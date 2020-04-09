British American Tobacco: The Most Well-Rounded Tobacco Player

The stock's surged more than 30% since late March, but remains cheap relative to decade-norms. Shares may correct in the short term, but remain attractive for long-term investors.

The dividend yields more than 7%, and the payout ratio of just over 60% is very conservative compared to Altria and Philip Morris.

British American Tobacco is arguably the most well-rounded tobacco business of any major tobacco company. The brand portfolio is diverse, and the company operates truly globally.

The tobacco space has long been an interesting field, an oligopoly of sorts where pricing power and market share are divided among a small handful of companies. When approaching the sector, investors are met by sister companies Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM), who bring a strong portfolio (led by #1 brand Marlboro) to the US and international markets, respectively. Investors looking for a company that is a bit more well-rounded may want to consider British American Tobacco (BTI). The company possesses an intriguing combination of products and market exposure. We outline the diversity of BAT, explore the reliability of its generous dividend, and determine whether shares are attractive today.

Diversified Product & Market Exposure Providing Upside

BAT has always been a solid player in the space, but the company's blockbuster merger with Reynolds American Inc. in 2017 really elevated the company's footprint. The deal gave BAT additional exposure to the US market, primarily via its Newport brand, the dominant menthol brand of cigarette.

Source: British American Tobacco

BAT, as it operates today, is a global tobacco entity with sales from all regions of the world. The lucrative United States market contributes roughly 40% of the company's total revenues, making BAT a geographically diverse company.

This is beneficial because it de-risks the company in multiple ways. Investors of Altria or Philip Morris need to balance a list of pros and cons between the two, and the common wisdom is to own both to fully capture the upside of the Marlboro brand. This isn't the case with BAT. The company's 40/60 split between US and non-US revenues provides insulation against currency exchange rates. It also protects against regulatory risks. Altria is concentrated in the US, so a major regulatory disruption of the tobacco market would be potentially existential to a company like Altria.

The company's diversification isn't solely because of its market footprint either. The company has a full portfolio of "next generation" non-combustible products that will drive growth as consumers slowly transition away from traditional cigarettes. The primary non-combustible cornerstones of the industry are an electronic cigarette, a heat-not-burn device, and oral nicotine pouches.

With approximately 1.1 billion smokers in the world and less than 100 million users of non-combustible products, there is a huge market for the tobacco players to fight over. Electronic cigarettes currently are the biggest space, and BAT has been capitalizing on recent opportunities to grab share in the US market. It has been widely publicized that e-cig brand Juul has run to a dominant market position over much of the past few years. The company's success tempted Altria into an almost $13B investment into equity in Juul. Since that investment, however, US regulators have come down on the e-cig market, and Juul specifically over the product's appeal to minors. BAT is reporting that the negative attention on Juul has ceded notable marketshare to BAT's Vuse brand.

Source: British American Tobacco

Management is striving for approximately 5B Pounds in revenues from new category products by 2023/2024. This would be equal to roughly 20% contribution to total 2019 revenues. Growth from next generation products combined with the existing pricing power of legacy products is a solid set up for continued steady growth moving forward. The company is currently growing revenues at about a 5% rate, and we expect management to hit its 3-5% revenue growth guidance moving forward.

Dividend Analysis

The main draw for most investors in the tobacco space, is the famously generous dividend payments that are typical of tobacco stocks. Because the company is based in the UK, it reports in Pounds, and the dividend paid out has to be converted based on the currency of the shares owned. In other words, US investors will see their ADR shares pay out a dividend that is set in Pounds, and then paid out in US dollars. Because currency exchange rates are fluid, the dividend can fluctuate some for investors.

Source: YCharts

US investors received a total dividend of $2.59 over the past four quarters, with each quarterly dividend ranging between $0.62-0.66 per share. This means that the current yield on ADR shares (trading under ticker BTI) is 7.06% based on the current stock price. The corporate payout has officially been 50.75p over each of the past four quarters.

Management has indicated a desired payout ratio of 65%. Based on 2019 full-year EPS of 323.8p on an adjusted basis, the current payout ratio of 62.6% leaves a little room for growth. Tobacco companies typically pay a high percentage of their earnings out as dividends, but this payout ratio actually falls on the conservative side. Both Altria and Philip Morris currently pay out a much higher percentage of their earnings as dividends.

Additionally, the company is striving for bottom line growth in the high single digits, so the dividend can be expected to grow at an inflation-beating pace moving forward.

Are Shares Attractive Today?

If we look at ADR shares, the stock plummeted in early March when the market crashed in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Shares have recovered nicely since then, and currently trade at $36 per share.

Source: YCharts

If we convert the company's 2019 earnings to US dollars, the resulting EPS of $4.00 per share results in an earnings multiple of just 9.11X. The adjusted EPS strips out a lot of non-cash charges (reported EPS was 249.0p). If we convert that to US dollars ($3.07), the resulting earnings multiple of 11.87X is still well below the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 17.46X (a discount of 32%).

Despite the discount to historical multiples, shares have already appreciated more than 30% over just the past few weeks. While the market has been on somewhat of a rally lately, the economic fallout from the coronavirus has yet to fully impact the markets. We suspect that continued market volatility is likely to affect overall share prices, and we will see some correction in the weeks ahead. With that said, BAT offers a well-rounded business model that is priced reasonably well for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.