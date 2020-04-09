Bulls Vs. Bears, What Data To Watch Out For

After an initial dizzying slump, the markets have staged a bit of a comeback from deeply oversold conditions and on the back of decisive policy action. But views are sharply divided on what happens next.

On the one hand, there are those that point out to terrifying economic figures on growth and employment, which could very well reach Great Depression like magnitudes in the coming months.

On the other hand, there are those of the opinion that markets have seen the lows already and swift policy action to contain the pandemic and the economic fallout will prevail.

Who is right? We'll provide a few pointers and some data to look at to get an idea.

Markets have seen the lows

Here is Bank of America Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett (CNBC):

Tough for asset prices & volatility to subside until human beings can safely leave their homes; that said ... lows on corporate bond & stock prices are in.

Mind you, BoA still has the most pessimistic view on Wall Street, with a 2020 end-of-year target for the S&P of only 2,600, 4.5% higher from Friday's (4/3) close. The reasons for Hartnett's views are:

The speed and magnitude of the pullback.

The proprietary BoA bear/bull indicator which showed maximum bearish sentiment, which tends to happen when everybody has already sold.

There are other optimists, like Michael A. Gayed on SA, who is changing his neutral stance to bullish because of what is happening in the oil market, where we've seen an epic rally off the lows on the promise of a massive (10M-15M barrel) production cut.

While we see his argument that this would be bullish, given the link between US shale, credit risk and bank balance sheets, we first have to see that happening.

While we recognize that extraordinary circumstances call for extraordinary measures, it's only a couple of weeks ago that OPEC could not even agree on a 1.5M barrel production cut. The fact that the OPEC (+Russia) meeting was postponed from Monday to Thursday isn't a promising sign.

And would OPEC and Russia embark on such an epic production cut without US shale participating? From the meeting with President Trump on Friday, there weren't too many signals that US shale would be willing to share in this burden.

While there is no doubt a 10M production cut will have a positive impact on the oil price, there is the distinct possibility that much of that has already been priced in, given that Goldman Sachs estimates the demand destruction from the pandemic fallout to be 26M barrels a day.

It's entirely feasible that 10M barrels might not be enough of a production cut in the face of the mother of all demand crisis, with half the world into lock-down and entire transportation systems mothballed.

The pessimists

There is of course Dr. Doom Nouriel Roubini, which people with a sensitive stomach do best to avoid reading, as he argues that we run the realistic risk of having something worse than the Great Depression.

Then there is longstanding SA contributor James A. Kostohryz, who similarly argues like Roubini that the coming economic crisis is like nothing we've ever experienced (at least for those over 90 who can tell us about the Great Depression). From his article:

In this article I will explain why it's highly likely that, after the current bear market rally runs its course (likely within the next few days), US equities will reverse to the downside and initiate a second major leg down in the current bear market cycle, resulting in a collapse in the value of the S&P 500 index which extends far beneath recent lows established on Friday, March 20.

His reasoning is straightforward; with risk of oversimplifying, his argument is that he thinks the recession could be comparable to the Great Depression, hence the stock market decline could be as well. In honesty, that's not his base case, but it could develop (our emphasis):

However, (keeping the Great Depression analogy in mind) if effective epidemiological, economic and financial solutions cannot be devised and implemented by August of 2020 (or market participants expect that solutions will not be forthcoming), I expect the current bear market to transition into the "extremely severe" category (as occurred after April of 1930).

Early signs

What kind of data might shed some light on this all important question, whether we have seen the lows in the market or whether there will be more, perhaps much more downside?

Well, you can look at data from several fields:

Technical data (which is what SA contributor Eric Parnell did in his dire outlook that argues that the worst is yet to come).

Market data, like the BoA bull/bear sentiment index

Economic data, which is what Roubini does.

Historical analogy, which is what Kostohryz did.

All these produce more or less useful perspectives, but in our view, the pandemic is the driving force, and we have to look here for answers. Another data point is the mortality rate. From Real Clear Politics:

Apart from demographic and social characteristics, mortality rates mainly depend on:

Testing

Healthcare system

Countries like Germany and Korea which have done the most testing are also the countries with the lowest mortality rates. But this is far from watertight. A country like Japan has done little testing and has a very old population (and living in fairly cramped conditions), but it has a curiously low mortality rate nevertheless.

But at least the countries that are doing a lot of testing give us some reason for optimism.

Antibody Testing

The essential thing to know is how far the coronavirus pandemic has already spread in the population. If it is already widespread in populations, this means it is much less dangerous and there will be light at the end of a relatively short tunnel.

If it isn't widespread, then brace yourself for more economic pain and containment measures. But how do we know? But there are two other sets of data that are going to be particularly interesting:

Random antibody testing

Smell test

Testing is crucial for a successful containment, which brings the new infections down to more manageable levels (testing enables isolating individual cases and tracing their recent contacts in order to keep the pandemic from flaring up).

It's also essential to get an idea of how widespread the coronavirus is, which is a crucial (quite likely the crucial) data point determining the fate of the financial markets. Here is The Telegraph:

The first big batch of antibody results from any credible country will be the inflexion point. The cacophony of the 'model wars' - with academic experts contradicting each other daily, and sometimes themselves - will give way to hard data. We will have a clear sense of how many people have already had Covid-19 and whether or not there really is an iceberg of asymptomatic cases below the visible tip.

Testing to get an idea of the spread doesn't even have to be massive. Here is The Hill (our emphasis):

That is why random sampling is important. John Ioannidis, a Stanford epidemiologist who is famous for debunking bad research, has been pushing for it. He told me that random sampling is needed and could be done with a couple of thousand tests. When I told him that I previously worked in the polling industry, he put it in terms that resonated with me. He said, "Random representative testing is like polling. We run thousands of opinion polls in this country. We should similarly get a representative sample of the population and get them tested. It is just so easy."

It's something of a mystery to us why something that seems to be so easy and is so absolutely crucial isn't actually happening, but that's the matter for another day.

And there are others, like Michael Lewis, coming with other innovative solutions to get an idea of how widespread the pandemic already is. He bases his approach on the fact that the first symptom a significant part of the infected seem to develop (before other symptoms emerge, if they do even emerge) is anosmia, the loss of sense of smell.

And he is organizing a website of crowd-tracking data about this (sniffoutcovid.org) which gives us an idea about the spread through the population.

Before you start rejoicing and buying sold-off stocks left, right and center, there is the distinct possibility that the data from random antibody testing and Lewis' smell test will be inconclusive, that is that the spread is neither limited (worst case) nor more widespread (best case), but something in between.

There would still be a need for heavy containment measures, and the virus is likely to come back in new waves, although strict sustained lockdown could lead to a situation in which the availability of mass testing opens up a post-lockdown world (likely in phases as described here) of mass testing, tracing and isolation of individual cases.

Further considerations

We can take heart from a number of countries or areas (the likes of New Zealand, Greece, California, Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, China, and perhaps a few others) that have managed to get a grips on the pandemic.

What have characterized all of these countries was swift and necessary (in case of a big outbreak) decisive action, while others lingered. So we share with the optimists that it is possible to bring the pandemic under control and return to some kind of semi-normality.

What we share with the bears is the realization that this is much more difficult in many countries, particularly developing ones. We see emerging markets as posing a distinct risk, and we therefore warn investors not to get too comfortable.

We also point out that the markets have already staged quite a recovery, while the world economy is in the midst of an unprecedented slump in magnitude and especially in speed.

We have yet to see this reflected in corporate earnings, and there will be companies that won't make it due to the combination of already compromised balance sheets and the sudden drastic deterioration of cash flow.

Even when central governments and banks are absorbing a considerable amount of the pain, there will be lasting damage to corporate, financial, and household balance sheets that will affect the strength of the recovery for some time to come, on top of a hefty fall in consumer and corporate sentiment.

Even when lock-downs are eased, social distancing will be with us in one form or another for quite some time to come as well, which will hamper the recovery in a number of sectors (travel, tourism, spectacles, dining out, etc.).

Conclusion

Investors face sharply diverging outcomes which could very well decide their financial future for a decade or more. If the bulls are right and we have seen the lows. They can point to unprecedented policy responses, successful containment in a few Asian countries and market technical data or other market indicators.

The bears point out stuff like the unprecedented magnitude and speed of the economic decline, incomplete containment of the pandemic and the inability of many countries to control the virus or mount sufficiently big economic response.

These camps are both right and offer valuable insights, but we argue that the pandemic is the driver, and it is here that we must look for the most important data. Either the pandemic is already widespread (bull case) or it isn't (bear case).

That data, especially from random antibody testing, will be forthcoming anytime soon and it will give us a much better idea which scenario is more likely. Keep in mind that this data itself might very well point to some middle case between bears and bulls.