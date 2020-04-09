Allied Motion Technologies Is A High Growth Stock Being Traded Like A Dud

AMOT is trading well below its historic valuation multiples. Even if a recession as bad as '08 happens, it is undervalued.

Due to my young age and circumstances, I must say I have been rather excited about all the remarkable investment opportunities that are available right now as a result of the severe sell-off. For a long time, my watchlist has been full of companies that I admire but never thought would drop enough to meet my criteria for purchase, namely that their shares trade at prices that under-estimate their future earnings potential. One of these companies is Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT). Since hitting its all-time high just a few months ago at $49.98, its share price has gone down about 45%. This represents an incredible value, as it is in high growth mode with a product that is and will ever be in high demand. My intent with today's article is to briefly explain its product offering and business model, its historical performance, how it is staging itself for growth, competitive advantages, and finally a determination of intrinsic value. Bottom line up front: Its shares are worth at least $25. It is trading currently at ~$27, but was below $20 as recently as last week. In fact, it has vacillated between $20 and $25 several times over the past month. With as volatile as markets have been lately, look for another opportunity below $25. Even still, starting a small position at current levels is justifiable.

Business Model

Allied Motion is "a global company that designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries." Basically, the company sells motors and controls that help things move. Its operating results have been stunning:

- 12% revenue CAGR since 2006

- 16.5% EPS CAGR since 2010

- Operating margin improved from 5.3% in 2010 to 7.9% in 2019, a 260 bps expansion.

Without being aware of it, most people are in contact with AMOT products on a relatively frequent basis. The company has broken down the various applications for its products into the following:

Aerospace and Defense

AMOT motors and controls can be found in hundreds of machines that people rely on every day to include jets, propeller-driven aircraft, autonomous vehicle sensors, military robots (like those that dispose of improvised explosive devices), precision guided missiles (like the JSOW used in Operation Iraqi Freedom), satellite communications vehicles, cooling flight suits for helicopter pilots, and unmanned aerial vehicles. There is even an AMOT manufactured component on the international space station that helps power a rotating centrifuge to create artificial gravity. This segment grew revenue by 34% in 2019 over 2018. It is one of the segments the company is focused on growing, given the broad industry tailwinds for defense generally, and currently makes up 13% of total company revenue.

Automation

Includes motors and controls used in machines that are used in semiconductor fabrication, agricultural equipment, chemical analysis instruments, diaphragm pumps, GPS based steering systems for modern precision farming, automated electronics assembly, industrial barcode scanners, industrial printers, and welding wire-feeders. Most notably are the AMOT motors used in material handling carts and automated guided vehicles:

These machines basically move stuff around warehouses semi or fully autonomously. With the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and our modern era emphasis on automation, this is a clear driver for sales.

Finally, an interesting bit from the Allied Motion website:

The U.S. Postal Service processes over a billion packages a year, and virtually every one is sorted and sent on its way using Allied Motion motors and gear motors.

Commercial-Consumer

This application includes motors used in:

- Advanced prosthetic limbs.

- Gyro stabilization systems that reduce roll from rough seas on boats.

- Emission reduction pumps used on diesel vehicles that "transforms harmful vehicle exhaust gases into harmless nitrogen and water."

- Commercial cleaning equipment.

- Construction HVAC equipment that keeps machines cool and efficient.

- Dialysis pumps.

- Drive by wire electronic controls.

- CPAP respirators.

- Cooling pump and fan systems used in alternative energy new car concepts like the Ford Focus Fuel-Cell Vehicle, or the Focus FCV.

- High performance racing fuel pumps.

- Heavy-duty Truck HVAC Air Moving Systems.

- Medical patient handling and transport equipment .

- Liquid petroleum gas pumps for use in alternative fuel vehicles.

- Powered wheel-chair drive and powered stair lifts.

- Recreational Vehicle convenience systems like bed slide outs and awnings.

Industrial

Includes motors used in:

- Industrial Torque Wrench Hydraulic Pump.

- Cooling pumps that help regulate temperature on industrial lasers.

- Peristaltic pumps, which handle "liquids or gases in medical, laboratory, and industrial applications." Includes things like IV infusions and apheresis (separating components of blood like plasma, red blood cells, platelets, etc.).

- Semiconductor wafer dicing.

Medical

Includes motors used in:

- Surgical robots.

- Anesthesia breathing pumps.

- Cardiopulmonary Heart Bypass System Pump, which oxygenates and circulates blood so that the heart can be operated on.

- CT scanners.

- Dental instruments.

- Dialysis machines.

- Intensive Care Respiratory Ventilation Air Pump. Given the current coronavirus crisis and the increased potential need for ventilators, this may be significant.

Vehicle Motion Solutions

Includes motors and controls used in:

- All Terrain Vehicles.

- Train door operators.

- Wheelchair and scooter lifts used in handicap accessible vans.

- Watercraft hydraulic power steering.

There is plenty of overlap in these various applications. As can be seen, AMOT is incredibly diversified across a tremendous range of sectors and industries. Much of its penetration is in places that are more resilient in the face of economic weakness, like defense and medical. Furthermore, as discussed in more detail below, those same two segments are high growth sectors, and management is deliberately focusing its expansion efforts there.

Growth Strategy

AMOT has recently designed a plan that will be its main driver of growth looking forward. Essentially, it hopes to partner with buyers to customize products in a way that increases the amount of AMOT content utilized. It wants to be a more holistic solutions provider rather than simply a component supplier. I will refer to their words to explain:

We have set growth targets for our Company and we will align and focus our resources to meet those targets. First and foremost, we invest in our people as we believe that attracting and retaining the right people is the most important element in our strategy. We will continue to invest in applied and design engineering resources. Our strategic focus is addressing the critical issues that we believe are necessary to meet the stated long-term goals and objectives of the Company. The majority of the critical issues are focused on growth initiatives for the Company. One of these growth initiatives includes product line platform development to meet the emerging needs of our selected target markets. Our platform development emphasizes a combination of our technologies to create increased value solutions for our customers. The emphasis with new opportunities has evolved from being an individual component provider to becoming a solutions provider whereby the new opportunities utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies in a system solution approach. We believe this approach will allow us to provide increased value to our customers and improved margins for our Company. Our strong financial condition, along with AST continuous improvement initiatives in quality, delivery, and cost allow us to have a positive outlook for the continued long-term growth of our Company.

The company was asked in the conference call about this topic, and its response adds further detail:

(analyst) Greg Palm ....what inning are we in, in that sort of transition to more of, call it, a full solutions provider? .... is it still early days and there’s still a lot of potential opportunities out there? Richard Warzala, CEO Well, let’s talk about it a little bit. We’ll throw in the acquisition here that we just made and bring that to light here, because you’ve heard us talk about expanding our engineering resources, especially around electronics and software. So, internally, over the last few years, we’ve made significant investments in that area that we recognize that the electronics and software and communications are all a very important part of being able to provide that total solution. With the acquisition of Dynamic Controls, it gives us significant core unit volume, which drives costs, as well as doubles our engineering capacity and what we see is a very important electronics and software strategy. So, I will say to you that we’re in early innings, because this is evolving – the company is evolving. And where we have now a strong core base of volume in that – what you can classify as somewhat standard product that we can leverage, I think that’s going to be key to our continued success. And while Dynamic Controls was focused, in particular, the medical mobility and rehabilitation market, the core technology they have, we’re very excited about, because it engages other aspects that we can apply in markets we’re currently serving and accelerate our opportunity to penetrate those markets. In addition, given that they’re full electronics, they didn’t sell electromagnetic, they didn’t sell gearing, so they didn’t have that. Well, I think it’s not hard to figure out that, if we say we want to add more value to the overall solution that we have a strong platform of motors, gearing, and so forth, that we feel can also be applied in the medical and rehabilitation – mobility and rehabilitation markets as well. So I think early innings is how I would classify it, let’s call it third inning. And if that helps you at all, and I think it’s just the continued evolution of the company that will keep doing driving towards generating higher-value solutions or integrated solutions, leveraging our footprint around the globe. And certainly, the integrated solutions are a key element of that.

While the company doesn't have the same size and scale as its direct competitors like Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC), AMETEK, Inc. (AME), and Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), in addition to the above, it explains what sets it apart in its 10K:

Unlike many of our competitors, we are unique in our ability to provide custom-engineered motion control solutions that integrate the products we manufacture.

I see AMOT as very similar to AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) in the HVAC world, another company I follow closely. Both are far smaller than competitors, but both claim typically higher quality and more customized solutions.

Cash Conversion

It is interesting to me that AMOT management drills down its DSO and DSI numbers in its conference calls. From the most recent:

2019 inventory turns were 4.1 times, an improvement from last year as we’ve done a better job balancing our strong sales pipeline with a tight supply chain. And our DSO was at 46 days, a 10-day improvement from 2018.

Beyond the fact that these numbers are better over last year, it is encouraging to know that management is aware of its cash conversion cycle and is working to improve the velocity at which raw materials are turned into hard dollars.

Inventory

On the topic of inventory, it is generally best to see a swelling of raw materials and a decrease of finished goods held. That means that demand is high, that it is making more stuff but selling it at a fast pace. The opposite is bad news, where it is buying less raw materials but it has tons of finished goods just sitting around waiting to be bought. That indicates low demand. Here are the broken-down numbers for AMOT from 2018-2019:

Inventory 2018 2019 Raw 34449 35849 Works in Progress 7557 6951 Finished Goods 12965 10585 Total 54971 53385

*Data compiled by author

The numbers here look healthy. However, they are facing a headwind as it relates to one of its suppliers.

Because AMOT is relatively small and rather specialized in its product offering, it has unique risks related to its supply chain. It explains this in the risk factors section of the 10K:

We purchase critical raw materials from a limited number of suppliers due to the technically challenging requirements of the supplied product and/or the lengthy process required to qualify these materials both internally and with our customers. We cannot quickly establish additional or replacement suppliers for these materials in some cases because of these rigid requirements. For these critical raw materials, we maintain minimum safety stock levels and partner with suppliers through contract to help ensure the continuity of supply. Historically, we have not experienced any significant interruptions or delays in obtaining critical raw materials.

Sure enough, back in Q1 of 2019, one of its key suppliers decided out of the blue to discontinue certain operations and therefore increase prices for assemblies it provided AMOT. This made AMOT scramble to get another supplier certified to provide those assemblies at a reasonable price. The switching of suppliers cost it 60 bps worth of gross margin. The situation is expected to be fully resolved this quarter. In spite of this, AMOT ended last year with its highest gross margin in the past decade at 30.3%. Margin expansion in the future is very likely given these factors, the raw material sourcing issue notwithstanding.

2019 Results

AMOT consolidates its results into vehicle, industrial, medical, aerospace/defense, and other. Its growth rate in each segment from 2018 to 2019:

Revenue growth % change over 2019 % of total 2018 % of total 2019 Vehicle 4.1% 39.2% 34.2% Industrial 22.6% 32.6% 33.5% Medical 19.3% 13.9% 13.9% A&D 33% 11.6% 12.9% Other 151% 2.7% 5.6% Total: 19.5% 100% 100%

*Data compiled by author

The 19% growth in revenue is fantastic, but much of that came via acquisitions. The company bought a lot of that revenue, as it were. Nonetheless, organic revenue was still a very healthy 9%.

Looking at how that translated to the bottom line, net income only grew by 7% during the year, even in spite of a 40 bps expansion in the operating margin. This was the result of several line items:

- A tax rate of 28.6% in 2019 vs. 23% in 2018.

- Higher interest expense from the higher debt load associated with acquisitions.

- Negative effects from foreign currency translation.

While there isn't much the company can do about tax rates or currency translation, a word about interest expense is worthwhile, and the subsequent effects on the bottom line looking forward.

Credit Facility

First, the company is committed to paying down debt. It is a stated focus in both its conference calls and on its investor presentation slides, with a specific dollar amount of decreasing debt by $12.8 million per year. The company had ~$110 million outstanding debt as of December 2019. That being said, in March 2020 it put another $15 million on its revolver for the acquisition of Dynamic Controls, specialists in the medical mobility and rehabilitation markets (wheelchairs). The company expects this acquisition to be slightly accretive to the bottom line this year.

Immediately prior to this acquisition, the company amended its credit facility which lowered its interest rate to 3.05% (as of Feb. 12, 2020) from 3.3% prior to the amendment. The composition of the previous vs. its new credit facility interest rate is as follows:

Revolving Facility Old New Base LIBOR LIBOR Extra Margin 1-2.25% 1-1.75% Plus amount based on leverage: 0-1.25% 0-.75% Effective Interest Rate at Feb. 12, 2020 3.3% 3.05% Unused portion fee (based on leverage ratio) .1-.25% .1-.225%

*Data compiled by author

As can be seen, the terms of this new facility are much better for AMOT, and expanded its maximum principal amount from $175 million to $225 million.

Its leverage ratio (defined as debt/EBITDA) will very likely head higher this year, perhaps substantially so. This recession might hit AMOT numbers hard, which would substantially lower EBITDA and therefore increase its leverage ratio. That higher leverage ratio will increase the component of its interest rate that is tied to that ratio. However, that is the smallest component of the structure, so I don't anticipate anything outlandish happening. The bigger factor is the slide in LIBOR and really all benchmark interest rates. Easy money policy has taken root again as central banks try to lessen the blow from coronavirus measures that are slaughtering world economies. This will lower its interest rate.

To summarize, AMOT will likely end the year with around $112-113 million in debt, $2-3 million more than its balance at the end of 2019. This is just ballparking based on the $15 million the company added to its revolver for the acquisition of Dynamic Controls minus the $12.8 million it has committed to pay down each year. I also expect EBITDA to decline based on the recession, which will increase the component of its interest based on its leverage ratio. But AMOT will be favored by the steep slide in the base rate. On the net, I expect interest expense to be about the same between this year and last. But looking forward, interest expense should decline substantially in 2021 and then-after. This is due to lower debt and better debt terms. This is assuming that AMOT settles down in terms of acquisitions and doesn't take on more debt. On that point...

Acquisitions

This is the only sticking point for me when it comes to AMOT's suitability as an investment. I don't like acquisitions. They almost always fail to add value, especially because corporations usually overpay to buy out others and incur significant debt to do so. It is especially egregious in my eyes when several acquisitions happen in close succession. Such is the case with AMOT. Follows is a history of its acquisitions, to include purchase price and amount allocated to goodwill:

- Dynamic Controls, Mar 2020: Paid $15,000,000. No purchase price allocation data available yet.

- Maval Industries, Jan 2019: Paid $13,312,000, with $6,001,000 (45%) to goodwill.

- TCI, Dec. 2018: Paid $64,135,000, with $18,457,000 (29%) to goodwill.

- Heidrive, Jan 2016: Paid $18,534,000, with $10,248,000 (55%) going to goodwill.

The recent flurry of activity is worrisome. One year is hardly enough time, in my opinion, to fully integrate the assets of an outside entity. AMOT is gobbling up businesses before it can fully digest the prior. It has used debt to do it. Interest expense alone shaved off $.54 of EPS in 2019. Management has given little indication that it intends to slow down its pace of acquisitions either. From the most recent conference call

Our primary focus is advancing internal and organic growth initiatives, as well as paying down debt to reload for future acquisitions.

At least the company has its priorities straight, putting internal and organic growth first. Nonetheless, I don't love that it is only paying down debt so that it can incur more of it in the future. All told, this is an aspect to keep an eye on. In particular, I will be continually monitoring its return on invested capital ratio. It hasn't been stellar lately anyway. It appears as though AMOT isn't getting a lot out of the acquisitions it makes with debt, for as its debt load has increased its ROIC has decreased. This calls into question the promise of 'accretion':

Data by YCharts

I hope that AMOT pays down debt as soon as possible. I would be more than happy for it to completely eliminate the dividend until debt is gone (the dividend is tiny anyway, 0.48% yield). Then, it can simply grow a proud cash balance with which to use for wise acquisitions at reasonable multiples, hopefully spaced far apart. Again, this whole acquisition and increased debt thing is my only significant point of worry for AMOT. Not a dealbreaker, but something to monitor.

Insider Activity

While it isn't an insane amount, it is nonetheless worthwhile to mention the fact that a director recently bought AMOT shares on the open market, 1,000 shares at $30 each. It is also worth knowing that executives and directors in total own 21.6% of shares outstanding. The CEO in particular has a vested interest, owning 10.8% of the common.

Executive Compensation

I want to draw attention to something in AMOT executive compensation scheme that is lackluster. Namely, its long-term incentive plan, which awards restricted stock units to the CEO, CFO, and vice president of operational excellence, is based on an increase in sales alone. Just top-line growth. The reason I hate this is because top-line growth is pretty easy to pump in the short term. This is especially true in light of the fact that AMOT includes in sales growth the revenue from any acquired companies, to include any revenues earned by that company 12 months prior to the closing date of the acquisition. Yup, AMOT gets to include in its sales growth money that it didn't even make. In context of the above conversation about acquisitions, this is another thing to keep an eye on. Specifically, executives will earn awards for each $30 million in incremental sales, with a total target of $500 million in total revenue by 2022. 2019 sales were $371 million. It will be very interesting to see if, the closer we get to 2022, AMOT starts to accelerate the rate of its acquisitions just to get to that $500 million mark. Or if it simply keeps the number the same but gives itself more time to achieve it, which has already happened. Originally, it was aiming for $500 million by December of 2020, a goal first delineated in the 2017 proxy. It stayed the same in 2018 and 2019. But when the proxy statement for this year came out just last week, suddenly the company now has until 2022 to make it to $500 million. If it suddenly goes on a spending spree and tries to buy revenue growth via acquisitions in what appears to be an effort to get to $500 million by 2022, that is a dealbreaker for me. That would signal a gross abuse by management of buying growth at any price just so they can reach a top-line number that results in a fat payout for them.

Other awards are given based on the achievement of growth in EBITDA, as well as a threshold for return on equity. If ROE is higher than 12%, the CEO gets a bonus. Using EBITDA as a measure is certainly better than using just sales, as it includes margin components that management must be savvy to. And return on equity is better still, as it encourages management to make moves that increase the return for shareholders on the equity they hold.

AMOT implemented a clawback policy in 2019 that I find admirable, and incentivises management to maintain strong controls over its financial reporting. From the proxy:

The policy provides that if an accounting restatement is required due to the Company’s material non-compliance with any accounting requirements, then all of the Company’s executive officers, regardless of whether they were at fault or not in the circumstances leading to the restatement, will be subject to forfeiting any excess in the incentive compensation they earned over the prior three years...

It also has a policy in place that forbids personnel from betting against AMOT shares or leveraging their position:

The Board of Directors has adopted a policy that prohibits Company directors, officers and certain designated employees from (I) engaging in any hedging or monetization transactions involving Company securities or from purchasing or selling any put or call option contract or similar instrument with respect to Company securities and (II) pledging Company securities as collateral for a loan or holding such shares in a margin account.

Finally, the company has an 'Annual Cash Incentive Plan' available to all employees of AMOT:

The annual incentive plan is a pay-for-performance cash award plan generally available to all employees of the Company and aligns the interests of executives and employees with those of the Company’s shareholders. The plan promotes a culture of high performance and ownership by employees in which employees are rewarded for improving profitability, achieving operating efficiencies, reducing costs and controlling capital. Awards under the plan are based on the actual Economic Value Added (EVA) achieved as compared against threshold and target EVA performance goals established for each year by the Board of Directors. EVA is net operating profit after taxes less a cost of capital charge.

I like the NOPAT measure, as it is more completely encompassing than many other measures. All in all, I find AMOT compensation customs to be a mixed bag. It isn't stellar by any means, and there are things to keep an eye on. But nothing off-hand rings the alarm bells.

Valuation

This, for me, is the most compelling part about an investment in AMOT. By every measure, the market has been overly discounting its future potential for growth. It has been extra punished by this recent market collapse, periodically dropping the share price down to levels that are irresistible.

Let me start with a discounted cash flow analysis. I have had to adjust my DCF model lately, pricing in what will happen in light of this recessionary environment. To do that, I looked at what happened to AMOT revenue and cash from operations in the prior recession (2008), and basically copy/pasted the percent decline and subsequent recovery onto a time-line starting this year. For example, AMOT revenue declined 28% in 2009, and cash from operations margin contracted 267 bps. The company went on to recover quickly and handsomely in 2010 and then-after. If we apply that to 2020 results in comparison to what happened in 2019, we can surmise an intrinsic value that reflects how AMOT fares in a recessionary environment. Here is the worksheet that I used:

Again, the percent change in revenue and the fluctuation in margins exactly mirror what happened from 2009-2013, just with a 2019 starting point. My required rate of return is 12%, so that naturally went in as my discount rate. I also plugged in a free cash flow growth in perpetuity rate of only 1%. This is ultra-pessimistic in light of the fact that AMOT has grown FCF by better than 18% compounded annually since 2006. But that was part of my margin of safety. I ran CAPEX as a flat 2.16% of sales, its average over the past 13 years. Also, when I subtracted debt from the present value of all future free cash flows as is customary in this type of analysis, I put a lot under that debt umbrella. I took the raw debt number from the 2019 10K, included the $15 million for the acquisition that happened just in March of this year, and also included every cent of contractual obligations AMOT has on its records. This includes operating leases and all interest on debt that will have to be paid in coming years:

Contractual Obligations -

*From 2019 10K

Including all this adds to my margin of safety. With all that, intrinsic value came out at $20.88. AMOT closing price last Friday, April 3, 2020, was $20.68, almost 1% under intrinsic value. Given my high required rate of return, along with my assumption that this recession will be as bad as the 2008 crisis, and including an unfairly low terminal value, and after including all contractual obligations as debt, to be able to still buy AMOT below the ensuing estimate of fair value is extremely compelling. I bought a sizeable position sub-$20.

But if DCF analysis isn't your chosen vehicle for determining intrinsic value, we can play with earnings growth and an estimated multiple to similarly get an idea for what AMOT is worth.

Just last week when AMOT was trading around $20, its P/E was only 11.5. This is against a backdrop of a five-year average P/E ratio of 25. For a company that has grown earnings at 16.5% annually since 2010, a P/E of 11.5 is almost silly. The market was pricing in a tremendous hit to AMOT earnings this year, and a slow recovery after that. In that recovery, I expect AMOT to deserve a multiple at least in line with the long-term market average of approximately 15. In the last few days, AMOT has risen rapidly and sure enough its P/E is right at 15. One could argue that it deserves a considerable premium, but for the sake of a margin of safety, let us say that its P/E stays at 15 post crisis. From a buy-in at $20 and with my 12% required rate of return, AMOT will need to be trading at $36.44 this time in 2025 in order to give me that 12%. With a P/E of 15, earnings would have to be $2.43 to support that stock price. From 2019 earnings of $1.80, that means that earnings would have to grow at a rate of 6.19% to get there. I think that is quite easy for AMOT to achieve. In fact, I think the company can easily beat that. I think AMOT should be able to grow earnings by at least 8% between now and year-end 2025, giving it EPS of $2.64. With that same multiple of 15, the stock would therefore be at $39.67 five years from now. If that happens, buying around $20 would result in a 13.92% return annually before dividends. Yes, AMOT has launched up in the past few days and sits at $27, so much of the margin of safety is gone. Nonetheless, I would be surprised if AMOT headed back down toward $20. Check out the price action from the last few weeks:

Data by YCharts

Twice now it has gone down to $20 and back up to $27. If you aren't buying here because you demand a large margin of safety, keep AMOT on your watchlist. It may head back down again. But buying now wouldn't be unreasonable either. As I have demonstrated, it has a strong history of rapid growth and is well set up to continue growing. It has traded as high as $49.98. Its P/E is only 15. Buying in small now may be advisable.

Conclusion

I think AMOT has a great growth runway ahead of it. In fact, in the last few years, it has secured some business awards worth $225 million. This alongside its objective to become a full solutions provider rather than just a component supplier should fuel earnings growth. In spite of some things to be weary of in regards to debt-funded acquisitions and executive compensation, overall I think AMOT will be a great investment. Its valuation is compelling. Its small-cap status has contributed to the sell-off as people run to the safety of cash, bonds, or large-cap blue chips. This provides an opportunity to invest in a high-growth company at a low price. If AMOT is subject to conditions as bad as the 2008 recession and then grow FCF by only 1% then-after, it is still trading around intrinsic value. I expect a hasty multiple expansion and quick recovery in the next year or so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMOT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.