Spirit Realty Priced For End Of Days

REITs of all shapes and sizes have been beaten down alongside the coronavirus pandemic. While investors might have tried to get ready for a recession or bear market in early 2020, this unique social distancing-induced economic carnage was certainly not what they expected.

While we have seen some actual problems arise in the mortgage REIT space and we will likely find some bodies elsewhere in the REIT space, the world is now trying to value real estate as if it had the half-life of Radon-222. Yes, things might change but real estate has survived some big radical shifts over the decades and a pandemic is not going to destroy its intrinsic value. With that in mind, we look today at another REIT that is a prime casualty of the "sell everything ask questions never" mentality, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC).

The Business

SRC is a triple-net lease REIT with an extremely well-diversified base of tenants across all sectors and industries.

Source: SRC presentation

Many of these are well-known publicly-traded names. Many others have a very distinct brand that we all recognize, even if they don't trade on a stock exchange. While some tenants like Walgreens (WBA) and CVS Healthcare (CVS) are weathering the current storm better than others, most are hit extremely hard by the pandemic-related economic disruptions. That said, one has to take the longer-term view here. Are we expected to be in a lockdown in perpetuity? Will the economy ever bounce back? If your answers to these questions are "yes" and "no" (in that order), then perhaps there are some juicy-looking Treasury Bills yieldings under 0.25% annually that you might fancy more than real estate. But if not, then read on and see what SRC has to offer.

Diversification And Tenant Health

Diversification is important in the best of times. In today's environment, this takes an extra level of importance. Only eight tenants comprise more than 2% each of SRC's rent and most of the top 20 tenants are well-known companies with several rated investment grade. SRC has emphasized moving away from traditional retail and focusing more on service retail to insulate itself from long-term headwinds for the former.

Source: SRC presentation

Of course, today service retail is being hit just as hard, if not harder. Movie theatres are shut down across most of the country and most gyms are looking far into May for a reopen date. But when things do return to a semblance of normalcy, SRC's focus on service retail will insulate it from the online threat. SRC's industrial and office space (which includes medical and professional offices) alongside small data center exposure add additional diversification to the portfolio. SRC provides its entire tenant roster for those interested in examining that data.

A key aspect of triple-net investing is making sure your counterparties can withstand stress. Having investment grade tenants is a key part of that. With about 44% of its portfolio leased to investment grade (actual and implied) tenants, SRC is about middle of the road in this triple-net space.

Source: SRC presentation

Realty Income (O) for example has 49% of its rent coming from actual investment grade tenants. Global Net Lease (GNL) pegs this number at 68% although it too uses the "implied" part to its advantage. Store Capital (STOR), on the other hand, has a lot lower investment grade-rated tenants than SRC. While these averages are interesting to look at and give a sense of the mud the company is playing in, it is always the "below average" tenants that cause issues.

Source: SRC presentation

SRC has a fair chunk of these, like every other triple-net REIT. SRC does mitigate this lower level tenant risk by insisting on high unit level rent coverage (as in EBITDAR exceeds rent by more than 1.6X) and also gets great real-time information on most of its tenants.

Source: SRC presentation

Till Debt Do You Part

The overall profile for SRC is thus very risk-averse.

Source: SRC presentation

The three stooges have also given SRC their blessings.

Source: SRC presentation

SRC has no maturities in 2020 but has $300 million due in 2021.

Source: SRC presentation

While the $300 may appear scary, do note that SRC is expected to generate $325 million of funds from operations (FFO) this year and the maturities represent less than 1X FFO. SRC also has close to $700 million in corporate liquidity allowing it to weather any short-term challenges.

Leases

SRC has an average lease term of 9.8 years based on the last reporting date and this is comparable to similar triple nets.

Source: SRC presentation

Investors looking for ultra-long lease lengths can check out STOR as it has close to a 15-year average lease term with its tenants.

SMTA Spin-Off

SRC spun-off a bunch of its lowest-quality assets including the ShopKo stores in a secondary portfolio. This was listed as Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA). The logic back then was that separating the two out would help SRC achieve its fair value and allow proper liquidation of the higher risk assets. That process is just about complete.

Source: SRC presentation

The transaction cleaned up SRC's structure and SRC also implemented a far stricter acquisition policy to make sure it would not have another ShopKo on its hands.

Valuations

A key aspect reason we like SRC here beyond the fact that we don't believe the market's shortsightedness, is the relative valuation even today in the beaten-down group. With most triple-net REITs in this group having close to an 80% payout ratio, we can directly get a sense of relative valuation by examining the relative dividend yields.

Data by YCharts

SRC currently yields the second highest in this group and that is truly wrong here.

Source: SRC presentation

SRC carries the best credit metrics when looked at in isolation. Granted, tenant metrics are more on the average front, but the sum of the two should put them in the middle of the pack and not the bottom. Analysts last assessed SRC's NAV on February 29 at an average of $45.00. When did you last get to buy SRC at a 40% plus discount to NAV? Never. The closest we got was in July 2017 when it traded at about a 30% NAV discount. SRC delivered rather strong returns over the next 12 months.

Data by YCharts

While we cannot guarantee the same returns here, certainly, the risks have been well-priced in and investors are getting an amazing entry point.

Dividend Safety

With an expected $3.25 in FFO and a $2.50 annual dividend, SRC has some significant room to maintain its dividend. Even in the current environment, landlords are balking at rent cuts, but they are throwing in rent deferrals on a case-by-case basis. Given the coverage levels, SRC could give 20-25% rent cuts to about half its tenant base for three months without having to cut its dividends. Based on all the information, SRC thus enjoys the second-highest distribution safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

A Safer Bet Still

For investors who like the company and want an even safer yield, a good choice would be the preferred shares. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. 6% PFD SER A (SRC.PA) currently yields 7.4% and is at a big discount to par. The preferred shares are callable on or after October 3rd, 2022, but if that happens, investors should realize big capital gains from here.

The expected FFO in 2020 will cover the preferred share dividends close to 30X, providing a large buffer of safety. SRC's fixed charge coverage, which includes debt and preferred shares is expected to be close to 4.7X for 2020. Those are some of the best preferred share metrics you can find.

Conclusion

SRC is not going to become Realty Income (NYSE:O). Since it cut its dividends rather recently, the market will never place the same multiple on it. But the company has been going the extra mile and has generated some rather impressive results. Its deleveraging is complete and at the minimum it deserves a 12X-13X FFO multiple here, or a price closer to $40. The number of companies that have proactively chopped their dividends is rather high and we can never say with certainty that a company will maintain their payouts in this environment. It was reassuring though to hear from the company about the resilience of their portfolio. SRC also has a lot of buffer on dividend coverage and their leverage metrics and we like our odds here.

