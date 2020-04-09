CytoDyn And COVID-19

CytoDyn's leronlimab clinical trials in indications for other than COVID-19 will be at risk from COVID-19 stay-at-home and social distancing measures.

Leronlimab in treatment of COVID-19 has made at least two international forays.

CytoDyn has been on a tear as its potential to treat COVID-19 has captured investors' imaginations.

CytoDyn's (OTCQB:CYDY) high-energy CEO Nadir Pourhassan [NP] has been in his element in the fast-paced news cycle attendant upon all things COVID-19. Today, as I write on 4/7/20, he has responded to both a Charles Payne Fox Business interview along with another in his series of regular Proactive YouTube interviews, both interviews promoting leronlimab's recent COVID-19 achievements.

Leronlimab has staked a claim as a possible therapy for treatment of COVID-19

When I first noticed that CytoDyn was laying a claim to leronlimab as a COVID-19 (then known by the name Novel Coronavirus 2019-nCov) therapy, I thought to myself, "There NP goes again chasing another indication for leronlimab". Today, with COVID-19 using up all the oxygen in the public square, figuratively and literally, it is proving a well-timed move.

Now that CytoDyn's credentials in pursuit of COVID-19 have picked up traction, the share price is responding. I concluded my most recent article on the company, "CytoDyn's Lofty Promise", with the suggestion that if CytoDyn hoped to maximize shareholder value, it needed to focus and stop chasing every conceivable opportunity. I closed the article with the following:

CytoDyn should focus its meager resources and public attention on completing its BLA and its coronavirus potential. So long as it continues on its current scattershot approach touting itself as a pan-therapeutic, I will continue to view it as always a bridesmaid, never a bride.

Priorities are what CytoDyn has been missing. Its ragtag pursuit of 36 indications for leronlimab, which has yet to receive so much as a single FDA approval for any indication, have strained its resources and diminished its credibility. Now, since late March, that the company's news flow is all about COVID-19; and the share price is responding positively:

CytoDyn announced leronlimab's first big COVID-19 international foray during a conference in early February

On 2/3/20, CytoDyn first hinted at a role as a coronavirus therapy with a press release for an upcoming 2/6/20 investor's conference. The release promised an update on the potential for leronlimab to treat the virus in China. During the 2/6 conference, CytoDyn announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent with an unspecified company to advance leronlimab in China in treatment of cancer and the virus.

The following week on 2/12/20, CytoDyn duly issued a press release with more details. The release was headlined:

"CytoDyn Signs Letter of Intent for the Joint Development and Licensing of Leronlimab in China with Longen China Group"

In the release, NP touted Longen as one of the largest medical services' providers in China. The release noted that leronlimab's potential to enhance cellular immune responses to 2019-nCoV established it as a candidate to synergize with other retroviral therapies in a treatment regimen.

In the intervening time, COVID-19 has calmed in and roared out of China, with epicenters of infections moving around the world - South Korea, Italy, Spain, and now the United States, with Great Britain suffering high-profile concerns.

Following the news flow on 4/7/20, CytoDyn issued its next press release concerning leronlimab's international standing as a potential treatment for COVID-19

As I write in early April 2020, the United Kingdom has moved towards the forefront of COVID-19 attention. Both its prime minister, Boris Johnson, and Prince Charles have tested positive for the virus, with Johnson in the intensive care unit being treated for the disease.

Accordingly, CytoDyn's latest press release issued this morning (4/7/20) is particularly timely. This latest release is headlined:

"CytoDyn Collaborating with U.K.’s Department of Health to Provide Emergency Access to Leronlimab for Severe and Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients"

CytoDyn fanboys jumped to the immediate conclusion that this indicated that leronlimab was being called in as an emergency treatment to save the prime minister. Some rhapsodized about how leronlimab would be thrust into a worldwide spotlight as the therapy that saved Britain's PM.

Indeed, treatment of Boris Johnson was one of the first questions (1:19/5:27) that Christine Corrado posed to NP in her 4/7/20 Proactive YouTube interview. NP responded with a lengthy exposition of leronlimab's COVID-19 credentials. When pressed on the specific Boris Johnson question (3:50/5:27), NP said that CytoDyn wanted to help, but acknowledged that the British government was taking the lead on that.

While the COVID-19 crisis has opened opportunity for leronlimab as a COVID-19 therapeutic, it is also likely to obstruct timely completion of CytoDyn's other clinical trials

COVID-19 has been a true godsend for CytoDyn stock price. NP has effectively promoted the results to date. There is nothing on ClinicalTrials.gov under the search terms "COVID" and "CytoDyn" to help define the actual structure of the trials.

Instead, investors must keep up with NP's fast-moving pace of video presentations to stay current. For example, relating to CytoDyn's phase 2b/3 clinical trial for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients, NP indicated in his 4/7/20 interview that the FDA had instructed CytoDyn to increase enrollment from 342 to 390 patients with a primary endpoint of 28 days survival and a secondary endpoint of 14 days. The company made the requested changes and hopes to enroll patients beginning 4/8/20.

As for CytoDyn's phase 2 trial, its 3/31/20 press release describes it as:

... a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of leronlimab in patients with mild to moderate documented COVID-19 illness and calls for 75 planned patients in up to 10 centers in the United States. Patients enrolled in the trial are expected to have a treatment window of approximately 6 weeks.

Again on 4/7/20, a busy day for CytoDyn's COVID ambitions, the company announced that Novant Health would be initiating patient enrollments. Novant is the first such site in the Southeast to do so, the second in the country.

These COVID-19 trials should proceed without interruption. However, CytoDyn's other clinical trials may not fare so well. In a country where stay-at-home orders are widespread and social distancing has become the norm, with medical facilities focusing primarily on COVID-19, clinical trials relating to other issues are at an obvious risk.

On 3/18/20, the FDA issued a guidance confirming the potential for clinical trial disruption and its commitment to ameliorate the situation as possible. The guidance lists a devil's brew of challenges that COVID-19 presents for clinical trials, including those as obvious as potential participant illness and as complex as investigational product supply chain disruptions.

In response, the FDA will consider trial protocol amendments and the possibility of protocol deviations, while maintaining:

... compliance with good clinical practice and minimizing risks to trial integrity. Considerations recommended include, among others, sponsors evaluating alternative methods for assessments, like phone contacts or virtual visits and offering additional safety monitoring for those trial participants who may no longer have access to investigational product or the investigational site.

It will be a brave new world for clinical trials. At the very best, the situation speaks loudly of potential delays and added expense, not optimum for companies like CytoDyn for sure.

Consider the following excerpt from a letter that Geron (GERN) posted on its website on 4/7/20:

Investigator sites around the world dedicated to oncology treatment and clinical trials have been subject to unprecedented disruption of normal routines when caring for their patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients with other serious, even life-threatening conditions, are forced to consider whether they are better off fending for themselves in isolation at home rather than braving the dangers of entering a clinic or hospital to get treatments they already need, or to participate in clinical trials of promising new agents...

Don't forget the BLA for combination HIV therapy

In the article titled "CytoDyn's Lofty Promise", I decried the company's delays in submitting its BLA for HIV as a combination therapy. I consider this as critical because an FDA approval for leronlimab in some indication would establish its credibility.

As matters now stand, CytoDyn parrots its talking point about leronlimab's extremely benign safety profile, having been administered to an aggregate of >800 patients in various clinical trials, some having taken it for years.

That is well and good, however the lingering question remains. Why is a medicine that is both safe and efficacious not FDA-approved? I mean c'mon man. Such a therapy should be approved - why isn't it? When will it even be submitted to the FDA for approval?

This last is the question of the hour for me. As I was listening to NP's 4/6/20 YouTube interview on CytoDyn's then-latest COVID-19 data, I picked up the following (0:35/4:53):

We have the HIV BLA submission coming up any day now; it's going to be late because of the coronavirus study [unintelligible]...

Tiresome, why would someone bring up the HIV combination therapy BLA at this point when leronlimab is about to dig the world out of its COVID-19 nightmare? Guilty as charged on that. I am tired and not a little concerned.

Those who are already planning down payments on their new Porsches with their expected CytoDyn profits may regard leronlimab's COVID-19 riches as a done deal. I am not of that camp. I am hopeful, but I know that there are many cards left to be dealt in this game.

Let's say just as a thought experiment that CytoDyn's COVID-19 initiatives come a cropper. If that should happen before the company has filed its BLA, it will likely suffer an extreme price collapse - a risk that would be substantially mitigated if it had at least accomplished its filing, which NP characterized as the most important milestone in CytoDyn's history.

Conclusion

CytoDyn's COVID-19 trials are exciting. They have definitely boosted its stock price in the short term. They are also very anecdotal. CytoDyn's medical advisor, Bruce Patterson, has reported (1:30/8:17) phenomenal results from administering leronlimab to patients "extremely ill" with COVID-19 with profound immunological abnormalities.

According to Dr. Patterson, patients have had two particular benefits from leronlimab. It is restoring immune cells to close to normal levels at day 3; additionally, it's quieting the cytokine storm that can be so damaging in COVID-19.

Unfortunately, his evaluation of the cause for these positive developments carries no weight. Leronlimab has to not only talk the talk, it must walk the walk. For COVID-19, that means the company must complete at least one of its clinical trials and convince the FDA of leronlimab's clinical effectiveness.

If it had managed to establish leronlimab's vaunted safety profile with the seal of an FDA approval in some, any, indication, this task would be ever so much easier. As we now move forward, we must take matters as they stand. CytoDyn has all its eggs in the leronlimab basket.

Leronlimab has huge potential, but the company is already trading with a fat market cap of $1.42 billion (share price of $2.78) as I write at close of market 4/8/20. At its current price, in its current posture, I consider CytoDyn as overvalued.

