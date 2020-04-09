Durect Is A Biotech To Watch With Key Catalysts In 2020

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is a speculative biotech that has a lot of long-term potential. I'm basing that on several promising programs from its pipeline. There is a near-term catalyst as it involves POSIMIR, which is being used to treat postoperative pain. The FDA is currently reviewing the drug, in light of an advisory panel that had already been convened. There is no guarantee that POSIMIR will be approved for postoperative pain. However, I believe that even if the drug fails to gain approval again, there are many other indications in the pipeline. Specifically, this is a drug known as DUR-928, which is in development for several indications such as alcoholic hepatitis (AH) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). One particular program to keep an eye on would be a long-acting injectable HIV drug being developed, which has already been partnered with Gilead Sciences (GILD). If anything, if this drug is able to be advanced forward through multiple studies, then that would be a win on its own. All these other products in the pipeline are just extra positive items.

A Few Liver Disease Programs To Diversify Risk

DURECT is working on two particular programs as it relates to treatment of liver disease. They are alcoholic hepatitis (AH) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The first indication, AH, is caused by a consumption of alcohol over a long period of time. There are cases where binge drinking alcohol can also greatly damage the liver to the point of inflammation. Symptoms that these patients may experience might be yellow skin and eyes and increased fluid in the stomach. Some common treatment may include hydration and steroid drugs to reduce the inflammation of the liver that occurs. The ideal choice is for the patient to stop alcohol use. DURECT already ran a phase 2a study using DUR-928 to treat this patient population. A total of 19 patients were recruited, but the final data from the study included only 18 of them. This open-label study split patients into different dosing groups as follows:

8 patients with AH took 30 mg of DUR-928

7 patients with AH took 90 mg of DUR-928

4 patients with AH took 150 mg of DUR-928

Even with 1 patient not being evaluated at the end of the study, all ended up surviving. All 19 patients ended up surviving the 28-day follow-up period. Not only that, but the drug was safe and tolerable. The final outcome in terms of efficacy was good. It was noted that the patients treated with DUR-928 had seen a statistically significant reduction from baseline in bilirubin at days 7 and day 28. The same happened for model of end-stage liver disease (MELD) at day 28. Why is a significant reduction in bilirubin a good thing? That's because one wants to avoid high levels of bilirubin. High levels of bilirubin may indicate that there is liver damage or disease present. On the other hand, a significant reduction in MELD is also important. MELD is a scoring system that determines the severity of liver damage. It determines if a patient is in desperate need of a liver transplant. Obviously, the higher a score is for MELD, the more a patient is in need for a new liver. However, that is if a score reaches near maximum level. Another positive finding is that 74% of all the patients given DUR-928, 67% with severe disease, were discharged from the hospital within a 4-day period of having received one dose of the drug. A catalyst for this program involves the next study. It is expected that a phase 2b study using DUR-928 in AH patients could possibly be initiated by mid-2020. From there, results from the study are expected in 2022.

The other liver disease the biotech is targeting is known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH is a very large market opportunity. It is expected that the NASH market could reach $13.36 billion by 2026. This indication is already being explored in a phase 1b study using DUR-928 to treat patients with NASH. A total of 60 patients have been enrolled in this study and there are several endpoints that are being looked at which are:

Biomarkers of activity

Liver fat content reduction

Liver stiffness evaluated by MRI

The goal is to recruit NASH patients who have stage 1 through 3 fibrosis. There is a catalyst for this program as well, because clinical data is expected mid-2020. This will be results from this study, to see if DUR-928 was able to achieve positive findings in several of the endpoints listed above.

Postoperative Pain Drug Offers Potential Catalyst With Risk

DURECT has a postoperative pain drug by the name of POSIMIR. There was a review completed by the FDA advisory panel back in January of 2020. This was a potential recommendation on whether or not the drug should be approved to help patients with postoperative pain. On the key question posed to the committee members, there was a split vote. The vote ended up being 6 members voting to recommend the support of approval for POSIMIR, while another 6 members voted against this measure. Ultimately, it is up to the FDA whether or not the drug will be approved for this patient population. The thing is that this drug was rejected back in 2014 due to lack of sufficient safety data. There is a need for a non-opioid pain drug, therefore, that's what POSIMIR has going for itself. On the flip side, the efficacy is slightly better than placebo while holding some safety concerns. To be honest, a split panel advisory vote doesn't help determine how the FDA will vote. That's why I believe POSIMIR will be good for the company and its stock if it obtains FDA approval. However, I think the value for DURECT itself as a company falls more on the back of its liver disease indications. Plus, another program that is using the long-acting drug technology. Such a product has already been out-licensed to a big pharma. I think these programs are going to drive long-term growth for DURECT. POSIMIR should be considered an added bonus and not the key product in the biotech's pipeline.

Partnership Established With Long-Acting Drug Technology

Back in 2019, DURECT had formed a partnership with Gilead Sciences. The reason for this deal was so that Gilead could make use of DURECT's SABER technology. The SABER technology helps a drug to become a long-acting therapy. It is intended to help with sustained-release for long-acting injectable drugs. In the case of the partnership with Gilead, the goal is to develop a long-acting injectable HIV drug using DURECT's SABER technology. Gilead is basically funding the program, but has the option to add additional indications as it deems necessary. That is, the licence of additional SABER products for HIV or Hepatitis B. In such instances, each additional SABER product licensed would gain $150 million. DURECT received $25 million upfront for generating the deal and then a milestone payment of $10 million back in September of 2019. There is still a lot of cash up for grabs, but may take time to earn. Additional payments could be:

$65 million in development and regulatory milestones

$70 million in sales based milestones

Along with those milestone payments, each product carries the potential for tiered royalties on net sales. While these products will take time to advance in the clinic, obtaining several milestone payments in the coming years will help the company to fund its pipeline.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, DURECT had $64.8 million in cash and investments as of December 31, 2019. The biotech believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund the company for at least the next 12 months from the filing of the SEC document. That would mean the biotech will have enough cash until at least March of 2021. Being that most biotechs tend not to wait until the last minute to raise cash, it is possible that another cash raise may be needed by the end of 2020. There are two items that can potentially help increase cash on hand. One, is the deal noted above with Gilead Sciences. There are several potential milestone payments with that deal, which could help increase cash. Another item could be another deal based on DURECT's SABER technology. Another licensing deal could bring in a large upfront payment of cash. Such items are not guaranteed and it basically boils down to whether or not the drugs are advanced in the pipeline. Lastly, the biotech intends to find a commercial partner for POSIMIR, should it end up being approved by the FDA in the coming months.

Risks To Business

The biggest near-term risk would be the FDA review being done for POSIMIR. There is no assurance that the FDA will decide to approve the drug. Additional risks fall with the ongoing pipeline that DURECT has. Specifically, results from the phase 1b NASH study which are expected in mid-2020. NASH is a difficult indication to treat, with many biotechs having struggled to obtain solid clinical efficacy for it. In addition, there are hundreds of competitors who are developing drugs to treat NASH. Where the company can shine, is with the AH indication. Another risk involves the deal with Gilead Sciences. The ability to obtain cash from the partnership is reliant on milestone payments. If Gilead doesn't see significant results in the clinic, it's possible it could move away from the deal. All these risks should be considered before investing in DURECT.

Conclusion

DURECT is a good speculative biotech play. It is a toss up when it comes to FDA approval for POSIMIR. It was rejected back in 2014, but this time may be different. Having said that, I believe it was able to reduce risk when it comes to its liver disease indications. That's because DUR-928 is being explored in studies for both AH and NASH. As I stated above, most biotechs are looking at developing a NASH drug. Being that DURECT is also involved in developing a drug for AH, that gives it another shot on goal for the liver disease treatment space. Having the SABER technology itself is also an advantage. There is a possibility of the company being able to outlicense its technology to another big pharmaceutical company. Based on this company's pipeline, plus several programs it has with DUR-928, I think it could end up being a good long-term biotech to own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.