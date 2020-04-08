The Lindy Effect, The Coronavirus, And The End Of A World

Using Lindy Effect-style logic is dangerous but is probably the only option left where a science, in this case economics, is stuck in a primitive stage of development.

As I am sure is the case with many readers, I find it almost impossible to tear myself away from the minute-by-minute developments in the present pandemic. But I think the historical work I have done on markets over the last ten years may be of some use in providing perspective to the second-order problems we are about to face. Since 2015, I have been arguing that history strongly suggests an imminent services-centered depression that would last until about 2030 and threaten to undo much of the progress we have made over the last century.

In January 2015, I wrote,

"Unless the present supercycle is going to be far more truncated than it has been over the last century, or unless the nature of the supercycle is going to change altogether, it seems likely that the present boom will be followed by a Depression-style crisis around the end of the decade. At the moment, it looks as if the cycle (earnings, commodities, inflation, and interest rates) will bottom over the course of 2015 (while stocks...and the general economy continue to rise), oil will spike in 2016, stocks will peak in 2017, and a severe economic collapse will be in place by 2018. I would not expect these targets to be off by more than six months."

Not perfect, but not bad either, if I may say so. I droned on in similar fashion for the next two years until I grew sick of hearing my own voice.

In mid-2015:

"Six months ago, it appeared to me that the worst losses would be incurred in 2018, but I think it is possible that we will experience the sort of vicious bear market that gripped the world in the early 1930s. That is, markets could be in freefall for up to three years. I cannot put my finger on it, but there is some sort of connection between the power of a commodity supercycle and the collapse in stock market returns a decade later."

My attempts to make sense of that connection resulted, I believe, in my failure to identify the market peak, but I do not think I would have identified it anyway. The only reliable short-term indicator in this instance was the yield curve.

I argued that the coming depression (if it is coming) is both indicator and threat of genuine systemic collapse. By "genuine", I mean not merely a temporary scare like 2008, but rather a collapse in the wisdom of stocks-for-the-long-run, a collapse of the service sector, a collapse of central banking, a collapse in the post-war global order, demographic collapse, and even a collapse of social democracy itself and its achievements of the last century. Not to mention the collapse of Pax Americana. As I have argued elsewhere, these things are all linked with one another.

I guess I am talking about a Great Mean Reversion towards something like the world that existed before World War I. I believe that the circumstantial evidence strongly suggests the Federal Reserve has, albeit not via its policy decisions but simply by virtue of its institutional role, juiced the economy in such a way that the world simply can no longer tolerate. You can take steroids - this is what a central bank gives us - but the system will sooner or later react, and violently.

I never dreamt that a virus, of all things, would be the avenging angel, and yet I cannot help but notice the suddenness with which it seems to have triggered a depression (although we do not know its shape yet) that coincides with or is even a product of our first recorded services recession, nor the way it is pushing the world towards a role for the state that, a few months ago, still seemed years away. The role of the state in the economy has - not coincidentally - shadowed the growing role of the services sector in the economy over the last century.

What becomes of the state's role in the economy if the service sector collapses? I can see no alternative but for the state to simply fill the void, at least initially. It must pay basic service sector salaries and also provide many of those services. I am a teacher. If I am put out of work, I do not imagine idle factories will need me or farms can find a purpose for me. The state will have to pay my salary, or let me die. That is, if a "greater depression", as Nouriel Roubini calls it, is really what we are heading towards. And I will expect medical care, too.

We will shut down the economy to protect the elderly and infirm. Won't we feed and clothe and house those who lost their jobs protecting them? That is the other remarkable thing about this virus. I think it has permanently undermined the notion, which was first struck below the waterline by the Great Depression anyway, that individuals are solely responsible for their economic fates. Every few decades or so, we have some neoliberal revival that tries to pretend that we live in a fundamentally capitalistic or "free market" society, but Obamacare, the Great Society, and the New Deal tell us otherwise. The pendulum shifts between boosting the finance sector and providing some rudimentary cushion for society's losers, but the two really feed off of each other and have since the Federal Reserve, America's first welfare program, was established.

The virus is pushing us to the final step. If the state just swallows all the consequences of having a central bank, those consequences will surely simply disappear. Up until now, it has taken bites here and there. Starting with the Federal Reserve and ending up with, it appears, universal basic income, Medicare for All, and the abolition of student debt. We are finding out that socialist welfare is the only answer to capitalist welfare, and it is capitalist welfare - and although there are many forms of this, I mean specifically the existence of the Federal Reserve - that is the ultimate problem.

The Federal Reserve created hyperindustrialization, the synergistic relationship between mass production, mass consumption, and pop culture. This quickly ripped through and destroyed our urban centers and built and destroyed urban and regional peripheries and exported the formula to the rest of the industrial world and then to emerging economies. This is why China looks like a Confucian-Maoist-capitalist hobgoblin to Western eyes.

There was no Balassa-Samuelson Effect before the Baumol Effect, and there was no Baumol Effect, no "cost disease", before the Federal Reserve was established. We know the chronic inflation of the last century came from the Federal Reserve (and the accidental but inevitable abolition of the gold standard), and we know that inflation expresses itself through the service sector. And we know that the transformation of the economy into a service economy occurred largely through hyperindustrialization.

What makes this even funnier, if that is the right word, is that the conventional wisdom points to hyperindustrial growth, the transformation of advanced economies into service economies, globalization, the welfare state, and "price stability" as victories and vindications of having a central bank. Under a gold standard, none of these achievements would be possible. Need I mention that our climate scientists tell us that hyperindustrialization and the massive population growth it gave rise to are destroying life on earth?

But let's stick with "price stability". Price stability used to mean stable prices, but at some point, it came to mean stable inflation, a stable growth in prices. Two percent is ideal, presumably because if it were one percent, it could slip into negative territory, which could spiral out of control into depression. And three percent would be unnecessarily hot, because it could lead to four percent and the creation of an inflationary spiral that would induce stagflation or worse, Weimar. Weimar and the Great Depression are Scylla and Charybdis, the two monsters we need a central bank to navigate between, never mind that these two monsters never really existed before we had the Federal Reserve.

Price stability is the crown jewel of central banking. You want to know how competent a central bank is? Look at how flat, positive, and low the country's inflation rate is. The Federal Reserve is obviously doing a great job, because inflation has been consistently positive since World War II, and it has been stable and low since the 1980s.

How did the Fed do this? Through trial and error? No, it did it by engineering the service sector's takeover of the economy. Service sector inflation is higher and more stable than the industrial sector, which tends to have negative inflation (the flip side of hyperindustrialization), and the raw commodity sector which tends to alternate between highly inflationary and highly deflationary supercycles.

The Fed has gotten closer and closer to the Holy Grail of "price stability" in direct proportion to the relative expansion of the service sector. The expansion of the service sector has been going on for a little over a century, and it has done so largely under the impetus of "cost disease". "Cost disease" is the reason we need the state to rescue our inner cities, our great rural slums, our education system, and our healthcare system. Now, the engine appears to be broken. We are left with high costs, low inflation, low growth, and few jobs.

What is the virus's responsibility? Perhaps less than we would like to think. The virus has, magically, identified and exploited our systemic economic vulnerabilities. It is still early days in the pandemic, but it appears the virus has identified and exploited our metabolic vulnerabilities, as well. It has attacked our preexisting metabolic pandemic, if you will. Fast cars and fast food, two symbols and two sides of hyperindustrialization: mass production and mass consumption. And something that we have exported to the rest of the world.

The Federal Reserve - and to be clear, not the people who work there but the institution itself - is choking our economy by force-feeding it. Or, to use a more immediate metaphor: the question is, will the host kill the parasite, or will the parasite kill the host?

And there are plenty of important but secondary questions. Will we transition to a gold standard, or to some other fiat system? Although I think the gold standard is likely to be superior, if I am correct in what I said above, the gold standard will not be kind to the service sector. In a strange way, the more we have moved away from the gold standard, through the establishment of the Fed, through FDR's confiscation of gold, through the closing of the gold window, through the state's greater and greater assumption of economic power, gold has actually only grown stronger. FDR had to raise the price of gold after he confiscated it. Nixon had to let gold float and the price skyrocketed. And now, in contrast to other commodities which are setting unbelievable lows, gold is within striking distance of its all-time highs.

Gold is Obi-Wan Kenobi, if you will. "If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine." I expect gold will plunge from its current elevated levels, simply because I assume that we are not quite that far along in systemic collapse. But, if it sets fresh all-time highs again, we may be closer to the end of the current system than I thought.

Then, again, gold has no armies. The state could just confiscate it again and forge ahead with a far more centralized economy that lurches from economic crisis to political crisis to economic crisis.

I am pessimistic. I struggle to imagine how you can take a bloated, obese, creaking service economy and land it smoothly on a golden runway. This is not a very American way of thinking, I suppose. There is always a way.

And, there is a lot of truth to that. History has always pushed forward. But it uses individuals and empires to its own ends and tosses them in its ash heap when it is finished. It may be pessimistic and un-American to think this way, but I believe such realism might also keep our way of life around a little longer. Something of that spirit can be found in Lincoln's Gettysburg Address:

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth, on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived, and so dedicated, can long endure.

We are perpetually testing the proposition that any nation conceived and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal can long endure.

It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced…that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

Lincoln did not speak of progress as some irresistible force, as our progressive age deems it, even at times in a spirit of intimidation (love thy neighbor - or else!), but a fragile experiment, a daring but perhaps ultimately futile enterprise.

Or as Franklin put it when asked what the Founders had given the new country after the Constitutional Convention: "A republic, if you can keep it." This spirit is expressed throughout The Federalist Papers. Republican government, popular rule, a government of free people, was understood to be rare and prone to failures from populism on the one hand and elitism on the other, passionate majorities and oligarchic minorities, parochial deplorables and corrupt cosmopolitans.

The great hope now, I believe, in the current crisis, as recently expressed by Queen Elizabeth, is that we will all renew the sort of spirit that prevailed (or that we imagine prevailed?) in previous crises. She appealed to the spirit of 1940. "If this long island story of ours is to end at last, let it end only when each one of us lies choking in his own blood upon the ground," Churchill said on the eve of the Miracle of Dunkirk. No reference to the history of the past or of the future as a record of the ceaseless triumph of freedom.

Victory may only be possible if we can correctly identify the reality of the possibility of defeat. It is possible that freedom and democracy do not work in the long run. Maybe they are just historical phases in the way the ancient philosophers imagined them as. If we want to keep progressing, we might be better off assuming Lincoln's spirit and treating our republican government, our liberal way of life, and our free markets as desperate experiments, not birthrights or Progress's earthly incarnation.

In my next article, if all goes according to plan, I am going to try to show how the historical approach I have been taking to markets is, in effect, the same as what I notice people are calling the Lindy Effect. The Lindy Effect is, in its simplest expression, the idea that the longer something has been around, the longer it is likely to stick around.

But I have also been operating under what is perhaps a new set of corollaries to the Lindy Effect, much of which has been implied above:

First, if something that should be subject to the Lindy Effect (for example, the relationship that underpins Gibson's Paradox or Kondratiev Supercycles) magically disappears due to some sort of human action (say, setting up a central bank), it did not disappear; you just did not see where it went. An imperfect metaphor, but: you merely drained the reflecting pool in which you observed the phenomena rather than eliminating the phenomena themselves.

Second, if that action (or institution or more) displaces the old phenomena with new phenomena, not only did the old phenomena not disappear, but they will eventually re-impose themselves on the new phenomena and the institution or more. That re-imposition will likely be violent.

Third, not noticing where the old phenomena actually went, you are more likely to notice the violence of the re-imposition rather than the principles being re-imposed. Your attempts to resist that re-imposition will probably not only prove futile but will amplify the violence of the re-imposition.

Fourth, the Lindy Effect and the corollaries above only hold true where the causal principles perpetuating the phenomena are unknown. I hold this to be true for Gibson's Paradox and Kondratiev Supercycles. In fact, if I am right, economics will have to be re-written to account for them.

Fifth, if you are relying on the Lindy Effect to do anything important, you are probably screwed, but you might get lucky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.