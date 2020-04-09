Chance For Coca-Cola Income Investors To Increase Their Income

The world economy was thrown the 1-2 punch of a crashing oil price as well as the impact of the coronavirus which has resulted in practically all countries in the west in lockdown mode. Most of the pain especially in the crude oil market was caused in March.

Remember a recession is two quarters of declining GDP in two successive quarters. April is also going to be bad but it will be interesting to see how the global economy recovers in May and June of this year. If we see a recovery from May (which some would say the stock market is projecting at present), that would only mean one really bad month in each quarter.

Can a recession be averted then is the next question? Hardly in our opinion which is why investors should continue to research companies which are not affected that adversely from recessions. Cyclical stocks for example in certain industries (especially where high-ticket items are involved) are riskier at present from a long-term view. Coca-Cola (KO), on the other hand, sells a relatively cheap product that will continue to be in high demand whether we get a deep recession or not.

Shares of Coca-Cola topped $60 a share back in mid-February and are now trading at under $48 a share. From a trading viewpoint, we have never really liked this stock because it is not volatile. That changed over the past few weeks though when we saw implied volatility of KO shares rise above 75%. Its normal IV is approximately 17%.

Despite the strong up-move from the $37 level in KO, implied volatility is still trading around the 40% mark. Therefore, now is an excellent opportunity for dividend-derived investors to sell options premium on a proven dividend aristocrat.

The investment/trade we would have in mind would be something like a long-term covered call trade (Expiry – January 2021) on a set number of shares. To maximise income, we want to see that the dividend is strong. We do not expect a surprise here given KO's 57-year record of rising annual payouts.

Free cash flow of $8.41 billion actually covered the 2019 dividend payment of $6.84 billion although cash dropped by over $2.5 billion. This drop of cash was not noted much on the balance sheet however as assets increased to $86.38 billion for the fiscal year. Shareholders equity almost reached $19 billion which was a $2 billion increase over 2018.

Many conservative investors have been deterred of late from investing in KO due to its low level of equity compared to its liabilities ($67.4 billion). However, we would point investors to the amount of treasury stock on the balance sheet which now comes in at $52.2 billion. This is stock which has been bought back but has yet to be retired. In fact, if we took this negative number out of the equity section of the balance sheet, the debt to equity number would look a whole lot healthier.

What dividend investors should be really looking at here is the interest coverage ratio which actually increased to 12.4 in 2019. Combining this number with the fact that net profit has now increased by 11% on average per year over the past three years demonstrates to us that the dividend remains on a sound footing.

Currently, the yield is 3.42% or $0.41 per quarter. The regular January 2021 $50 call is priced at $3.50 per contract. Let's say we sold one covered call on 100 shares of stock, we would collect $1.23 in dividends and $3.50 in options premium which would total $4.73 in income. Remember, we receive this income because we are giving the call buyer the right to take away those shares at $50 throughout the life of the contract (until January 2021). This is a 10% return over 10 months or approximately 12% annualized. Furthermore, if shares were to be called away at expiration next January, that is another $2+ per share in capital gain that the investor would realize.

Therefore, to sum up, most KO investors are invested in this company because it is a proven dividend aristocrat. Sometimes it makes sense though to risk losing one's shares in order to generate a better return. Implied volatility as mentioned is giving away to inflated options premium at present. This opportunity though especially with a stock like KO will slowly dwindle away

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.