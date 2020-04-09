Cell Tower REITs: Stay-At-Home Winners

REIT Rankings: Cell Towers

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers to each of the residential and commercial real estate sectors. We focus on sector-level fundamentals, analyzing supply and demand conditions and macroeconomic factors driving underlying performance. We update these reports quarterly with a breakdown and analysis of the most recent earnings results.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Cell Tower REIT Sector Overview

As fears over missed rent payments rattle the real estate sector, Cell Tower REITs are not just surviving, they're thriving. One of just two REIT sectors in positive territory this year, cellular network usage has surged amid the stay-at-home orders as businesses and individuals stay connected via virtual interaction. Within the Hoya Capital Cell Tower REIT Index, we track the four cell tower and wireless infrastructure REITs which account for roughly $200 billion in market value: American Tower Corp. (AMT), Crown Castle International (CCI), SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC), and Uniti Group (UNIT). We also track Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK), an MLP that owns real property interests that underlie cellular towers, rooftop wireless sites, billboards, and wind turbines.

Cell tower REITs own roughly 50-80% of the 100-150k investment-grade macro cell towers in the United States. Cell tower REITs primarily own "macro" communications towers that host cellular network broadcast antennas and equipment that are owned by AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), T-Mobile (TMUS), and Sprint (S), and soon, Dish Network (DISH). While macro tower ownership is the primary business line for the "big 3" cell tower REITs, Crown Castle and Uniti Group also have significant investments in fiber and small-cell networks. While Crown Castle operates exclusively in the United States, American Tower and SBA Communications have significant international operations as well - markets that have seen mixed success. While long-term growth in international markets is expected to outpace domestic growth, it comes with increased risks as well, highlighted by American Tower's significant struggles in India. The average cell tower hosts roughly 2 tenants per tower.

Low balance sheet leverage, high operating margins, and limited economic sensitivity of rental demand have been in-demand attributes within the REIT sector amid a time of immense economic uncertainty. Below, we present a framework for analyzing the REIT property sectors based on their direct exposure to the anticipated CV-19 effects as well as their general sensitivity to a potential recession and impact from lower interest rates. Within the CV-19 sensitivity chart, we note that cell tower REITs are among the four sectors with the lowest direct COVID sensitivity (along with self-storage, data center, and industrial REITs), and are also in the medium/low tier of general economic sensitivity. Cell tower leasing demand is largely a function of network capital expenditures by the major wireless carriers.

Importantly, with the exception of Uniti Group, cell tower REITs operate with some of the most well-capitalized balance sheets across the real estate sector. As discussed in our recent report, "Cheap REITs Get Cheaper", consistent with the persistently "winning factors" exhibited by the REIT sector over the last decade discussed in the prior report, higher-yielding, higher-leveraged, and "inexpensive" REITs have plunged nearly twice as much as their lower-yielding, lower-leveraged, and more "expensive" counterparts. The "big 3" cell tower REITs all operate with debt ratios below the REIT sector average of 33%, while AMT and CCI both have investment-grade long-term bond ratings.

Understanding the Cell Tower Business

Due to the high concentration of ownership and significant barriers to entry in the United States due to restrictive zoning laws, cell tower REITs are perhaps the only real estate sector that could be classified as true price makers rather than price takers, but there are some concerns that the competitive dynamics could change after the finally approved merger between T-Mobile and Sprint. The emergence of a fourth competitor - DISH Network (DISH) - as a precondition to approval eases some of those concerns, even as questions remain about DISH’s viability as a national competitor. Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter Communications (CHTR) have also made a push in recent years to compete in the cell business, primarily through "renting" capacity from the existing carriers as so-called "mobile virtual network operators" (MVNO) to supplement their public WiFi networks. Technology companies, including Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), and Microsoft (MSFT), are also indirect players in the space and natural partners for emerging cell carriers.

We continue to believe that macro cell towers provide the most economical mix of network coverage and capacity, and the long-term challenges with satellite-based technology and recent challenges with dense small-cell network deployment have affirmed our belief that macro towers will continue to be the "hub" of next-generation networks for the foreseeable future. While communications technology does change very rapidly, it appears that the physical and economic limitations of the alternative technologies (low-orbit satellites, wide-spread small cell networks, and outdoor WiFi) are unlikely to abate anytime soon, and the risk of technological obsolescence in the 5G-era is often overstated. While cell carriers have tried to make moves to establish leverage over tower owners by building or acquiring towers themselves, carriers have limited available capital to spend on these initiatives, especially in light of the capital-intensive 5G rollout.

Cell tower REITs continue to command strong competitive positioning in the telecommunications sector. Cell carriers sold off their tower assets beginning in the mid-2000s to de-lever their balance sheet and free up capital to expand their networks. Supply growth is almost non-existent in the US, as there are significant barriers to entry through the local permitting process and due to the economics of colocation versus building single-tenant towers. The relative scarcity of cell towers, combined with the absolute necessity of these towers for cell networks, has given these REITs substantial pricing power even as the number of potential tenants has dwindled down to just four national carriers over the last two decades. The equity sector that we think has the most upside potential from the growth of wireless communications and the 5G revolution, cell tower REITs have benefited from the increase in network spending from the four national carriers during the early stages of the 5G rollout.

Relative to other real estate sectors and their cellular carrier tenants, cell tower ownership is a high-margin business with significant operating leverage driven by upgrading/adding additional multiple tenants to existing towers. EBITDA margins typically average around 60-65% for the sector, towards the higher end of the real estate universe, with minimal ongoing capex required relative to other REIT sectors. Multiple tenants typically lease space on the cell tower, with rental rates based on property location and the amount of equipment on the tower or on the ground site below. Cell tower leases are typically 5-10 years with annual fixed-rate escalators with multiple renewal options. Cell tower REITs, however, only own about one-third of the land under the towers and control the rest through long-term ground leases, a source of potential long-term risk.

Investors seeking to capture the 5G themes through real estate can do so through the Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR), which owns a blend of cell tower REITs, data center REITs, and billboard REITs, which often host cellular equipment. Cell Tower REITs comprise roughly 40% of the SRVR ETF, which we discussed in our report this week: "No REIT ETF Is Pandemic-Proof, But These 3 Are Close". Investors seeking more broad-based exposure to 5G as a theme can also do so through the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG), which has roughly 3% exposure to cell tower REITs, investing primarily in the technology companies providing the equipment and cellular carriers that are expected to deliver 5G services.

Cell Tower REIT Stock Performance

Cell towers continue to be one of the few remaining growth engines of the REIT sector, and the coronavirus pandemic has done very little to slow their upward trajectory. Quite the contrary, in fact, as signs of stress in network capacity amid the coronavirus shutdowns further enforce the need for additional network investments. Cell tower REITs are one of just two REIT sectors in positive territory this year along with their technology REIT peer, which we discussed in a recent report, "Data Center REITs: Battle Of the Clouds". Cell towers are higher by 5.2% so far this year, compared to the 24.5% decline in the broader REIT average.

Since NAREIT began tracking the sector in 2012 (which NAREIT labels the "Infrastructure" sector and includes several other small-cap REITs), cell tower REITs have outperformed the REIT index in every year besides 2014. From 2012 through 2019, cell tower REITs have produced average annual total returns of 19.1% compared to the REIT average of 11.9%. As discussed in our Real Estate Decade in Review, at the real estate sector-level, three themes dominated the 2010s: 1) The Housing Shortage, 2) The Retail Apocalypse, and 3) The Internet Revolution. Despite the long-awaited consolidation in the cellular carrier industry, cell tower REITs still surged more than 42% last year.

Interestingly, cell tower REITs are a bit of an enigma when it comes to their weight in the passively managed, broad-based "Core" REIT ETFs. Are cell towers real estate? For some index funds, the answer is a resounding "yes", while for others, it's a clear "no", with others in-between. For example, cell tower REITs comprise a whopping 24% of the Real Estate SPDR ETF (XLRE) but have a 0% weight in the Schwab US Real Estate ETF (SCHH), the second-largest REIT ETF behind the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), which holds a 15% weight. This massive disparity has opened up in a huge 11% performance gap between XLRE and SCHH this year, two funds that most investors assume are tracking a nearly identical REIT index.

Diving deeper into the performance of the individual names, SBA Communications has been the standout this year, jumping more than 16%, while small-cap Uniti Group continues to struggle amid its ongoing saga with troubled Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ), its single-largest tenant, which filed a Chapter 11 reorganization plan on April 1. Crown Castle was a laggard last year after the firm disclosed that the SEC is looking into the firm's capitalization and expense policies, which have long been a subject of analyst scrutiny. CCI provided an update in its 4Q earnings call, stating that the firm has restated certain relatively minor items, noting that it has "no impact on our net cash flows, our business operations or our expected dividend per share growth going forward".

Cell Tower REIT Fundamentals Remain Stellar

Cell tower REITs have been among the best-performing sectors over the past four years, powered by the network densification required by the later stages of 4G LTE and the early stages of the 5G rollout. The market is understanding what we've said for years: low-band, wide-coverage macro tower networks will be the "hub" of 5G service due to the logistical challenges of dense small-cell networks. Beneath the noise of the merger frenzy, cell tower REITs delivered another strong year in 2019, with all three REITs coming in well ahead of their initial "organic growth" estimates, a measure of revenue growth per U.S. tower, which is essentially the "same-store NOI" equivalent for the sector. Total property revenues rose 7.1% in 2019, while EBITDA gained 8.5%.

Shaking off concerns of a possible lull in network investment activity in 2019, cellular carriers ended up spending more than $51 billion in network capex last year, an increase of roughly 7% from the prior year. With the high degree of operating leverage inherent with the colocation tower model, tower REITs are seeing amplified benefits of increased network spending. 5G networks are expected to require up to 10 times more physical antennas per tower, and cell tower REITs typically see increased revenue per tower after each incremental equipment upgrade. Spending in 2020 is expected to be slightly higher as the combined T-Mobile and Sprint work to consolidate their networks while Dish Network emerges onto the scene with expected spending of up to $500 million in the first year.

Increased network spending has historically exhibited a strong correlation with property revenue growth and AFFO per share growth, and as long as these cellular carriers continue to invest in their networks to meet the needs of next-generation technologies, cell tower REITs stand to collect their generously sized piece of the pie. AFFO per share rose 9.0%, the highest in the REIT sector, and these strong trends are guided to continue into 2020 with 8.8% AFFO growth expected. American Tower leads the way with 2020 guidance calling for AFFO per share growth of 9.4%, followed by SBA Communications at 9.3% and Crown Castle at 7.6%. By comparison, FFO per share growth across the REIT sector averaged less than 2% in 2019.

Along with robust organic growth, external growth via strategic acquisitions remains a central focus of cell tower REITs, aided by the cost of capital advantage enjoyed by these firms. Despite the sell-off across the broader REIT sector, cell tower REITs still trade at an estimated 30-40% premium to private market-implied Net Asset Values, meaning that external acquisitions, though somewhat limited by the fact that these REITs already own 50-80% of all cell tower sites, are easily accretive to earnings. While M&A activity has been fairly muted over the last year, we expect to see these firms continue to grow externally through the combination of acquisitions and internal development, potentially adding a few hundred basis points per year to total return.

Updates on Sprint/T-Mobile Merger

Done deal. The long-awaited marriage between T-Mobile and Sprint has finally come to fruition with the announced closing of the $30 billion merger last week after successfully navigating the regulatory minefield. The emergence of a fourth competitor - Dish Network - as a precondition to approval has been an unexpected coup for cell tower REITs. Questions remain about DISH’s viability as a national competitor, however. As part of the agreement, DISH would effectively promise to make good on its ambitious proposal to cover 70% of the population with a 5G network by June 2023, a rollout that it estimates would cost $10 billion, but that analysts believe will cost many multiples more considering that Verizon and AT&T spend roughly $15-20 billion per year simply upgrading their existing national network.

Regardless, having four competitors is better than three, and three definitely beats two. The way that we see it is that even if DISH’s ambitious plans fail to materialize, a strong combined T-Mobile avoids a possible duopoly, which would be a worst-case outcome for cell tower REITs, cell customers, and the proliferation of 5G. Many pieces have to fall into place for there to be four viable wireless network competitors in the United States, but that probability is greatly enhanced given the generous concessions awarded to DISH as a precondition to approval, including the 7 years of MVNO access to T-Mobile as the upstart builds out its own wireless network.

As it currently stands, revenues from Sprint and T-Mobile comprise a combined 27% of total industry revenues, but the “overlap” between Sprint and T-Mobile cell tower sites is roughly 5% of total industry revenues - a level of consolidation which could very well be more than offset by Dish Network. As we continue to discuss, we believe that fixed wireless broadband will be the true "killer app" for 5G that could take significant market share away from traditional cable broadband providers. If indeed these carriers can make inroads into the home broadband business, there is no reason that industry revenues could not support four or more competitors. The question is: Will four carriers be around long enough to realize that secular tailwind?

Dividends and Valuations of Cell Tower REITs

Strong performance over the past four years has pushed cell tower REIT valuations towards the more expensive end of the real estate sector. Cell towers trade at a steep Free Cash Flow per share premium (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) to the REIT average, but after accounting for the sector-leading expected growth rates, cell tower REITs appear quite attractively valued based on the FCF/G metric. As discussed above, cell tower REITs trade at some of the widest NAV premiums in the real estate sector, giving these companies the "cheap" capital to fuel external growth.

While they are one of the fastest-growing real estate sectors, cell towers REITs are among the lowest-yielding sectors. They pay an average dividend yield of 2.0%, well below the REIT sector average of roughly 4.5%. Cell tower REITs retain roughly half of their free cash flow, leaving ample free cash flow for external growth and eventual dividend growth.

Within the sector, only Crown Castle acts like a typical REIT when it comes to distributions. It pays a healthy 3.2% dividend yield, roughly 80% of its available cash flow. American Tower, meanwhile, pays a relatively low 1.7% yield, while SBA Communications pays a yield of 0.7%, each retaining the majority of its cash flow.

Bull and Bear Thesis for Cell Tower REITs

We believe that macro cell towers will continue to be the "hub" of wireless networks for the foreseeable future, and we remain confident in the long-term growth trajectory of the cell tower REIT business. Consumers want both speed and mobility at an economic price point, and we see macro towers providing the most economic mix of these features given the regulatory, logistical, and economic challenges of dense small-cell deployment on a significant scale. While the tenant base is highly concentrated (and perhaps becoming even more concentrated depending on how serious of a competitor that Dish Network can become), the tower ownership business is even more concentrated, giving these REITs continued pricing power. Below, we outline the five reasons why investors are bullish on cell tower REITs.

The four-year run of strong performance, however, has pushed cell tower REIT valuations to elevated levels compared with the rest of the real estate sector. The land under cell towers, of course, is worth very little without a functioning macro cell site. While we don’t believe there is an immediate risk of technological obsolesce, it is impossible to predict technological innovation in a decade, much less over multiple decades. Further, carriers are incentivized to invest capital in alternative technologies like small-cells, satellite networks, and DAS to try and reduce the competitive position of cell towers. Perhaps the most significant risk relates to the fact that these REITs own just 30% of the land under their structures and lease the other 70% through (typically long-term) ground leases. Below, we outline five reasons why investors are bearish on cell tower REITs.

Bottom Line: Stay-At-Home Winners

As fears over missed rent payments rattle the real estate sector, cell tower REITs are not just surviving, they're thriving. These REITs are one of the few in positive territory. Cellular network usage has surged amid the stay-at-home orders as businesses and individuals stay connected via virtual interaction. Signs of stress in capacity enforce the need for additional network investments. Fundamentals remain stellar as cell tower REITs delivered another strong quarter in 2019 and continue to deliver sector-leading AFFO growth at nearly 10%.

The long-awaited marriage between T-Mobile and Sprint has finally come to fruition. The emergence of a fourth competitor - Dish Network - was an unexpected coup for cell tower REITs. The market is understanding what we've said for years: low-band, wide-coverage macro tower networks will be the "hub" of 5G service due to the logistical challenges of dense small-cell networks. We believe that macro cell towers will continue to be the "hub" of wireless networks and "dealers" of the impending 5G arms race for the foreseeable future, but note that low-orbit satellite technology - backed by SpaceX and others - is a competitive threat to keep an eye on.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up to date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, and Real Estate Crowdfunding.

Hoya Capital Teams Up With iREIT on Alpha Hoya Capital is excited to announce that we’ve teamed up with iREIT to cultivate the premier institutional-quality real estate research service on Seeking Alpha! Sign-up for the 2-week free trial today! iREIT on Alpha is your source for unmatched equity and mortgage REIT coverage, dividend ETF analysis, real estate macroeconomic research, REIT and property-level analytics, and real-time market commentary.





Disclosure: I am/we are long AMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.



Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed above, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.