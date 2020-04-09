Strike Risks Loom, But Sibanye Stillwater Is Incredibly Cheap Today

Despite relatively strong gold performance YTD, gold miners have not held up. The global economic outlook has declined considerably and it appears a sharp worldwide recession is likely. There is an ongoing debate about how long the recovery will take, but I'm erring on the side of caution due to the possibility of a 'second-wave' of COVID once workers return.

On a positive note, real interest rates have declined and inflation expectations seem to be on the rise. These two factors are historically bullish for gold. Of course, many view gold miners as a "leveraged play on gold." However, we must consider the fact that miners are likely to see temporary production cuts due to governmental dictates to halt production to stem the virus. A cut in gold production is great for gold prices but awful for miners. In my opinion, this is the primary reason for the poor performance in miners.

To illustrate, take a look at the performance of the Gold ETF (GLD) vs. that of the miner ETF (GDX) and the junior miner ETF (GDXJ):

Data by YCharts

While it is not clear that shut-ins will end soon, it is clear that the global economy cannot survive in its current state without deep long-term damage. While mining is not essential, certain mining-dependent economies like South Africa must keep production or risk a significant current account deficit.

Speaking of which, let's narrow in on a South African precious metals producer Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW). The company is the world's largest platinum producer, second-largest palladium producer, and is the majority owner of the gold miner DRDGOLD (DRD). The company's dominance in palladium and its acquisitions enabled a significant 200%+ rally last year.

Unfortunately, due to the decline in PGM prices and a 21-day mining production lockdown in South Africa. See below:

Data by YCharts

The production lockdown is expected to drastically lower the company's production for Q2 2020. Of course, South Africa, and specifically SBSW, is the major producer of platinum so forced production cuts may actually help to clear the ongoing "platinum glut."

The halt is supposed to end next week, but an extension will depend on South Africa's concerns regarding COVID case growth. As you can see below, official daily new case growth in South Africa has declined tremendously over the past two weeks:

(Worldometer)

While case data must be taken with a grain of salt, South Africa has instilled perhaps the harshest COVID measures outside of China. This includes a prohibition on dog-walking, jogging, the sale of alcohol, and leaving a home outside of emergencies. Enforcement of these measures has been quite forceful.

Given South Africa's supposed success in halting COVID's spread, it may be one of the better areas to buy precious metals miners. Indeed, over a third of South Africa's total exports are precious metals so the government must keep the industry buoyant if it intends on keeping the Rand from hyperinflating.

As you can see below, gold and the U.S. dollar's exchange rate to the Rand is rising at an alarmingly rapid pace:

Data by YCharts

Given the situation, I believe it is highly likely that Sibanye will resume production. Since gold and PGMs are appreciating so rapidly against the Rand, the company will likely see profit margins jump considerably as labor rates rise at a slower pace than the metals. While political risk is a concern in South Africa (particularly considering hyperinflation risk), I believe SSBW's extremely low valuation and bullish outlook offsets this risk factor.

Sibanye's Operational And Financial Position

Importantly, Sibanye has operations in the U.S. in order to diversify its operations. Currently, South Africa PGM production accounts for half of its production with the rest split between gold and U.S. PGMs. See below:

(2020 Sibanye Stillwater Investor Presentation)

The company is also among the lower-cost producers of precious metals. Last year, its SA PGM operations garnered an all-in sustaining cost of $1027/oz with an average basket price of $1383. Importantly, PGM's have taken a significant dive YTD and are currently trading around their 2019 mid-point price. However, due to the crash of the Rand, PGMs are actually positive YTD if priced in Rands. This is demonstrated by the Sprott palladium & platinum ETF (SPPP) divided by the ZAR/USD rate:

Data by YCharts

This implies that, given no further declines, the company's U.S. PGM operations will likely see similar margins to last year (at a low AISC of $795/oz) while its South African operations see higher margins.

The company's margins on its South African gold operations were a bit poorer with an AISC of $1554/oz which resulted in slight EBITDA losses last year. That said, the price of gold today is higher than it was for most of 2019 and is significantly higher on a Rand basis. Given this, I believe it is highly probable the company sees positive operational cash flow this year.

SBSW currently has a forward EPS of $1.77 which gives it a forward "P/E" of 3.5X. Of course, given the production halts and potential continued declines in palladium it is possible EPS is lower. However, even if 2020 EPS is cut by two-thirds of its expected value SBSW would be trading at a discount. Despite production cuts, I believe 2020 EPS will be on the high end. As you can see below, the company's GP, EBTIDA, and Income are correlated with the Precious Metal Basket ETF (GLTR):

Data by YCharts

This relationship is found even better through SBSW's gross profit margin and the Rand-adjusted value of GLTR. As you can see below, SBSW's gross margin tends to lag changes to the Rand value of the precious metal basket:

Data by YCharts

Given current precious metals prices, I believe 2020 will be the strongest cash flow year for the company so long as the production halt is not prolonged.

Fortunately, the company also has sufficient solvency and liquidity in this environment. While it does have a bit of debt due to acquisitions, it also has significant working capital and operational cash flows that allow it to meet commitments. See below:

Data by YCharts

Importantly, the company also has no significant debt maturities in 2020.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am bullish on SBSW and believe that the company will outperform expectations this year. It is among the cheapest mining stocks with a low forward "P/E" and "EV/EBTIDA" and is also trading at half of its current book value.

The company has enough reserves to keep production at current levels for the next five years with total production only expected to be 33% lower a decade from now. Management has also shown that it intends to grow to be South Africa's flagship precious metals miner through intelligent acquisitions and steady revenue growth.

In my opinion, the most significant risks to the company have to do with South Africa's political environment. As witnessed by its recent lockdown and production-halting efforts, South Africa's government is increasingly heavy-handed. Importantly, it also has a weaker view of property rights than do developed governments and is reconsidering uncompensated land-seizures.

Given the recent rapid decline of the Rand, it is likely that the country's inflation will tick-up and that its government will once again struggle with its high external debt (about over half of GDP). The South African government runs a high 6% to GDP deficit, meaning it will need to take aggressive actions if it wants to avoid default. Quite frankly, an extreme tax hike or outright nationalization of South Africa's mining sector is not off the table. Such events are a significant risk to the company.

Additionally, South Africa has seen many labor strikes over the past few years. Last year, the company was subject to a five-month strike. The union, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, has stated it may strike again at the end of the 21-day lockdown due to concerns regarding COVID-related worker safety. This is a very real risk, however, the union may find the financial and reputational fallout of a prolonged halt more dangerous.

In general, declines in the Rand are beneficial to SBSW, but if they go on too long, the political fallout could be deadly. For now, I am very bullish on the company. However, if it appears the South African economy is headed for a hyperinflationary disaster (stemming from its extreme production declines), I would sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBSW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.