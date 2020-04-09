Ignore The Fortune Tellers

Over the past week or so we have seen an unusual number of macro-focused articles claiming to know what will happen to the broad stock market next. Some say the worst is yet to come or that another massive decline is coming. Others tell you we are set up for a continued market melt-up.

The problem for these writers is that they think they have some special insight as to what events will transpire next and how the markets will react to those events. They don’t. They may say: More people will get sick. More people will die. This will go on longer than you think. This will be over sooner than you think. There will be a depression. GDP will be X. Unemployment will be Y. The fact is none of them have any idea what is to come. Nobody does. And they have no idea what the market thinks. They do not know what is priced in and what isn’t. These writers are making predictions and predictions are for suckers. Beginning-of-year predictions are a cottage industry. They are all and always wrong. The COVID-19 crash has again brought these fortune tellers out of the woodwork. Investors have seen their portfolios decimated. The headlines are like nothing we have seen before. It is scary out there. Please don’t look to forecasters for answers no matter how lucky they may have been on one of their recent guesses. Doing so could result in further poor positioning when the next unexpected market move occurs.

What should you be doing?

First of all, who are you? It seems to me most of the readership here on SA are long term investors. If you really are one of these then you should be doing nothing or, at least, mostly nothing. You definitely should be ignoring hyperbolic articles. If you have capital you should be adding slowly to your favorite names that are now on sale. How many times does Mr. Buffett have to tell you this? You could do a little rebalancing. If you hold something that you think may be permanently damaged by recent events then by all means take your loss and buy something else. Otherwise, stop reading this and other macro articles and stick to your plan.

If, on the other hand, you are a trader then you should be using simple technical analysis to guide you with your positioning and risk management.

Traders: Never anticipate – Always react

Let the market guide your decisions. Never guess what will happen next. What do I mean by this? You can make a lot of money guessing and timing the next turn for the market or an individual stock. I’ve done it. I once made 2200% in eight days using call options – and not with an insignificant amount of money. However, what I’ve learned over 27 years of this is that nobody can do it with precision and regularity. Simply trading the trend, buying dips when the trend is up, or buying upside breakouts from consolidations produces more consistent returns with smaller drawdowns.

A look at the S&P 500

We will look at a daily chart of the SPY (SPY) ETF as a proxy for the S&P 500. The blue horizontal lines mark a low in June 2019 and the low of Christmas Eve 2018. The June 2019 low is important because the S&P found support there for three days during the corona crash. The December 2018 low is important because it was a major low that everyone was looking to be tested. The S&P found support there for two days before breaking down below. The break of that support is likely what caused capitulation selling and the intraday beginning of the now 25% rally. The pink lines mark the recent trading range, which was broken out of on Monday. The top of that range at $263 or so is very close to a 38.2% retracement. This is not surprising. I read one of the fortune tellers try to spin this as a negative. After gaining 21% in four days I am not surprised the market stopped for a breather there. The bottom end of that range was about $244. Volume declined while trading within the range, which is what you want to see during a consolidation. Consolidation below resistance is bullish.

As stated above the price broke out above the trading range and headed straight for the June 2019 low, where it was rejected. On Wednesday it made several attempts to break above that resistance but closed right on it. I consider that June 2019 Low area (around $274 SPY and 2750ish S&P) to be formidable resistance and will not be easily taken out. The market is short-term overbought and will probably fail in the near term. Raising cash levels in this area is prudent. What we will look for is another consolidation between about $263 and $274. We might be able to spike to $278 where the 50% retracement level sits. The longer price stays within that range the more likely it eventually breaks out to the upside. A break down below $263 for more than a few minutes would be a sell trigger for me.

Source: Qcharts, annotated by the author

Below is a 60-minute chart of the S&P 500 with the old range in pink among other annotations.

Source: Qcharts, annotated by the author



Below is an oscillator I use to ascertain short term levels of overbought or oversold and to spot any divergences. It is a 10 DMA of the NYSE advancers minus decliners. The extreme oversold low which corresponds with the market low has only been eclipsed this century in October 2008 and August 2011. It is so far confirming the market’s rally and consolidation.

Source: Qcharts, annotated by the author



What to do with this information

We start by acknowledging that the market is in an uptrend. It does not matter if it is a bear market rally. I’m sure plenty of fortune tellers and seers of the future will tell you it is. I’m just as sure that another Nostradamus will tell you it is a brand new long-lasting bull market. Half of them will be wrong. The other half will be lucky.

Those that call for a retest of the lows need to understand that retests rarely happen right away. They can take weeks or even months to materialize if they ever do. Don’t waste your time waiting around for something to happen that may be a long time off if ever. Don’t think you are smarter than the market. Trade what you see. Do not make predictions.

If you are trading an index or hold securities that are highly correlated to the market then a meaningful break below $263 for the SPY would signal risk off and would likely mean a retest of at least the bottom of the former range of $244. If that doesn’t hold then potential support could be found at the 2018 low and then the recent March 23 low. For now, we want to be long with the trend. But, raising cash as the market has become extended is prudent account management. I bought an inverse ETF into the close on Wednesday as a hedge.

Did the Russell 2000 make a successful retest already?

As far as I’m concerned the near retest of the lows for the Russell 2000 (IWM) qualifies. It is not uncommon for the retest low to be above the previous low, but it needs to be close. I think it is close enough.

The small caps were underperformers prior to this mess. Might they be the next leadership?

There are a lot of individual stock charts that look much like IWM: for instance, Square (SQ), The Trade Desk (TTD), MGM (MGM), and Splunk (SPLK). They are potential double bottoms but are not confirmed until they take out the top of the W formation.

IWM. Source: Qcharts, annotated by the author



TTD. Source: Qcharts, annotated by the author



XPO Logistics (XPO) has a confirmed double bottom in place by my reckoning. However, always be aware of the possibility for a stock to retest the break out point. For XOP that’s $60.

Source: Qcharts, annotated by the author



There are some charts that never gave anything back after recovering from their low - such as CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Fastly (FSLY), shown below. I consider these very strong charts.

Source: Qcharts, annotated by the author



Conclusion

It is impossible for anybody to consistently call market turns in advance. Do not believe it when some claim to have that power. Long-term investors should stick to their plan and stay away from articles by fortune tellers. This article about short-term trading is also not for you. Trading the trend (and not your biases) with discipline produces the most consistent returns for traders. For now the trend is up. I don’t know if it is a bull market or bear rally. There is plenty to be made in a bear rally like this one. Ride it till it breaks. Did the Russell already successfully retest? We don’t know for sure but a break above the W formation would be bullish.

Stay safe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOP CRWD FSLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.