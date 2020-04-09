American Airlines: Most Fragile And Speculative

In the airline space, I continue to favor a bet on LUV as a first choice and ALK as a plan B, while AAL is my least favorite stock.

Over the past 18 months, little has changed: American is still the most leveraged and least-efficient airline in the industry.

As I pick potential winners and losers among the five largest US-based airlines, American stands out as a strong candidate for the latter.

Over the past couple of days, I picked two airline stocks that, relative to other big names in the space, might deserve a shot in the troubled airline sector. Southwest (LUV) is my favorite bet, and Alaska Air (ALK) takes the second spot on my list.

But were I to put together a long-short portfolio of the largest US-based airline stocks, I would need to pick a relative loser within the peer group. In my view, American Airlines (AAL) fills the slot perfectly.

Little to brag about

I have never been a raging fan of AAL as an investment. When I published my first airline sector study, back in September 2018, I noted that the stock looked cheap for a good reason.

The company had the most bloated cost structure of the entire US airline industry, at a CASM-ex (per-available seat cost, not including fuel) of just short of 11 cents on average. My estimate of American's per unit margin was only better than that of bare-bone, ultra-low-cost peer Spirit (SAVE). Lastly, American had the most leveraged balance sheet in the sector, by a long stretch.

In 18 months, not much has changed relative to the peer group. To be fair, the company's net debt-to-asset ratio has come down from a peak of 38.9% to 33.9% in 4Q19. Pension liabilities relative to total assets have also dipped by a couple of percentage points over the past few quarters. But both decreases have been a sector-wide trend enabled by a 2019 that will go down as one of the best years in consumer discretionary spending and airline traffic. Needless to say, the good old days have surely been left behind.

As the chart below illustrates, American remains the least efficient and least profitable airline among the five largest carriers, at a per-unit margin of $3.13 that has been generally heading lower since mid-2018.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple reports

True, an environment of lower crude oil prices could help the company's bottom line. American's average per-gallon fuel cost has been the lowest (but also most erratic) in the industry, while its fuel consumption per unit of capacity has been the highest. But betting on fuel cost tailwinds and not much else does not seem like good enough a reason to be excited about the investment case here.

Lastly, although I prefer to look past the current health crisis when assessing a long-term investment opportunity, I believe American stands to lose quite a bit from the novel coronavirus-driven softness in demand. The airline operates several of its flights out of New York City hubs, especially from JFK to overseas destinations. The city has been particularly hurt by the pandemic, and American will be operating at a mere 5% capacity in the area through early May 2020, at least.

Low valuation is not enough

At the core of the bullish case on AAL has to be valuation. AAL, down 68% from its 52-week peak, currently trades at a trailing P/E of 2.9x. This number may look like a typo at first glance, but I believe it properly reflects the challenges to be faced by the airline sector in general.

Data by YCharts

Should the COVID-19 impact on business be less severe than most imagine, there is a chance that AAL would recover faster from the current rock-bottom price levels. But entering a severe recession from a place of weakness (i.e. high leverage, bloated cost structure, low per-unit margin) is very risky. I find it hard to justify an investment in AAL today, even if the stock may look like a bargain to some. In the airline space, I continue to favor a bet on LUV as a first choice and ALK as a plan B.

