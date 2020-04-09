Apple: Time For A Dividend Bump

Despite the difficult operating environment this year given the COVID-19 pandemic disruption, we see the payout supported by the company's balance sheet strength.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) entered 2020 with strong momentum following an impressive year of better-than-expected growth and earnings. Investor sentiment was supported by accelerating trends in high-margin services revenue and an overall positive outlook for the company's pipeline of new products. Some of that enthusiasm has been pulled back since the emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak this year, first in China and spreading globally, which has represented a major disruption to the company's operation. While significant uncertainties remain on the full-year financial impact, we still expect the company to increase its quarterly dividend when it reports fiscal Q2 results later this month. This article takes a closer look at Apple's dividend and our forecast for the upcoming rate hike.

Apple Dividend History

Apple is currently on a 7-year streak of consecutive annual increases to its dividend. The company typically declares the rate hike each year in conjunction with the fiscal Q2 earnings release for the quarter ending March 31st. The upcoming earnings release is scheduled for Thursday, April 30th, after the market close.

(Source: Data from Company IR / Table by the author)

A couple of observations on the dividend timing and patterns:

The company reinitiated a regular dividend in 2012, which had been suspended since 1995.

Apple has a consistent pattern of setting the dividend record date on the second Monday of May annually since 2013, with a payment occurring the Thursday of the same week. Curiously, this is an unusually quick turnaround for the payment compared to most other companies.

The actual per share amount rate hikes have been relatively random on a year-to-year basis considering a 5-cent increase in 2015 and 2016, a 6-cent increase in 2017, a 10-cent increase in 2018, and a modest $0.04 per share dividend hike last year. This is in contrast to some other companies with more consistency in terms of targeting a "double-digit" increase or stable per share amount change.

Overall, investors have little to complain about, as Apple has been a strong dividend grower since 2012. From a split-adjusted dividend amount of $0.3786 first declared in April of 2012 ($2.65 per share at the time), the quarterly rate has increased to the current $0.77 per share amount representing a composite annual increase of 11% per year over the period.

Apple Trends in Payout Ratio

(Source: Data from YCharts / Table by author)

Our first step in attempting to forecast the next increase is to analyze trends in the payout ratio based on various financial metrics. Apple does not have an officially stated dividend policy, but we find that since 2015, the payout ratio on earnings has averaged a relatively consistent 25%. The payout ratio in recent years in terms of EBITDA and Free Cash Flow is also steady around 16% and 22% each respectively.

The other consideration here is that Apple has been active with large share buyback activity in recent years. If we consider that the company has bought back $78 billion in shares and paid out $14.1 billion in dividends over the trailing twelve months through the last quarter, the total shareholder payout of $92.1 billion represents 144% of the $64.0 billion in free cash flow over the period. This compares to a lower total shareholder payout ratio of 87% as recently as 2017.

(Source: Data from YCharts / Table by author)

The amount distributed over free cash flow has been covered by its cash position and debt issuance in recent years. The strength in Apple is that it has the financial flexibility to pursue what is an objectively generous shareholder reimbursement policy. On the other hand, total distributions above 100% of free cash flow are not sustainable forever, and it's likely the total payout will eventually need to trend lower under 100% over the long run.

Apple 2020 Dividend Increase Forecast

The challenge in forecasting Apple's dividend comes down to the many dynamic variables management and the board of directors is considering. It's clear the company prefers buybacks, but it could just as well double the current dividend amount and reduce buybacks if it chose to do so. Still, we see the current proportional distribution between buybacks and dividends as continuing with an expectation that buybacks should moderate from the recent high levels. As of December 31st, Apple still maintained $58.9 billion remaining under its existing repurchasing authorization.

This year, the global coronavirus pandemic represents a major disruption to its business operations. In February, when the virus outbreak was still relatively contained in China, Apple pulled its fiscal Q2 guidance citing temporarily constrained supply chain issues and weaker demand trends in China given its retail store closures. In mid-March, the company moved to close all stores worldwide temporarily as a response to deteriorating conditions.

There continues to be significant uncertainty relating to full-year fiscal 2020 results. We look forward to the next earnings release that may shed light on current conditions and offer updated full-year guidance. The implication is that payout ratios will climb higher this year given the lower earnings environment.

The point here is that even if there is a significant decline in earnings, the company's overall strong balance sheet position with over $200 billion in cash and investments should be able to support a continued increase in the dividend. While the longer-lasting repercussions and valuation impact of the coronavirus pandemic is worthy of discussion in another article, we see management at least taking a more conservative approach as it relates to a dividend increase this quarter.

We forecast Apple will increase its dividend by 6.5%, or $0.05 per share, to a new quarterly rate of $0.82. We believe this amount is consistent to maintain a modest increase in the annual dividend payout in dollar terms to around $14.3 billion for the year considering the significant buybacks over the past year that have reduced the share count level. As of December 31, 2019, Apple still maintained $58.9 billion remaining under its existing repurchasing authorization. In our view, management may wait a few quarters to increase the authorization considering the current circumstances.

The forward yield based on our forecast of the annualized dividend amount of $3.28 per share is 1.26% compared to a current dividend yield of 1.17%.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Recognizing the difficult operating environment this quarter for Apple, we expect the company to announce a dividend increase with its fiscal Q2 earnings release on April 30th. Our forecast for a 6.5% hike to the quarterly rate and a new per share amount of $0.82 considers that the company maintains its preference for share repurchases. While growth and earnings have downside risks this year, Apple's strong balance sheet position is a strength that provides financial flexibility and supports the shareholder payout.

