Covid-19 Shifts Allison Transmission's Cyclical Downturn To A New Gear

Allison was already looking at a challenging 2020; now with the Covid-19 outbreak, demand is plummeting and setting the stage for even more pressure on sales and profits.

Expectations, mine and the Street’s, were already calling for a cyclical downturn for Allison Transmission (ALSN) in 2020, as the company was going to see weaker heavy and medium-duty demand and substantially weaker demand in end-markets like energy and mining. Now with the Covid-19 outbreak leading to manufacturing shutdowns and widespread curtailment in economic activity, what was already going to be a tough year is now looking like a really challenging one.

Allison hasn’t sold off as badly as some of its vehicle supplier peers; a fact I attribute at least partly to the company’s stronger margins. I expect Allison to be back on track by 2022/2023, and while the valuation isn’t as compelling as it is for other suppliers, particularly with a 30%-plus recovery from the recent lows, investors who had been waiting for a chance to buy in at a better price still have that opportunity.

From Bad To Worse

While Allison is not exposed to the Class 8 line-haul market to a meaningful extent, weaker demand for straight Class 8 and medium-duty trucks was expected to drive a nearly 10% decline in revenue in 2020. Now Covid-19 has swept across the planet and turned up the volume on that downturn to “11”.

March truck orders make for dismal reading – Class 8 orders were down 51% on an easy comp, reaching the lowest level since February of 2010, while preliminary medium-duty truck orders declined more than 30% (I saw one estimate of 32% and another of 36%). In response to stay-at-home orders meant to curtail the spread of the virus, as well as a response to customers and suppliers taking similar actions, production is shutting down across the space, with Allison announcing some production suspension starting in April.

Commercial vehicle order and production trends have typically always been more volatile than for light vehicles, and I don’t expect that to change. What’s more, with the Covid-19 outbreak likely pushing many economies into recession, the formerly “generally okay” environment that was supporting demand for medium and heavy-duty trucks in vocational and municipal applications is now a lot shakier. On top of all that is a terrible market for fracking (Allison sells transmissions used in fracking rigs) and weak markets in areas like mining and construction.

Allison is a well-run company that sells very high-margin products, but there’s no escaping the impact of the outbreak on volumes, revenue, and margins. I expect gross margins to fall from the low 50%’s to the mid-40%’s and EBITDA margins from the low 40%’s to the low-to-mid 30%’s, leading to significant year-over-year declines in EBITDA and free cash flow.

I don’t expect this to be some sort of “new normal”. While there are definitely risks to the economy from a prolonged shutdown (likewise, there are meaningful risks to not bring Covid-19 under control and having it linger on into 2021…), I think the U.S. economy and Allison will make it through without widespread long-term demand destruction. With that, I believe will start to recover in 2021 and into/through 2022 and 2023, though I don’t dismiss the risk of a recession pushing that recovery timeline back a bit.

Allison’s Near-Term Staying Power Isn’t A Problem

When times get tough, particularly in cyclical, highly-leveraged sectors like vehicle components, it’s worth taking a look at which companies have the liquidity and cash generation capabilities to weather the storm. Allison scores relatively well here.

Allison’s trailing leverage ratio (net debt to EBITDA) is higher than I’d like at 2.15x, but it’s not really in a danger zone. The company has close to $200 million in cash on hand, nearly $600 million available through a revolver, and no major maturities before 2024. What’s more, in the worst of the last 15 years (2008), Allison remained FCF-positive, and I believe that will be the case this time around.

Of course, there are still longer-term questions about Allison’s competitiveness. Electrucks are coming, albeit still with far more questions than answers about timing and architecture. Key markets for Allison, like garbage trucks, are likely to be the first to electrify, but future electruck designs may well include automatic transmissions, and Allison has its own ventures in various EV components and systems.

The Outlook

Share gains helped support Allison in 2019, with management estimating that the company more than doubled its share in Class 4/5 trucks on introductions from General Motors (GM) and Navistar (NAV) that included Allison transmissions. With Allison still only holding a mid-teens share here (Ford (F) is a dominant presence), further growth here could offset some of the market pressure. Allison also gained share in Class 6/7 and Class 8 straight markets, but with market shares now in the mid-70%’s in those markets, I’m not sure how much more the company can reasonably expect to gain over the next couple of years.

Forecasting is particularly challenging now, and Allison recently pulled its guidance for the year given all of those challenges and uncertainties. The Covid-19 crisis will pass, but I won’t pretend to know whether these production shutdowns can end with April or will need to stretch into May or June to bring the outbreak under control. Likewise, while I’m pretty confident that this outbreak pushes the U.S. into recession (it was touch-and-go before the outbreak), the depth and length of the recession are open questions. For now, I’m assuming that U.S. economic activity starts getting back to normal in June and that the recession is relatively brief.

With those assumptions, I expect Allison’s revenue to drop by almost a quarter in 2020 before rebounding in 2021 and 2022 and regaining the 2019 level in 2023. I expect FCF to remain pretty robust through the downturn, but I could still see some downside risk below $400 million in 2020. Longer term, I assume very little revenue growth from Allison, with the rise of electrucks starting to have a noticeable impact on revenue and margins in 2026 and 2027 and thereafter.

Near-term valuation approaches like EV/revenue don’t work so well now, as 2020’s EBITDA is likely to be abnormally low (driving an unreasonably low fair value estimate); you could attempt to normalize the numbers or use 2021 or 2022 numbers discounted back, but at some point that becomes an exercise in deciding the outcome and then backfilling the math in to support it.

The Bottom Line

By long-term discounted cash flow, though, Allison shares do look undervalued now – not massively so, but this is a stock that doesn’t often get cheap at all, let alone substantially undervalued. Allison shares have already recovered from the worst of the panic, and there could still be another downturn/retest before this outbreak is under control, but Allison does seem to offer some upside here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.