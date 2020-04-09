Oil: Next Steps And The Way We Are Playing It

We review current trends in the oil market and what they might hold for the companies we follow closely.

We are skeptical of such an outcome and will discuss why.

Oil has bounced on industry optimism that OPEC+ will put its differences aside and "play" nice with each other in a virtual meeting this Thursday.

Introduction

Hope was injected into the oil market late last week when news broke that the Saudis (KSA) and the Russians were going to do a virtual parlay. WTI and its English cousin, Brent, bounded sharply higher and closed Friday, April 3, in the most extreme upward movement in history.

Some of this hope was the result of President Trump tweeting that he'd spoken to his good friend Mohammed bin Salman (who'd spoken in turn to his "good friend" Vladimir Putin) about a production cut of considerable magnitude - 10-15 mm BOPD.



This hope proved ephemeral when news broke over the weekend that the two of the "good friends" had delayed this meeting from Monday to Thursday. Hope is very fragile these days, and oil immediately fell about 20% from its Friday peak.

Let's take the most pivotal point here and discuss that first.

The KSA-Russian meeting: Probable outcomes

Let's understand that the only common interests KSA and the Russians have is that "conceptually" they'd like a higher oil price. They both need a higher price - that was always the point of the current oil kerfuffle. That and the focus of their oil-flooding collaboration - American oil shale production. There you have it. Two disparate producers with two common goals - crush U.S. shale, and get oil prices that will sustain their economies. Period, end of story.

The Russians, always master of the "head-fake," through one of their principal negotiators on Monday dropped a tantalizing tidbit that, "They were close to a deal."

Now, I'm not privy to the negotiations, but I do have an "educated" imagination after 40 years in the oil production business as to what a key sticking point might be. You probably have a pretty good idea yourself if you follow the oil market, regardless of your direct experience in oil production. The principal bone of contention is, of course, who takes what part of the cuts.

There are three possible outcomes:

They agree to cut with U.S. cuts included in the total.

They bilaterally agree to cut.

They bilaterally do nothing.

This isn't really worth spilling a lot of digital ink about. My sense is that they will choose the last option, because often the worst move you can make is the one you don't have to. Sun Tzu provides guidance here:

“the opportunity of defeating the enemy is provided by the enemy himself.”



- Sun Tzu- The Art of War

I'm willing to bet Vladimir Putin has read The Art of War. Patience is all that is required at this point.

Market forces are already delivering a crushing blow to much of U.S. shale. If ever there was a case in point supporting this thesis, you only have to look at Parsley Energy CEO's call to the Texas State Regulator - The Texas Railroad Commission - for production cuts of +/-20%. When the industry you are trying to crush wants to help you accomplish this goal... for heaven's sake, just let them do it.

This ain't Ivy League B-school stuff. A 4th-grader could figure this out.

Over the short run, even if the least likely scenario were to play out and somehow an OPEC++ (KSA, Russia, and American shale) agreement were to be stitched together, it just won't matter! Why?

Oil is bursting to the seams everywhere right now. I mentioned this possibility in a recent public article, "Crude Oil Tsunami Headed This Way: Oil May Have Farther To Fall." The thesis of the article was the massive amounts of oil hitting the market now - a thesis that seems to be playing out before our eyes with the inventory builds registered the last couple of weeks in the WPSR.

Given this sentiment, we are avoiding direct exposure to oil derivatives right now. We think the USO, USL, DBO and UCO ETFs will present better opportunities post the OPEC+ meeting tomorrow. They've been mostly treading water over this time period with no firm news to trade on.

(Data Source: Seeking Alpha; Chart by author)

What's happening in the oil market?

We have in the current edition of the EIA-914 a suggestion that perhaps shale has rolled to the downside. A perusal of the report shows that the fairly modest MoM decline was in shale plays, not in offshore, which actually registered a slight increase.

(Source: EIA-914)

This has been widely anticipated with the fall-off in drilling over the last year, but month after month, thanks largely to DUC withdrawals, the curve, while flattening, still rose higher. In prior articles, I've postulated that in order for oil to ever "get its house in order," shale production needed to decline. Now we have it, albeit a modest start. We think this has started an irreversible slope lower that will carry us to a 2020-exit shale production of 4-5 mm BOPD - a roughly 50% decline from present levels.

Other analysts are also finally forecasting declines, but more modest ones based on their proprietary models. As noted in the linked article, Rystad Energy sees a drop of ~1 mm BOPD through the end of the year. I think it will be at least several times that, just based on the capex cuts that will cause a massive drop in the rig count through year's end.

(Data Source: Baker Hughes; Chart by author)

With a week-over-week drop of 33 rigs from March 30 to April 3, the drop that began in early March (post the last OPEC+ meeting) continued. We think it will accelerate as the current month passes.

(Data Source: Primary Vision; Chart by author)

Even more telling is the drop in frac spreads as tabulated by Primary Vision. As a percentage, the decline here was substantially larger at 15% of the total. I see no reason for this not to continue, and think it will actually accelerate as the recently announced capex cuts by the key Permian operators take effect. I can see a scenario where we exit April with a frac spread count in the 150 range.

Your takeaway

The Daily Drilling Report has taken refuge in the major oil producers and service suppliers as they've hit all-time or multi-decade lows. Specifically, BP plc (BP), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Chevron (CVX), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Halliburton (HAL), Baker Hughes (BKR) and Schlumberger (SLB) are places we are looking to bottom-fish in this volatile market.

They will be among the first to rebound when oil starts to increase in price. Additionally, you can collect sizable dividends while waiting for improvement in share prices from the oil majors. All of those mentioned above, save for OXY, which slashed their dividend for the second quarter and foreseeable future, and have gone to the debt market recently to preserve them. It’s worth noting that it is a bullish sign long term for oil prices that they are willing to do this, as this sort of action is not sustainable beyond a few quarters.

Our three favorite service suppliers have also caught an analyst upgrade in recent times from Bernstein, reversing a multi-year negative outlook on them. One point worth making is that yield seekers should probably give them a miss, as the substantial dividends now being paid will probably be cut.

For reference, we've put out public articles recently on two of these service suppliers, as we've seen extraordinary opportunities for capital appreciation at current levels:

Both of these companies have rallied substantially since these articles were first published in the Daily Drilling Report, Halliburton being the standout with about a 90% bump in share price in our article was published.

