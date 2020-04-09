Navios Maritime Partners: The Prince Of The Navios Fleet

Navios Maritime Partners (a.k.a. Prince Navios):

The prince of the Navios family, Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), continues to be plagued by low dry bulk shipping lease rates and poorly thought of management.

In fact, in the comments below I expect to hear something to the effect of, "Why would you bother with this dog when tanker companies are making money hand over fist?" Fair enough, I have a much greater investment space than I do here. However, it's hard to ignore the clear multi-bagger potential of this firm if only its CEO, Mrs. Frangou, could start allocating capital a bit more towards shareholder interests.

Overall, the Dry Bulk Index declined 40% in Q1 with the rapid spread of COVID-19 resulting in under production, shipping restrictions, and overall worldwide weakened demand. There are, at the same time, some indications that the bottom for dry bulk rates was set in mid- February. Last week, the Baltic Capesize Index (BCI) lifted from -91 to 319. Capesize rates have strengthened so far in April bringing spot rates above operating costs. A gradual restart of industrial activity in China seems to be the main driver, starting to lead to improved demand. Let us not forget China has made clear once their COVID-19 concerns are mostly past, they will be implementing further stimulus measures. Nor should we forget China signed a trade deal with the US which calls for huge imports of energy commodities along one of the longest routes in the world. Indeed,

the State Council, China’s cabinet, said on Tuesday [3/31/2020] it would authorise a third batch of local government bond issuance this year to support effective investments in areas from affordable housing to new motorways....[and] will extend subsidies and purchase tax exemptions for new energy vehicles like electric and hybrid cars. It will also offer new subsidies to encourage replacement of heavily polluting diesel trucks...".

That means they will need steel. Steel produced from iron ore and coal. Iron ore and coal which in many cases will be delivered by dry bulk ship from the US and Brazil. China has logically been holding off on some of their infrastructure stimulus measures until it is at least somewhat clear their people can go back to work without spurring a second wave of COVID-19. However eventually they will stimulate infrastructure and capital projects.

Maybe even more important for NMM's stock price than China getting back to business was Navios Maritime's (NM) Q4 presentation revealing that NMM had finally started buybacks. This move is long overdue. (Source: NM Presentation)

I note the 300k unit repurchase of NMM during the first 6 weeks of this year was done at prices somewhere between $17.80 and $10.75, all much higher than today's $4.68 share price. I'd also point out that NMM only has 11 million shares outstanding, so 0.3 million in buybacks represented a meaningful 2.7% buyback of shares outstanding in only a month-and-half of time. It represents about 10,000 units being purchased per day up to the time of that presentation, or about 10% of average daily volume. If that continued through the rest of the quarter, it would result in a meaningful reduction of shares.

Also notable is that these buybacks were deduced from one small, relatively obscure line tucked into NM's presentation. It was not mentioned in NMM's conference call or presentation.

Thus, I think it unlikely that Mr. Market realizes that NMM buybacks have begun. Keeping it legal, but quiet and gradual, is exactly what I would do if I were a CEO who wanted to buy back shares as cheaply as possible.

Admittedly, I might be reading too much into one line on one slide in a report that wasn't even NMM's. Whether buybacks continued through the rest of Q1 will remain unknown until NMM reports Q1 earnings (expected May 1). However, if the trend were to continue, it could add up to 5% or more of shares being retired during Q1. This would be a meaningful enough number of shares that once revealed in the Q1 earnings report it should get noticed. It is enough that it could start to improve Mr. Market's general perception of management and the firm.

I remind readers that Mrs. Frangou hasn't actually done anything to Navios Maritime Partners notably worse than continuing to favor ship purchases over stock buybacks, and the forwarding of some repair advances to NM before they were actually due. And that she may be rectifying that first concern now. Starting buybacks in a meaningful way, should help to mitigate one of Mr. Market's major concerns, thereby also potentially starting to rectify investors' opinion of Navios.

NMM is the cheapest firm in the dry bulk space. It currently trades at less than 1/5 its estimated NAV and a total economic value (market cap plus net debt) that is less than 70% of the gross value of its ships and charters. People will consider me crazy given the current share price under $5, but I put fair value at $20 per share (80% of NAV, a 4 bagger from here). Again, looking forward, I note the implementation of stock buybacks, plus the effect of a US-China trade deal combined with Chinese infrastructure stimulus could turn around public opinion. In the meantime, investors collect a well-covered, 24.5% yield.

Also important to note is while NMM continues to be thought of as primarily a dry bulk firm, at the present time it is actually the containerships which are responsible for much of the firm's cash generation. Containership rates have come down a bit recently due to COVID-19 related demand destruction, yet are still higher than they have been for the last few years.

Moreover, most of the containership cash flow is being produced via long-term contracts that don't expire until 12/2023, including contracts with Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM), the only major South Korean shipping firm (South Korea considers having its own shipping of major strategic importance).

NMM currently offers a 24.5% dividend yield which was covered 6.4x last quarter. Yep, at this rate it could produce more distributable cash flow (DCF) this year than its entire market cap. Such is the disconnect that can happen when a fear dominated market intersects with poorly thought of management and a relatively obscure thinly traded firm.

Takeaway:

NMM is one of the riskier equities I cover. Thus, it is not appropriate for all investors. Those who do choose to invest should be very conscious about how much of their portfolio they allocate.

Mr. Market mistrusts Navios management. Due to ship management contracts with a firm Mrs. Frangou wholly owns, there is clearly some management misalignment with shareholder interests as she directly benefits more from adding ships than buying back shares. However, this is a firm that just added 11 ships and has been enjoying higher rates on its HMM containerships since January 1. A firm that just refinanced its debt at L +2.9% (no danger of bankruptcy), and covers its dividend more than 6 times over last quarter. A firm which we know at least started buybacks in the early part of Q1, yet trades for 1/5th of NAV. Even Mrs. Frangou must realize it's time to step up the buybacks. Navios has enough ships for a while, all excess cash flow over and above debt servicing and dividend needs should be put towards buybacks. If such turns out to be the case, NMM will deserve to trade at more than four times its current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses risky investments including investments tied to specific sector performance and thinly traded investments. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.