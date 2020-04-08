JPMorgan Chase: Suspend The Dividend Or Not

Major question: should JPMorgan Chase & Co. suspend its dividend payouts, much as they, along with the other largest banks in the country, have voluntarily suspended stock buybacks?

Furthermore, these banks are expected to contribute to the lending efforts being created by the Federal Reserve and the federal government to support credit extension.

The largest banks in the country are faced with new pressures to not only get through this crisis periods with profits but to also support the effort by staying healthy.

What should the largest commercial bank in the United States be doing during an economic and financial crisis connected with a global pandemic?

Jamie Dimon, Chief Executive Office of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), in the bank's annual letter to shareholders, indicated that the economic downturn this year in the United States could compare with the Great Depression.

How about an economy that contracts by 35 percent in the second quarter with the unemployment rate for the country rising to 14 percent as JPMorgan seems to be projecting?

Other large banks have produced similar numbers: last week, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) suggested that the economy could shrink by 34 percent in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) put out a number of 38 percent.

Mr. Dimon has indicated that he believes this ''scenario" is an outlier and, hence, unlikely. But, given the circumstances, it is possible. The conditions are potentially severe enough that investors should be aware that the bank's dividend could be suspended.

"If the board suspended the dividend, it would be out of extreme prudence and based upon continued uncertainty over what the next few years will bring," argues Mr. Dimon.

Suspending the Dividend

JPMorgan Chase has never, ever, suspended its dividend. The bank's board did not suspend any payouts during the 2007/9 recession or at any time during the following recovery.

But this is an entirely different situation, and the bank has already exposed itself to a substantial amount of additional credit losses as it has moved, along with the other largest banks in the United States, to respond businesses and individuals that are facing specific needs brought on by the spread of the coronavirus. More on this later.

Furthermore, in Europe, the regulators have ordered European banks to stop their dividend payments.

The leaders of the other large commercial banks in the United States have indicated that they are not expecting to lower or suspend their dividend payments. The leaders of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup (NYSE:C) have all argued against such a move at this time.

In terms of stock buybacks, the eight largest banks in the United States have already backed off as all eight have voluntarily suspended their share buyback programs. It should be added that stock buyback programs in these banks account for more than two-thirds of their shareholder payouts.

Crisis Lending

Mr. Dimon, as noted above, indicated that JPMorgan Chase is contributing to the effort to support US businesses and entrepreneurs by doing its part in seeing that monies are being extended to those in need.

For example, JPMorgan, in March, has made new loans of $650 million to small businesses; has loaned $1.9 billion to hospitals and healthcare companies; $360 million to non-profit organizations; and $24 million to state and local governments. It is planning to lend an additional $150 billion to clients.

Given this effort, Mr. Dimon recognizes that such a substantial extension of new credit at this time, given the reality that a major recession might be on the way, that the bank is exposing itself to "billions of dollars of additional credit losses."

So, JPMorgan Chase is joining the efforts of the Federal Reserve System and the federal government to help the economic system through this period of extreme stress and especially help both consumers and business customers during this time. Consequently, it is taking on added risk, as are others, to see the nation through the economic dip, even if the decline does reach a 35 percent rate in the second quarter of 2020.

Then There Are the Bank's Earnings

Oh, by the way, the earnings of JPMorgan are expected to be substantially lower in 2020 than they were in 2019.

It should be remembered that JPMorgan set new records last year in terms of profits.

Should JPMorgan and Other Large Banks Suspend Their Dividends?

Mr. Dimon left the question of suspending the bank's dividends in limbo, putting him in a little bit different place than some of his peers. Mr. Dimon argues than things could be so bad that "out of extreme prudence" the board should move to suspend the dividend. The bank is doing all it can to help get us through the crisis, suspending the dividend would just be another move to err on the side of caution.

I'm not sure what keeping the dividend will really do for the bank. If over two-thirds of shareholder payouts have recently been stock buybacks, just how big of a role does stock dividends continue to play in the picture? Thus, suspending the dividend would not save an enormous amount of money for the bank.

Furthermore, given all the additional credit that JPMorgan is putting out there at this time, wouldn't suspending the dividend be consistent with the signal the bank is trying to give to customers, the public, and to those needing credit? Wouldn't it be right to say, we are doing all we can to err on the side of getting through this crisis as well as we can?

I believe that the shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co. need to be prepared for a suspension of the bank's dividend payouts. I believe that this would just be a short-term move and that the bank would return to regular dividend payments as soon as possible, even if earnings have not fully recovered.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.