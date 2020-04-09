Organovo Up On Cancelled Merger, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Organovo Calls Off Merger Agreement with Tarveda, Market Responds Positively

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) reported that it has terminated its merger agreement with Tarveda Therapeutics Inc. The decision was taken in a reconvened special meeting where the company stockholders voted against the merger related proposal, leading to the company terminating the agreement in accordance with the terms and conditions stated therein. The stock market had positive reaction to the latest development as the company stock showed handsome gains. During the latest meeting, the stockholders approved the proposal to carry out a reverse stock split of 1 share for every 20 to 40 shares of existing common stock, subject to the board’s discretion.

The merger was initially reported in December 2019 and it was stated that the resulting entity will work as Tarveda Therapeutics upon closing of merger. The merger transaction was mainly undertaken with the view to advance Pentarin miniature drug conjugates as well as two clinical programs for the treatment of solid tumor malignancies. These products belong to Tarveda, which is mainly engaged in developing products to selectively accumulate and retain anti-cancer payloads.

The merger terms and conditions were based on the anticipation of Tarveda stockholders owning nearly 75 percent of the combined company. Remaining 25 percent shares were expected to be held by current Organovo shareholders. The transaction was duly approved by the boards of directors of both the companies. The merged entity was expected to be led by the current Tarveda management team.

However, the agreement seemed to hit a roadblock as in March 2020, Organovo founder issued a letter to stockholders against the merger. The letter accused the Board of major misjudgment and missteps. Founder Keith Murphy also stated his intention to vote ‘Against’ the proposed merger. Murphy also acts as Chairman Emeritus of the company and has 1 percent stake in the company equity. Organovo has brilliant track history with leadership position in bioprinting sector. However, lately the company had been facing rough times.

Consequent to the voting decision, Taylor J. Crouch, CEO of Organovo, said, “I would like to thank our stockholders for their dedicated engagement in reviewing our merger proposal, and we look forward to laying out our go forward strategic plan in the coming weeks.” While Drew Fromkin, Chief Executive Officer of Tarveda, stated, “We are disappointed that we will be unable to proceed with the planned transaction with Organovo. While surprised by the late decision of Organovo’s major stockholders to vote against the recommendation of Organovo’s special committee with the apparent intent to pursue a strategy which may include 3D bioprinting, we respect their decision.”

Tarveda had recently announced several updates including its licensing agreement with SciClone Pharmaceuticals International Ltd. for PEN 866 in Greater China. The company currently has two Pentarin miniature drug conjugates in clinical trials. Organovo is mainly invested in developing 3D bioprinted tissues. The company had recently announced its restructuring plans for reducing expenses. It has been evaluating several different strategic alternatives so as to retain control over aspects such as IP, collaborations, licensing and key management areas.

Roche Gets Hit with FDA Delay for Risdiplam

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced that the FDA has expensed the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for its review of the New Drug Application (NDA) of risdiplam. The new PDUFA date is August 24, 2020. The company reported that the extension resulted due to the recent submission of additional data to the regulatory authority. This data included the results obtained from the pivotal SUNFISH Part 2 study. This study was conducted in close alliance with the FDA.

Roche has also applied for approval in various other major markets such as Brazil, Chile, Indonesia, Russia, South Korea and Taiwan. It also plans to file for approval in China as well as submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency in mid-2020. Roche is collaborating with PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and the SMA Foundation for developing this drug candidate. This investigational drug is an orally administered survival motor neuron-2 (SMN2) splicing modifier.

Risdiplam was granted Priority Review in November 2019 and its PDUFA date was set at May 24, 2020. However, the company submitted additional data in February 2020 to enable the drug to be available to a wider range of people suffering from the condition. Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development said: “We are working closely with the FDA to support the review of risdiplam. Our goal is to bring this therapy to infants, children and adults living with SMA as quickly as possible." The volume of additional data called for extension as the FDA requires more time for review.

The drug candidate is the subject of a broad clinical trial program and is being tested on patients ranging from birth to 60 years old. It also includes patients who have been previously treated with different SMA targeting therapies. Risdiplam aims to durably increase and sustain SMN protein levels both in peripheral tissues of the body and throughout the central nervous system.

Invitae Stock Shoots Up as the Company Enhances Telemedicine Support System

Invitae (NVTA) announced the launch of new tools to help various medical practitioners and counselors for carrying out genetic tests. These tools are mainly targeted at oncologists, obstetricians and gynecologists providing their services to women and couples early in pregnancy and for patients with cancer.

The flagship product of the company is GIA which is an acronym for Genetic Information Assistant. This chat bot offers end-to-end telemedicine genetic testing framework intended to identify patients in need of germline genetic testing. Robert Nussbaum, M.D., chief medical officer of Invitae, said, “Genetic testing plays an important role in clinical care. We've expanded Gia's capabilities to give clinicians a virtual go-between that can handle many elements of patient education, identification and information gathering involved in genetic testing.” The company also stated that it has robust infrastructure to transport kits to and from a patient’s home, making it possible for the medical professionals to provide care from a distance.

GIA helps in streamlining communication between medical professionals and patients. It helps in automating pretest education and genetic testing. The chat bot was designed in collaboration with genetic counselors and is used by prominent academic health systems. GIA is SOC 2 certified and also is HIPAA compliant. The chat bot currently has a 92 percent score on patient satisfaction scale. Its use has become even more relevant in the wake of recent pandemic outbreak which has made medical care more difficult.

GIA follows comprehensive genetic testing protocol which encompasses patient identification, pre-test education, post-test support and automated documentation. The service may also be used for identifying patients who are at higher risk for various cancers such as breast cancer, ovarian cancer and colon cancer.

