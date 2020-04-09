Coupa Software: Value Proposition Remains Compelling In Post-Coronavirus World

Business summary

Coupa Software (COUP) is a cloud-based, business spend management platform that provides companies with more control and visibility into how enterprises spend money. Since it was founded in 2006, Coupa has connected buyers with suppliers helping buyers save money by improving procurement, expense management and invoice processing. The company went public in October 2016. Since that time, it has returned almost 78% per annum annualized in this three-year period. Coupa has delivered almost $330M in trailing 12-month revenue. The business is currently valued at $9.8 billion.

Investment thesis

Procurement platform of choice for large enterprises

Procurement departments within large and medium enterprises are continually striving to gain greater visibility and control over expense management. This includes getting better control over vendors, optimizing vendor pricing and centralizing expense management in a consistent manner. Coupa Software provides just such a platform allowing enterprises to connect with the vendors that service them. Coupa's platform connects over 1,300 enterprises with almost 5,000,000 suppliers. The business has a list of marquee customers including P&G (PG), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), and Salesforce (CRM).

Source: Coupa Software Investor Deck, 2019

Coupa enables customers to procure goods on the platform as well as send and receive invoices. The platform helps customers get a better understanding of their indirect spending habits and gain more control over them through expense management, budgeting and inventory optimization. Coupa's target segment are businesses that generate over $250 million in revenue. The company estimates a $56 billion market opportunity across 100,000 enterprises globally that have more than $250 million in revenue. Coupa claims that customer savings have increased across the platform from $8B in 2016 to over $40 B in 2019, tangible evidence of the value that it brings.

Strong platform network effects

Procurement platforms, like other market places, benefit from large network effects. This is where more customers using a platform encourage more vendors or suppliers to join the platform, which in turn increases the utility to customers that leverage such platforms when they transact. Coupa’s network effects are so strong that existing customers actively solicit vendors to join the platform and enable their goods and services to be purchased over the Coupa platform.

In the last two years, Coupa has more than doubled the number of vendors that are on its platform, increasing its base of suppliers from 2M to over 4M in this time frame. The increase in the number of suppliers or vendors that use the Coupa platform provides significant utility benefits to customers. With increased supplier diversity, customers are able to better benchmark spend and get more consistent price discovery over a much broader range of suppliers across a variety of different categories. This in turn contributes to sustained procurement savings.

From a vendor perspective, having a customer centralize their procurement spend creates an incentive to join such a procurement platform to ensure that they don’t miss out on any purchase volume that the customer may do on these platforms. Coupa has made it easy for vendors to join its platform by not only making the on-boarding process relatively frictionless, but also through not charging vendors any fees, or taking a cut of any commissions from vendors on purchases made by customers.

Customers on the Coupa platform have spent more than $1T in 2019. Coupa has been successful in progressively expanding its share of customer spend over time. The average customer spent $219M on Coupa in 2016, which has steadily increased to over $468M in 2019, more than doubling in this time frame.

Strong influencer network will assist Coupa land larger customers

Coupa has made significant strides in adding major SIs & Consulting organizations as influencers and sellers of the Coupa platform. Coupa now drives 80% via the influence of its partner ecosystem, and major partners include organizations such as Accenture (ACN), KPMG, Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF) and PWC. These relationships are significant as these organizations are very heavy influencers of enterprise engagements and have embedded relationships with key procurement decision-makers.

As enterprise engagements typically have lengthy sales cycles, these organizations can help position Coupa as top of mind, even when Coupa sales representatives are not actively in front of these customers. Furthermore, having such influencers also defrays the need for Coupa to more heavily invest in its own salesforce, allowing it to focus expenditure on platform scalability and feature development.

Source: Coupa Software Investor Deck, 2019

High switching costs support retention

The Coupa platform also lends itself well to strong switching costs. As customers become increasingly used to centralizing spend and more of their suppliers offer their services on the Coupa platform, it becomes progressively difficult for them to switch elsewhere. Such a process would mean reestablishing relationships with those suppliers either off-line or on an alternate platform and also sacrificing the depth of insights that are currently available to customers on a platform with as many suppliers as what Coupa has.

Any alternate platform would also require significant re-training of employees as well as require the navigation of new workflows. New agreements may be required to be entered into, pricing may require renegotiation and a new platform may need to be learnt.

Coupa is not without competition in this space, with SAP’s (NYSE:SAP) Arriba platform being the predominant alternative. However Coupa seems to be rapidly acquiring share given that its growth rate is significantly above that of the market, and likely that of Ariba as well (Ariba’s financials aren’t available as it's consolidated with SAP).

Coronavirus may strengthen existing customer retention

While Coupa may struggle with near-term customer growth as enterprises deal with other priorities, it's highly likely that existing customers will look to more aggressively seek expense control and consolidation, encouraging existing vendors not on the platform to join with a view to having a more complete insight over vendor spending. The act of facilitating greater enterprise spending control should lead to progressively increasing retention for Coupa and strengthen core ROI for enterprise customers. This is ultimately something that will play well for Coupa once the cycle turns and the sales motion to onboard new customers returns closer to what it was previously.

Coupa's most recent results continue to indicate a business that is performing well in spite of the external shock posed by the coronavirus. Coupa's recent Q4 result indicated revenue growth of just under 50%, and is indicating 2020 guidance of 25-30% growth, which, while representing a noticeable slowdown, is still impressive under the circumstances of a more subdued economic global outlook.

Growth and valuation

Coupa has grown revenue at an annualized rate of over 45% for the last three years. The business is currently in investment mode and hence is investing heavily into marketing and R&D and is currently not profitable. The business has set itself a $1 billion revenue goal by 2024, which based on current growth rates, it should be able to comfortably achieve. Coupa's valuation has held up surprisingly well in spite of the recent turbulence in markets. The business trades at 20x revenue, and in the $130 range. Should markets go through another round of turbulence and markdown Coupa's price, this is a business to consider adding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.