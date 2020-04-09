Tesla: Estimating Q1 Cash Burn

Last week, we received the Q1 production and delivery report from electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA). With these key items now known, analysts and investors can start to predict what the quarter's overall numbers may look like. With so much focus on the company's balance sheet in recent years, I wanted to take a look today at what free cash flow (most likely burn) may end up being for this period.

Let me first start out by discussing the major items I will discuss today, and they are highlighted in the portion of the cash flow statement seen below. Tesla will provide a net income (or loss) figure, in GAAP terms, and then will add back two important non-cash items, depreciation/amortization/impairment and stock-based compensation ("SBC"). Tesla then has a line item called "other," along with a section related to changes in operating assets and liabilities. Finally, capital expenditures are subtracted from operating cash flow to get a free cash flow number.

(Source: Tesla Q4 investor letter, seen here)

I want to make a quick point on numbers I won't cover today. I am not going to include purchases of solar energy systems to determine free cash flow. These were part of SolarCity's free cash flow calculation, but the amount of cash used on them lately has been very low. I also will not discuss anything related to debt/lease payments or other financing activities. Finally, last year's period contained a $188 million negative impact shown above due to the repayment of convertible notes, which was a one-time item for that period.

Let's start at the top. Tesla calculates net income in three ways. First, you have overall net income ("GAAP") as seen on the income statement. Second, you have another GAAP number that's taken after the adjustment of net income (or losses) attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests. Finally, you have non-GAAP net income, which is the adjusted number with stock-based compensation added back.

On the cash flow statement, you have Tesla's GAAP net income (the first one discussed above) plus stock-based compensation. Right now, Wall Street analysts are expecting a loss of $0.16 per share for Q1, which would mean a non-GAAP loss of about $30 million. For the cash flow statement, we'll use that as our net income plus SBC add-back base case. For bull/bear cases, I'll go $125 million in either direction, since Tesla usually reports numbers that are nowhere near what the Street is expecting, like we saw in 2019 below. Also, that gives us a little room for the non-controlling issues item that's impossible to predict one quarter to the next.

(Source: Tesla earnings history, seen here)

Another give/take we have is the depreciation/amortization/impairment line versus capital expenditures. In the back half of 2019, the first category of those two averaged a little more than $550 million. On the other side of things, in the 10-K filing it was stated that capex would average $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion for this year and the next two. That would normally mean at least $625 million in an average quarter, but with factory shutdowns such things might be a little less in the near term. For purposes of today's exercise, I'm going to use a base case that depreciation items and capex net each other out, with the bull and bear cases going $100 million in each direction.

The next section we have to think about here is "other" items. These are adjustments to net income, mostly add-backs. They include things like inventory write-downs, amortization of debt discounts, losses on disposal of assets, non-cash interest, etc. In 2019, these "other" items averaged a positive $166 million per quarter as an add-back, so that's my base, with another $100 million spread for bull/bear cases.

The final thing to think about is changes in operating assets and liabilities, also mentioned at times as working capital items. These adjustments include changes in inventory, accounts payable, and other familiar balance sheet items. As the chart below details, this item has been a growing hit to cash flow in Q1 in recent years. This is mostly due to Tesla inventory builds being a drag, as this quarter is usually one where production outpaces deliveries.

(Source: Tesla 10-Q filings, seen here)

Outside of predicting net income, this may be the hardest item to put a number on. There are a lot of inputs and we don't know for instance how much Tesla suppliers tried to get outstanding bills paid due to the coronavirus. With production outpacing deliveries by quite a bit, finished goods inventory will likely be a major drag again. Also, how much will customer deposits come down from those who ask for a refund in these uncertain times? For this exercise, I'm projecting the working capital hit jumps a little further to $850 million, but I'll use a wider spread of $200 million for the bull/bear cases due to more uncertainty here. With all of our major inputs now in, I've detailed the overall figures for these four items across the three cases in the table below.

It's primarily because of that inventory build that I think we should see Q1 have cash burn in all three cases. The finished goods balance will rise as production greatly outpaced deliveries, although work in process should come down a bit with closed factories. I'm most curious to see how customer deposits fared along with the sequential change in accounts payable and accrued liabilities, just to see how coronavirus impacted consumer thinking and how stringent suppliers were. The one caveat here is that Tesla can take up to 45 business days to process refunds, so if a lot of consumers asked for refunds in March, we may not find out the truth for a few more months.

Now I know that some readers will see all of this red above and call me a Tesla bear. Well, in this case, that's not really the case. As the chart below shows, my base case actually is a slight improvement over the five-year average of about $721 million. The last two Q1 periods both had much larger losses that were a big drag on operating cash flow, and the $188 million negative adjustment from those convertible notes last year had a major impact as well.

(Source: Q1 filings linked above - does not include solar system purchases)

Tesla finished Q4 2019 with almost $6.3 billion in cash. The company raised more than $2 billion through the sale of equity during Q1 2020, so there shouldn't be any cash concerns in the near term. However, the company does have some major liabilities on the balance sheet and $1.8 billion of debt and finance leases due this year. If these factory shutdowns last more than a month or two, we might need to revisit the topic of another capital raise just for a measure of safety. What do you think Tesla's cash burn will be when the company reports earnings? I look forward to your comments below.

