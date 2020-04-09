March To Freedom Fund Q1 Review

Q1 was the worst quarter ever for the Dow and the worst quarter since 2008 for the S&P 500.

The impact from the spread of COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, on everyday life has been significant. More than a third of the world’s population is under some form of “stay at home” directives, with many businesses being forced to close. Schools in several states have already been canceled for the year, while some, including the school system I work for in Maryland, are likely to call it quits before too long as well.

COVID-19’s effect on the economy is just now beginning to show up. Last week, a record 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits. This eclipsed the previous record set just the week before, when there were 3.3 million jobless claims. For comparison purposes, first time jobless claims averaged 650,000 a week during the depths of the last recession.

The consumer contributed nearly 70% of total U.S. GDP. With the consumer now being required or strongly encouraged to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19, the economy has nearly ground to a halt.

In order to help stabilize the economy, Congress passed and the president signed a $2 trillion stimulus bill. It’s rare for Washington to get along on much today, but Democrats and the GOP came to an agreement in fairly short order. This is actually the third emergency funding bill passed and there is already talk of a fourth bill. The Federal Reserve twice cut interest rates over the past few weeks and Fed Funds Rate is now at 0%.

Markets, as you are probably well aware, have been decimated since COVID-19 began spreading in the U.S. The Dow closed the first quarter down 23.2%, the worst quarter ever for the index. The S&P 500 fell 20%, its worst performance since 2008.

The March to Freedom Fund hasn’t escaped this selloff either as our portfolio is down 20%, matching the decline of the S&P 500.

Of the 100 or so stocks that I follow closely, only one, Digital Realty Trust (DLR), had a positive return for the first quarter.

This is a trying time, for both the economy and society. Several hundred thousand have already tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. and several thousand have died. Estimates place the likely number of U.S. deaths between 100,000 to 200,000, though it could be higher if people ignore warnings from the healthcare community. My sister, aunt and many friends are doctors and nurses in different areas of the country. They are already overwhelmed by patients needing assistance and feel that the worst hasn’t even happened yet. Please stay at home if you can and limit the amount of contact with folks outside of those that you live with.

However, this current environment will not change our primary focus which is to create an ever-increasing stream of dividend income. This was our goal even when markets were making all-time highs seemingly day after day.

Sure, seeing a 20% gain in portfolio value is a much better feeling than seeing a 20% decline, but our investing strategy remains the same despite the ups and downs of the market. We continue to look for companies with strong business models and long histories of dividend growth that are trading at attractive valuations. We may focus more on the more recession-proof areas of the market right now, like healthcare, consumer staples and utilities, but when stocks hit our target price, we will add to our positions regardless of sector.

We continue to collect the majority of dividends in cash in order to have additional capital to deploy when the opportunity arises. We likely have two decades or so until we retire so the short term, as difficult as it may be while we are in it, is just that, the short term. Some of the companies we own may suspend or cut their dividend, but having a portfolio of high-quality names is the best defense against a loss of income.

Owning shares of companies that have proven time and again the ability to not just survive a recession but thrive and continue raising dividends is what helps us sleep well at night.

This has been a historic first quarter and definitely not in a good way. Let’s look at the stocks that helped make it so.

Leaders And Laggards

We won’t have to spend much time on the “leader” segment as no stock that we own was in the green for the quarter. There were some that did better than others.

NextEra Energy (NEE) was down just 0.6% for the quarter, likely due to investors attempting to hide in the utility sector, which is usually a safe place to hide in a recession. Utilities haven’t completely escaped the pain either, as the sector ETF was lower by more than 14% through the end of March.

Microsoft (MSFT) has lost just 0.7% so far this year. Cloud services will likely see a sizeable boost in the coming months with so many employees who are still employed being asked to work from home.

General Mills (GIS) was lower by 1.6%, Costco (COST) dropped 3% and Dollar General (DG) declined 3.8% to round out our top five performers for the quarter. These names all held up due to consumers still needing to access to groceries and grocery locations as they ride out the pandemic. These companies and products will likely remain in high demand for the duration of this emergency.

For the laggards, I will comment just on the names that we have owned the entire year. Ventas (VTR) has the dubious honor of being our worst performer, dropping nearly 54% for the year. COVID-19 has been especially harmful to older people, especially those in assisted living and retirement facilities.

V.F. Corp (VFC) was down 45.7% through the end of March as the retailer closed its North American stores. Even if it hadn’t, apparel stores aren’t essential like grocery store, and would’ve been closed by many states.

Chevron (CVX) had more than the pandemic to contend with in the first quarter as a dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia over production cuts led to the Saudis slashing their export prices and increasing their production. This caused oil to hit as low as $11 a barrel. Shares of Chevron are off by 40% to start 2020.

JPMorgan (JPM) and Aflac (AFL) lost 35.6% and 35.4%, respectively, to start the year. Both financial companies could experience trouble as consumers are unable to pay back loans or reduce their supplemental insurance. 0% interest rates will hurt net interest income as well.

The first quarter was ugly and I would imagine that the markets will remain challenged in the coming months as COVID-19 continues to spread and consumers remain indoors.

While we understand the current difficulties for the market, we are not going to shy away from buying shares of dividend-paying stocks. Again, we are playing the long game and believe prices will be significantly higher 20 years from now than they are right now.

With that in mind, let’s look at our buys and sells in Q1.

First Quarter Trading Activity

First, here are our purchases for the first three months of the year.

Stock Date Purchase Price RTX 1/24/2020 $230.01 WPC 1/24/2020 $84.53 NKE 1/24/2020 $101.88 RTN 2/4/2020 $224.00 ABT 2/4/2020 $88.91 ABBV 2/7/2020 $92.10 PEP 2/13/2020 $144.81 AMGN 2/14/2020 $223.12 KO 2/14/2020 $59.89 WPC 3/3/2020 $81.49 SO 3/5/2020 $67.10 T 3/25/2020 $28.33 O 3/25/2020 $53.94

We spent last year getting the majority of our portfolio properly sized. That being largely accomplished before the selloff, we were open to adding new positions. Our first two moves for 2020 were to initiate positions in Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) and W.P. Carey (WPC).

Shares of Raytheon are off more ~$100 since our initial purchase, but I have long been a fan of the defense sector as U.S. spending continues to grow. Raytheon’s upcoming merger of equals with United Technologies is also attractive as this will make the combined entity, which will be called Raytheon Technologies, the second largest defense contractor by sales.

W.P. Carey was added due to the diversified business model and high yield. Of course, that yield has gotten higher as shares have fallen more than 31% this year. The REIT has nearly a quarter century of dividend growth has experienced difficult economic backdrops before.

We would be comfortable adding to either name as they head lower.

Instead of focusing on building position size, we switched to buying names offering a higher yield in the last half of the quarter. That’s why AT&T (T), Coca-Cola (KO), Realty Income (O) and Southern Company (SO) were bought, as all stocks were properly weighted before the selloff. Each name has a fairly high yields that we believe to be safe. Safe high yields will likely be our focus moving forward as well as markets remain volatile.

We did sell two positions and trimmed another during the quarter, the first was Boeing (BA) as the company continues to struggle following the worldwide grounding of its 737 MAX. We decided to sell in late January when shares traded at ~$309. We were concerned about the company’s business model going forward and its dividend. It’s a good thing we sold when we did as the share price is down 60% since then and the company announced that it was suspending its dividend. We used the proceeds to add to Nike (NKE) and W.P. Carey.

On 3/11/2020, we deiced to part ways with Exxon Mobil (XOM) due to concerns regarding its dividend in a low oil price environment. The company paid out $14.7 billion in dividends last year while only producing free cash flow of $5.4 billion for a payout ratio of 272%. Results for 2018 were only slightly better as Exxon Mobil distributed $13.8 billion of dividends while generating free cash flow of $16.4 billion for a payout ratio of 84%. These figures will look vastly more appealing than results for the current period if oil stays lower for longer. This is the second oil crash we have gone through and we don’t wish to have too big of a position in the energy sector. We used the proceeds from this sale to make the AT&T and Realty Income purchases discussed above.

Lastly, we decided to trim our Microsoft holdings after the stock had grown to nearly a 3x position. We sold a quarter of our position when shares were just under $180 on 2/6/2020. We still like the company, especially its hefty cash position, but felt Microsoft was too large of a position in our portfolio. Shares are off about 15% since we trimmed. Microsoft remains our largest holding. We used the capital from this trade to buy more shares of AbbVie (ABBV), Amgen (AMGN) and Raytheon.

We plan to continue making regular monthly contributions to our IRAs and workplace retirement plans regardless of market moves. We don’t try to time the market so dollar-cost averaging is how we operate. This will likely continue even in the face of further declines.

Following first quarter trading activity, the March to Freedom Fund consists of the following 42 positions:

3M (MMM), Abbott Laboratories (ABT), AbbVie, Aflac, Amgen, Apple (AAPL), AT&T, Chevron, Cisco Systems (CSCO), Coca-Cola (KO), Costco (COST), Cummins (CMI), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Dollar General, Dominion Energy (D), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), General Mills, Honeywell International (HON), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan Chase, Lockheed Martin (LMT), Mastercard (MA), McCormick & Company (MKC), McDonald’s Corporation (MCD), Microsoft, NextEra Energy, Nike, PepsiCo (PEP), Pfizer (PFE), Procter & Gamble (PG), Raytheon Company, Realty Income, Southern Company, Starbucks (SBUX), Stryker (SYK), Target (TGT), Ventas, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), V. F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC), Visa (V) and The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Dividend Income Review

Overall, the dividend growth we showed in the first quarter helped to alleviate the pain of a 20% drop in portfolio value.

We currently have dividend reinvestment turned off in most positions so that we can more quickly add to stocks that we find undervalued.

Month/Year Month-Over-Month Increase January 2014 141.1% January 2015 109.7% January 2016 69.1% January 2017 33.4% January 2018 -1.3% January 2019 -27.8%

As a reminder, 2014 was the first year that we started tracking our dividend income regularly. First, it should be pointed out that income for this past January was down significantly from last year and slightly from 2018. This is due to our decision to sell Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Accounting for those two positions, dividends would have been up double digits for both time period comparisons.

January has usually been one of our lowest months for income, but we are satisfied with the growth we have seen compared to previous years.

Companies that paid dividends in the month of January include: Cisco Systems, Dollar General, JPMorgan, McCormick & Company, Nike, PepsiCo, Realty Income, Stryker, Ventas, The Walt Disney Company.

Month/Year Month-Over-Month Increase Year to Date Year-to-Date Increase February 2014 413.9% 2014 285.5% February 2015 273% 2015 187.3% February 2016 188.5% 2016 127.1% February 2017 115% 2017 74.2% February 2018 57% 2018 28% February 2019 19.7% 2019 -4.4%

Outside of the March/June/September/December months when half of the companies we own pay us dividends, February of this year was our best month for income ever. This is also the first month to show a double in dividends compared to the 2017 time period. Income for this past February is up more than 400% compared to the same time period in 2014 showing just how quickly regular contributions and reinvested dividends can add up.

Companies that paid dividends in the month of August include: AT&T, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie, Apple, Costco, Costco, CVS Health Corporation, General Dynamics, General Mills, Mastercard, Procter & Gamble, Realty Income, Starbucks and Verizon.

Month/Year Month-Over-Month Increase Year to Date Year-to-Date Increase March 2014 738.5% 2014 394% March 2015 406.7% 2015 262.5% March 2016 221% 2016 164.1% March 2017 107.4% 2017 88.7% March 2018 58.9% 2018 41.2% March 2019 19.6% 2019 5.8%

As happy as we were to see February’s results, March was even more impressive. Only December 2019 produced more in dividend income than this past month. We have had a nearly 740% increase from March 2014 and more than a 400% increase from March 2015. This is the largest improvement we have ever had from 2015.

Year-to-date results are also strong. Even subtracting Altria and Philip Morris, two of our largest contributors to dividends at the time, hasn’t negatively impacted results for the quarter. Our portfolio has thrown off enough dividends in just three months to make up for the loss of those two positions.

Companies that paid dividends during the month of September include: 3M, Aflac, Amgen, Chevron, Cummins, Dominion Energy, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell International, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, McDonald’s, Microsoft, NextEra Energy, PepsiCo, Pfizer, Realty Income, Southern Company, Target, V.F. Corp and Visa.

Final Thoughts

The first quarter of 2020 is one few will forget. COVID-19 has brought about drastic changes in how people go about their day-to-day business. The virus has also knocked the wind out of a decade-long bull market.

While our portfolio suffered along with the rest of the market, the dividends we received in March were our second highest total ever. Our portfolio continues to see dividends grow even after selling two main contributors to our income in late 2019. This is excellent news since we plan on living off the dividends in retirement. It is also a reminder to us that our plan is working for us even if the markets currently aren’t. We will continue to regularly invest as best we can in order to see our dividend income grow even more.

What was your income growth like? What are you looking to buy in the second? Feel free to leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, AFL, CMI, COST, CVX, D, DG, GIS, HON, JPM, KO, LMT, MA, MMM, MSFT, PG, TGT, V, VFC, VTR, AMGN, NEE, MCD, PFE, AAPL, ABT, CSCO, CVS, DIS, JNJ, MKC, NKE, O, PEP, SBUX, SO, SYK, VZ, GD, RTN, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.