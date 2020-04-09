Acadia Realty Trust: Highest Quality Retail Assets At A Double-Digit Yield

Acadia Realty (AKR) is a retail REIT owning street and urban retail properties. AKR has historically been able to grow SS NOI at an impressive clip, on account of the high traffic of its properties. The coronavirus has thrown uncertainty on the future of its rents, however, which has caused shares to sell at a double-digit yield. AKR has minimal near-term unsecured debt maturities and I am confident that higher-quality retail real estate will emerge in a comparably stronger state than weaker retail real estate coming out of the coronavirus crisis. I rate shares a buy.

The Highest Quality In Retail Real Estate: Street And Urban Retail

Is there any form of retail real estate of higher quality than class A mall and shopping center real estate? Is there any company that has higher quality assets than the likes of Macerich (MAC) or Federal Realty Trust (FRT)?

I’d argue that AKR owns such assets, or comes close. Street and urban retail combine the high density of malls and small property sizes of shopping centers, essentially making for the best of both worlds:

(2020 Presentation)

These are real estate properties that frequently have average base rents in the hundreds per square foot. I haven’t covered AKR before because, due to its high-quality profile, it has rarely traded at buyable levels. That’s changed after shares crashed due to the coronavirus:

(Yahoo Finance)

Street and urban real estate lends itself to aggressive SS NOI growth on the backs of annual rent bumps and leasing spreads. Whereas malls have had issues achieving SS NOI growth from similar levers recently (due to declining occupancy levels), AKR has continued to drive strong SS NOI growth, with 3.9% growth in 2019:

(2020 Presentation)

There is some complexity to AKR, unfortunately. In addition to its core portfolio, AKR also manages and has ~25% interest in four funds. These funds seek to profit from “deep value” real estate with the strategy: buy, fix, and sell:

(2020 Presentation)

Over time, the funds have grown impressively in size.

(2020 Presentation)

AKR earned $140 million in NOI from its core portfolio in 2019. AKR also earned $17 million in NOI and $6 million in fee income from its funds. My issue with the complexity from the funds isn’t necessarily that they don’t perform well - as we can see below, Fund EBITDA has grown impressively over the long term:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from company quarterly results)

It’s more that I prefer investing in more straightforward business models. I am attracted to AKR due to the high-quality street and urban real estate - the funds run contrary to that notion. There’s also the potential complexity due to the higher leverage employed at the funds - I look at that in the next section. We can see below that AKR has been able to churn out very impressive SS NOI growth numbers for its core portfolio:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from company quarterly results)

That’s the kind of results I expect from best of breed retail real estate. However, it gets a bit muddy when we look at the bottom-line growth over the past several years. We can see that AKR hasn’t materially grown AFFO/share since 2014:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from company quarterly results)

Why is that? Based on my analysis, I believe the reason can be attributed to the sudden decline in occupancy rates from 96% in 2016 to the 94% range currently. The decline in occupancy occurred during 2017:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from company quarterly results)

The high-quality street and urban real estate can be considered a double-edged sword: on one end, the high traffic locations drive high rents, but on the other hand, that may make it difficult to find replacement tenants willing to pay such high rents. I believe that AKR can, over time, drive occupancy higher though the timeline for this likely has shifted further into the future due to the coronavirus.

Balance Sheet

AKR has a conservative leverage profile with debt to EBITDA at 5.4 times for its core portfolio and 6.3 times when accounting for the funds:

(2020 Presentation)

I previously mentioned my hesitation regarding the extra complexity from its funds. My biggest fear is an implosion of the funds which causes financial damage to AKR. As we can see below, the funds have approximately $32 million in unsecured debt attributable to AKR:

(2020 Supplemental)

Based on $22 million in 2019 Fund EBITDA and $290 million in Fund debt attributable to AKR, we can surmise that the funds run leverage significantly higher at 13 times debt to EBITDA.

In its annual filing, AKR discloses that the company has guaranteed the unsecured debt of AKR, at least in part. As a result, I think that it is worth examining the total debt held at the funds as well as the capacity under the line of credit. As of December 2019, the funds had approximately $128 million in unsecured debt outstanding, and $152 million in availability. I’m not so concerned with the extra $100 million in unsecured debt outstanding not attributable to AKR - even if we factor that into the leverage equation, AKR would still have debt to EBITDA at just under 7 times. Because the funds appear to be primarily using secured debt, I am not concerned that poor results there would materially impact the financial position of AKR.

In a recent update, AKR noted that it does not have any core unsecured debt maturities until 2023. We can see below that 2020 secured debt maturities are modest - I don’t anticipate AKR having significant difficulties refinancing secured maturities.

(2019 4th Quarter Addendum)

AKR has approximately $174 million in available liquidity under its revolver. I view AKR as being solidly positioned from a balance sheet point of view to handle the coronavirus.

Valuation And Price Target

AKR trades at 8.3 times 2019 AFFO and at an 11% dividend yield. I don’t think that AKR should necessarily trade back up to its highs around $30 per share as it did in the past two years - that’d represent an AFFO multiple of 24 times and 3.9% yield. My 12-month fair value estimate is $20, representing a 6% dividend yield. AKR may experience cash flow volatility following the coronavirus, but I believe that a return to its traditional growth rates will enable it to achieve a premium multiple even higher than my price target. Shares have over 100% upside to that target.

Risks

AKR’s dividend payout ratio is 92% of AFFO. It seems reasonable to assume that AKR will cut its dividend in order to maintain liquidity. I don’t foresee any need to dilute shareholders, as unsecured debt maturities are nil. That said, a dividend cut may cause shares to trade lower - investors should be prepared for volatility.

While I am bullish on AKR’s financial model long term due to the high quality of its properties, this also means that its tenants are paying higher rent during this period of minimal revenues. It is possible that AKR may need to issue rent concessions to maintain occupancy, and that occupancy rates may decline even following the coronavirus.

The funds add complexity to the equation - I may have misassessed AKR’s exposure. It is unclear if there is a conflict of interest - in the event of financial crisis, will AKR’s management act in the benefit of AKR shareholders or instead act in the interest of preserving the funds? There isn’t any indication of shareholder misalignment that I can see, but the higher leverage employed at the funds makes this a risk to look out for.

Conclusion

It isn’t everyday that you get to purchase high traffic street and urban retail real estate at a double-digit yield. AKR has generated strong SS NOI growth, and I anticipate occupancy levels to improve moving forward. If investors are willing to accept the potential for volatility from a dividend cut and near-term dip in cash flows, AKR may make for a reasonable long-term investment. I rate shares a buy.

(TipRanks: Buy AKR)

Disclosure: I am/we are long AKR, FRT, MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.