’t all trade at the same multiples or the same price to NAV. These are simply starting points. Some have consistently traded at premiums to NAV:

It’s a useful metric to have, so we’ll include some quick charts. Here's price to NAV:

We’ve also got the multiple on FFO, though we should point out that FFO results for this year may swing quite a bit compared to the analyst forecasts:

The quality of management is absolutely critical for a triple net lease REIT. Good management will be able to acquire better properties, minimize overhead expenses, dispose of undesired properties, and evaluate when to raise capital for the benefit of the long-term common shareholder. Each of those factors has a significant impact on the long-term performance of a triple net lease REIT.

The quality of the portfolio can be measured in multiple ways. One is to look at the industry of the tenants and the credit rating of the tenant. These metrics will help determine if tenants will remain in business through a recession. The type of property will influence how effectively the REIT can lease the property if the current tenant fails. For instance, it would be favorable for the REIT to own industrial property. The worst kind of property to own right now would be charter schools or movie theatres. Any exposure to skilled nursing facilities also would be terrible. Fortunately, that's not a common property type for the triple net lease REITs.

Dividend safety and future growth rates also are important. A reduction in the dividend is terrible for triple net lease REITs. Their business model relies on being able to grow with a premium share price. Dividend cutters don’t get premium share prices. Externally-managed triple net lease REITs should not get premium prices. If the REIT grows by issuing shares at a low price, they are damaging the potential for shareholder return. When they issue shares at high prices, they are accelerating growth in FFO per share and dividends per share. That’s how such strong levels of growth in FFO per share are achieved:

Seriously, Realty Income did it again right before the panic took hold:

Some investors still don’t understand that issuing above net asset value is a great technique which enhances value for all existing shareholders:

If a REIT was diluting shareholders for decades, the returns wouldn’t look like this:

We’re not getting a Realty Income hype train here. They simply have a longer history than most and provide exceptional slides for helping readers understand the sector.

Dividend Yields and Payout Ratios

Dividend yields for triple net lease REITs are usually pretty high, though you’ll notice a clear problem with EPR’s yield. Looks like the market sees major dividend risk as well:

Triple net lease REITs can reasonably have a higher payout ratio than many other sectors. The higher payout ratio is enabled by very low capital expenditures. FFO per share ignores the level of recurring capitalized expenditures. For triple net lease REITs, this value is extremely low. Consequently, the actual cash flow to a triple net lease REIT is very similar to the normalized (also known as “recurring”) FFO per share.

To demonstrate that concept, we’re highlighting numbers on Realty Income:

We do not want to bother considering REITs with a high probability of a dividend reduction. There may occasionally be some incredible values, but we like to focus on the long-term ability of companies in the sector. While it's possible to trade shares between the different triple net lease REITs, the sector is a perennial favorite for long-term buy-and-hold investors.

Risk Ratings

We wouldn’t want to ignore risk ratings. All else equal, we tend to favor investing in REITs with lower risk ratings:

Industry exposure

The importance of industry exposure is magnified during the pandemic. We expect an elevated level of tenant bankruptcies over the next few years. If those bankruptcies do not occur, we would be pleasantly surprised. We will start by discussing some of the most attractive types of assets.

Attractive tenants

Data centers and cell towers are very attractive assets. They are generally not part of the triple net lease REIT portfolios, so that doesn’t provide any help.

Industrial assets can end up in the triple net lease portfolio and are very favorable for the current environment. Historically, recessions have been bad for industrial real estate, but this recession comes with a substantial shift toward shopping online.

Restaurants are an interesting category. In the short term, the impact of the pandemic is extremely negative. However, we expect restaurant revenues to mostly recover after the pandemic. Further, the work to replace one restaurant with another is not unbearable. Enough of the same general traits apply between different restaurants. That’s great for the REIT because it means lower capital expenditures on modifying the property before signing a new lease.

Grocery stores and supermarkets are excellent tenants in this environment. They are one of the few places consumers are still going. One minor negative fact for the supermarket is the difficulty of changing to a different purpose. We expect more competition over the next few years for signing grocery store leases. Consequently, leasing spreads may be less favorable. That makes the grocery stores a somewhat "mixed bag."

Sporting goods stores may hold their market share better than most retailers. Many sporting goods are still expensive to ship directly to the consumer. Further, consumers will often want to try the product before purchasing. Several of the activities enabled by sporting good stores should remain popular. Social gathering is not required for riding bikes, rollerblading, or building a home gym.

Less attractive tenants

There are several property types that are less attractive.

Car dealerships look less attractive. Recessions and unemployment are terrible for car sales. Restrictions on creditors could make car leases or loans more difficult to enforce in the near term. That would be a temporary headwind, but the potential for a recession to reduce car sales is a significant concern. However, we need to differentiate a car dealership from an automotive repair center. With fewer new car sales, older car repairs stand to benefit a little.

Movie theatres are terrible. There have been plenty of times when movie theatres were a great tenant base. The largest theatre chain, AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), is at risk of bankruptcy and has already brought in help to deal with restructuring.

We’re not the only ones suggesting AMC could go under:

Think AMC will simply continue paying rent like nothing is wrong? AMC disagrees:

Now Citigroup sees the risk also:

That’s a great catch. We warned on EPR’s exposure to AMC in December, 2019. Back then shares were at $69.81.

Why is AMC going under? Because their business plan was flawed:

We wrote:

Lately, AMC’s business plan has been terrible. They fueled dividends and share buybacks by issuing bonds. The excessive debt is crippling the company’s balance sheet and putting their survival in jeopardy. Those risks have potentially damaging consequences for their landlord.

Schools are a terrible property type. They were terrible before the pandemic required them to close. EPR Properties was already in the process of dumping their charter school portfolio. Many of the charter schools were very poorly financed. Some were also managed poorly. The inevitable consequence was a terrible tenant base with too many bankruptcies.

Water parks seem like a terrible asset as well. The last thing you should do during a pandemic is hopping in a pool. Think about how many kids are in the pool. A private pool would not be bad. Fortunately, most triple net lease REITs don’t own water parks. Most don’t. Some might:

Gyms were frequently considered a great answer to the trend of shopping online. Gyms will need to significantly improve their cleanliness standards. Don’t shoot the messenger. I’m not the one that made so many gyms disgusting.

Office buildings are less attractive. They aren’t the worst asset, but we expect them to suffer. Many Americans are learning about the benefits of working from home. If a small portion of those people demands the ability to work from home after the pandemic, it would reduce the demand for office space. You might think working from home is incredibly difficult because your children are present. After the pandemic, we expect schools to reopen. With no commute and the kids in school, working from home would be much more appealing.

Allocations to Property Type

We talked about which assets we like and which ones we didn’t, so let’s do a quick review of what the major triple net lease REITs own. I’m adding boxes based on asset class. These categories are pretty rough, so investors should take this as a highly subjective estimation. We will do a little color coding:

Most exposed : Red

A bit over exposed: Blue

Less exposed: Green

Before we get into this, we need to remind investors that share prices have plunged and that the vast majority of real estate is exposed to the recession.

We will start with STOR:

That’s only the first 65% of the portfolio. Here is the rest:

The dealerships don’t look like a great exposure at the moment, but those manufacturing locations might outperform. Being near industrial parks is a nice advantage because it means the distance from manufacturing to shipping locations is smaller. Most of the other triple net lease REITs use a more aggregated approach. For instance, this is VER:

We also can dive a bit deeper into the retail exposure:

We see some potential risk tied to the pharmacy category, but that has everything to do with online competition and nothing to do with the recession. Consequently, we don’t assign a color.

Moving on to Realty Income we see the office allocation is very low, which is great. Industrial isn’t as high as VER, but the lower office should offset that:

Looking within their major retail exposures, most look OK:

We’re moving on to W.P. Carey, where industrial (including warehouse) is great. See the left side of the slide:

Sure, we would like to have more details also. Not happening.

Moving over to SRC, we have some mixed results:

Some industrial exposure is great. Office is relatively low and some of that office is in data centers. As a suggestion, they should probably move data centers out of “office.” The negative factor is seeing 7.3% in health and fitness plus 7.1% in movie theaters.

Switching over to NNN:

Most of the exposure looks OK. We didn't mark the "Family entertainment centers" because we don't know the precise underlying property type. It's probably going to be rough during the pandemic, but some types may bounce back better than others.

By far the worst categories for exposure go to EPR:

That’s more than half of the portfolio poised for problems. We didn't mark "Eat & Play," though there's an argument for issues there as well.

The power of management

Having good management will be critical. A bad manager could end up needing to issue equity at the dramatically lower prices available today. That would be horrible for shareholders. Unwise managers would be prone to carrying too much risk. One of the major sources of risk is debt. The REITs most likely to issue common equity in this environment are the ones with too much debt.

Note: Data centers REITs maintain much higher share prices and might choose to issue new shares to fund development or acquisition. That is an exception to the policy that REITs don’t want to issue common shares right now.

For the triple net lease REITs, prices for issuing shares look particularly unfavorable. When the market recovers, whenever that may happen, good management would still give shareholders an advantage. The better managers often see their companies trade at higher multiples and find it easier to issue equity to fund acquisitions. A triple net lease REIT which recovers before much of the economy would be in a strong position to issue shares and buy properties for more distressed sellers.

Picks and Terms

We're bullish on STOR, VER, and NNN.

We use several terms when talking about equity REITs. It helps us communicate if we have the same definitions. Consequently, we put together charts to help investors understand several equity REIT terms:

Final thoughts

We are looking for triple net lease REITs that trade at unusually low values. However, we are not willing to sacrifice quality to get there. If the REIT doesn’t have their dividend covered, doesn’t have solid management, or is overexposed to the wrong sectors, we will pass. If the company is positioned to continue dividend growth, has strong management, and has some of the right industries, we are very interested at the right price.

Note: Our definitions and calculations shown here are simplified. We’ve eliminated tiny adjustments that are usually immaterial.

You'll see Analyst AFFO is near the very bottom of the chart. If we want to start from revenue, it takes quite a while to get there. You don't need to memorize this table, but it could help you as a REIT investor.

Each line provides the formula to reach the value listed on the right. You’ll notice that “Normalized FFO” and “Standard AFFO” are the same. This is the value that most management teams report as “AFFO.” However, we also have “Analyst AFFO” which adjusts for recurring capitalized expenses.

Note: To be even more precise, there are a handful of other non-cash adjustments going into Analyst AFFO. However, in most cases the other non-cash adjustments have a fairly small cumulative impact. We didn’t think it was worth adding several other boxes to represent a very small adjustment.

The next two tables dive deeper into the definitions:

For triple net lease REITs, the values for Normalized FFO and Analyst AFFO should be pretty similar. The triple net lease REITs spend far less on capitalized expenditures because tenants are required to pay for the maintenance on properties. That’s nice for the REIT, but it's also great for shareholders because it makes the cash flow more transparent. Most of FFO is available for either paying dividends or expanding the portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER, WPC, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.