Halliburton: More Upside Ahead

If EBITDA slides further then its ability to service $10 billion in debt could come into question.

The company has faced headwinds in North America for a while. It may need to cut costs to keep EBITDA from sliding.

HAL is laying off certain employees and furloughing others amid the carnage in oil markets.

Source: Forbes

Goldman Sachs is predicting a sharp decline in Q2 GDP due to the coronavirus. Falling oil prices have also weighed on oil-related names like Halliburton (HAL). The stock is down over 70% Y/Y. It likely reflects a dismal economy as well as recent supply increases by Russia and Saudi Arabia. It could be time to buy the stock.

North America E&P Faces Headwinds

E&P in the North America land drilling market has been facing headwinds for a while. Price power for oil services companies has also waned. It has impacted larger players like Halliburton, and the company is battening down the hatches:

Halliburton (HAL +2%) will cut ~350 employees in Oklahoma, according to a filing with the state, as oil services firms are wrecked by the oil price crash and the spread of the coronavirus. The company said last month it would furlough 3,500 workers in Houston for 60 days, but workforce reductions at its Duncan, Okla., facility would be permanent.

The coronavirus has led to social distancing, which has caused travel and demand for oil to crater. There is no guarantee demand will return to previous levels after the pandemic is over. Halliburton reported total Q4 revenue of $5.2 billion, down 6% sequentially.

Revenue from North America fell over 20% due to an oversupply of the gas market and a double-digit decline in rig count in U.S. land. About 45% of total revenue was derived from North America, down from 53% in Q3. Once an advantage, Halliburton's sizeable presence in the region now appears to be a risk. If Halliburton cuts supply to North America then it could portend even more revenue declines in the future.

Revenue outside North America was $2.6 billion, up about 10% Q/Q. The global economy is in serious decline due to knock-on effects of the coronavirus. It is also uncertain how much oil demand there will be outside the U.S. over the next few quarters. Halliburton may not be able to rely on international E&P to offset declines in North America. Revenue from all regions could face headwinds in the first half of the year.

Cost Containment Efforts

Management has proven the ability to contain costs in case E&P falters. It may have to, given the current demand destruction for oil. Halliburton cut costs for most of 2019 amid budget exhaustion for several of its clients. The company achieved run-rate cost savings of about $200 million in Q4. Halliburton reported $918 million in EBITDA, down 4% sequentially. Its operating costs of $4.3 billion were down 7% Q/Q, which allowed Halliburton to increase its EBITDA margin by 100 basis points to 18%. Rising margins amid a mid-single-digit decline were still not cause for celebration.

Of the big three oil services firms - Halliburton, Baker Hughes (BKR) and Schlumberger (SLB) - Halliburton trails Schlumberger which has an EBITDA margin north of 20%. Revenue could fall sharply in the first half of the year. Demand destruction amid social distancing will likely cause Halliburton's EBITDA to also fall off, despite cost containment efforts.

At this point, the company may have to cut costs simply to keep EBITDA from sliding too much. This is important. Halliburton's $10.3 billion debt load is at 2.8x last 12 months (LTM) EBITDA. If EBITDA falls too much, then the company's deteriorating credit metrics could become cause for concern.

Oil Supply Cuts Should Help

The pandemic will eventually end. Millions will return to work, transportation and demand for oil will pick up. President Trump has met with oil executives to come up with a solution to the oil glut. Lots of American jobs are at stake in addition to the trillions in debt oil-related companies are on the hook for. Chatter suggests Russia appears ready to cut production, sending crude oil prices higher:

Crude oil surges suddenly toward the end of the day's trading, as RBC reports Russia is ready to cut production by ~1.6M bbl/day, citing an energy ministry source ... The reduction would be equivalent to a 14% decrease from Q1 levels, according to the report. RBC says Russia is willing to participate in an arrangement that is in line with its share of production, which adds that non-OPEC countries expected to take part in a new supply cut deal include the U.S., Brazil, Norway, Canada and Mexico.

It could be a matter of time before OPEC cuts supply as well. Such an event would likely send oil prices and Halliburton's business prospects much higher. HAL could rise ahead of any subsequent improvement in E&P in the oil patch.

Conclusion

With an enterprise value of about $16 billion, HAL trades at less than 4.3x LTM EBITDA. Oil supply cuts could drive the stock higher. Buy HAL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.