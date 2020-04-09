Oasis Petroleum - Bankruptcy Or Opportunity

Overall, the company is likely a more leveraged bet on a rapid oil price recovery than nearly any other investment.

Oasis Petroleum is more likely than not to go bankrupt at this point, due to the unprecedented oil prices collapse, however potential remains.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) is a $120 million oil and gas company that has seen its share price drop almost 90% YTD. That's despite an already significant drop as a result of the oil collapse. If that wasn't evidence enough that investors are pricing in bankruptcy, the company's bonds have near collapsed to less than 20 cents on the dollar.

As we'll see throughout this article, Oasis Petroleum has potential in a recovery, but will, more likely than not, go bankrupt. As a quick add-on, the fact that the company hasn't updated investors since the start of the current market crash is not a good sign.

Oasis Petroleum Asset Overview

Oasis Petroleum has a fairly impressive asset base spread across two major U.S. shale basins.

Oasis Petroleum has significant acreage spread across the Williston and Delaware Basins totaling 433 thousand acres. The company had 2 active rigs in each with twice as many completions in Williston and Delaware. However, the company has 20 times as much acreage in the Williston Basin as the Delaware Basin.

It's also worth noting here that the company has significantly more production from the Williston Basin. However, the Delaware Basin is a much more significant basin than the Williston Basin in its potential. However, with that said, both basins are some of the lowest cost basins in the United States with breakevens in the $30-35 / barrel range.

Oasis Petroleum Operating Costs

Oasis Petroleum's fundamental ability to handle this downturn is based on the company's operating costs.

Oasis Petroleum Capital Costs - Oasis Petroleum Investor Presentation

Oasis Petroleum has been focused on rapidly cutting its well costs and decreasing completion time. That's significant because not only are the company's costs lower but the company has a much shorter time between when it starts drilling and when it gets returns from these wells. That's huge when you have a mountain of debt.

At the same time, the company is focused on decreasing capital expenditures. The company has cut its 2020 capital expenditures from $800 million to $715 million. The company has the room to lower this by an additional $30 million. However, event his, the fact that 2020 capital expenditures will be 7-8x the company's current market capitalization is significant.

Oasis Petroleum Operating Cost Improvements - Oasis Petroleum Investor Presentation

The above image highlights the company's operating costs and how the company has managed to improve its position. The company is the top oil and gas producer in the Williston Basin, and has made proactive decisions to improve its financial positions. The company's significant improvement in costs means that at current prices it is still earning money.

Oasis Petroleum 2020 Cash Flow

In fact, Oasis Petroleum is actually, after capital spending, expected to be cash flow positive in 2020.

Oasis Petroleum Income - Oasis Petroleum Investor Presentation

However, that all changed when the oil crash hit. The company's assumption of 2020 WTI of $55 / barrel and $2.3 / mmBTU natural gas costs are irrational at this point and no longer cover capital spending. While I do expect prices to recover before end of year, the company is negative FCF below $50 WTI and the disconnect from $25 WTI currently is significant.

And here-in lies Oasis Petroleum's issue. The company produces ~32 million barrels annually. A $25 / barrel WTI decrease means $650 million less would wipe out nearly all of the company's E&P EBITDA combined with distributions to Oasis from OMP/OMS. The company can cover interest but what it can't do is cover capital spending.

The company hasn't announced an update yet, however, the only way to truly survive this is the ability to cut capital expenditures. Alternatively, the company won't be able to meet interest obligations on its $2 billion in debt, and even if it does, it's very unlikely for bankers to accept rolling over that debt.

As a result, the most likely scenario is bankruptcy. That is without an immediate and rapid recovery in oil prices.

Oasis Petroleum Risks

Oasis Petroleum's biggest risk is bankruptcy which is more likely than not. Investors who are interested in playing an oil recovery should look at the bonds with the assumption that bankruptcy will occur but they'll hopefully be able to get some stock in the new company. The current price of the bonds values the entire company / capital structure at ~$500 million.

The company, at $55 WTI, would cover capital spending and earn ~$30 million in positive FCF ($200 million before debt interest). That's a quite respectable price to pay given the significant capital spending and the upside if prices recover. However, buying bonds, with the assumption of a potential bankruptcy, can also be difficult. This is something that only seasoned investors should explore.

Conclusion

Oasis Petroleum is at significant risk of going bankrupt. While the company has done a good job of lowering costs per barrel, its significant exploration capital spending plan, along with the oil crash, have put it in an incredibly difficult position. At this point, barring a rapid oil price recovery, we feel that bankruptcy is more likely than not.

However, with that said, the company is an interesting long-term investment with significant potential to generate rewards. The strategy here, for seasoned investors looking to play a recovery, would be to invest in the senior debt with an aim at getting stock in the new co. In that case, the company's FCF potential would readily become evident.

