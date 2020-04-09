ANGL: 'Fallen Angel' Bonds Have Much More Room To Fall

The Federal Reserve stimulus is geared to help "fallen angels", but it may be promoting inflation which is bearish for longer-term bonds like ANGL.

Considering there is still a risk of a "second wave" in COVID cases after the economy is reopened, the "downgrade wave" may grow.

Many new "fallen angels" are going to soon enter the high-yield bond market, which signals an opportunity for ETFs like ANGL.

If you asked me a year ago, I would have stated high-yield bonds are without a doubt best avoided. My reasoning can be found in a Sept. 2019 article regarding the junk-bond ETF (JNK) called "JNK: CCC Bond Market Is Signaling 'Sell High Yield'". However, the yields on these bonds today are much higher as economic risk has substantially increased. With many bonds offering double-digit yields, it is hard to turn down the opportunity.

While yields are high, downgrades are rising even faster and a flood of once investment-grade bonds are likely to soon enter the junk bond market. These "fallen angels" are likely to be a significant area of interest. Fortunately, VanEck has an ETF for "fallen angel" high-yield bonds called ANGL. Historically, ANGL has steadily outperformed the broader high-yield bond ETF, JNK. See below:

Data by YCharts

Clearly, ANGL is historically a better investment than JNK. Theoretically, this is because recently downgraded companies have lower continued downgrade risk than already low-rated bonds, though both pay similar yields.

In fact, ANGL's current yield to maturity is relatively high at 8.33%. With a net expense ratio of 35 bps, investors can expect a net dividend return of roughly 8%. This is obviously quite high, but that does not mean it can go higher. The fund currently has an effective duration of about six years, which means a 1% increase in its yield is expected to bring the fund 6% lower.

While the ETF has declined 13% this year, it should be pointed out that the related JNK fell a total of 50% in 2008. Given that, investors need to consider the economic risks that remain. Quite frankly, if you would rather avoid a potential 30%+ drawdown, it may be best to avoid ANGL.

A Look at ANGL's Portfolio

ANGL holds non-investment grade corporate bonds from companies that had previously higher ratings. According to VanEck, 83% of its holdings are "BB" rated, which is the lowest risk rating of junk bonds. Further, only 3% of its holdings are in the highly speculative CCC category.

Further, the fund is heavily diversified between most of the major economic sectors:

(VanEck)

This is a positive signal as many high-yield bonds are currently concentrated in the energy industry. In the past, high-yield bond funds were heavily tied to the price of oil; however, it seems downgrades have pushed many out of "falling angel" status and perhaps into the CCC and below rating categories. Besides energy, it seems the current economic crisis will affect the other industries roughly equally.

While ANGL usually outperforms JNK, that may not always be the case. JNK currently has a higher yield-to-maturity of 9%. It also has a lower average maturity of 6 years compared to ANGL at 12 years, which has enabled it to have a lower duration of 4. This means a 1% rise in JNK and ANGL yield is expected to result in a 2% greater ETF price decline for ANGL. That said, JNK's holdings generally carry greater downgrade risk than ANGL's.

Of course, if this recession lasts too long, those recently downgraded firms in ANGL may see continued downgrades.

How Bad Will 2020 Be?

Obviously, we cannot know with certainty how bad 2020 will be. Much of that will depend on the actions of individual policymakers around the world. It is also not particularly clear if COVID cases will peak soon or if there will be a second wave as people return to work. So far, the economic fallout has been startling with over 10M in jobless claims and millions more expected on Thursday, April 8th.

The spread on BB bonds (the majority of ANGL's holdings) is currently at 2003 and 2011 peaks, though still far below its 2009 peak. Take a look at the BB spread vs. initial jobless claims:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, there is a steady correlation between BB spread and log-scale jobless claims. This begs the question, will the current likely economic recession be as bad as it was in 2008?

Unemployment is rising at a faster pace than it did in 2008 by an order of magnitude. That said, Google Trends data tells us that unemployment claims are likely to slow significantly going forward. Shut-in efforts will need to end over the next month for this to decline back to normal levels. The White House would like to reopen the economy in early May and recent market action implies investors expect this. That said, reopening the economy is largely dependent on governors, so some states may not reopen for some time.

U.S COVID case growth has remained at the 30,000 level and has yet to show signs of declining. The IHME has stated that it expects peak resource use in the U.S on April 11th. Indeed, the IHME prediction has been cited throughout financial and political media and it seems investors are placing significant faith in it.

Assuming the model is accurate, there is still a significant risk of a "second-wave" particularly if the economy is reopened before the active case-count falls to zero. As one example, South Korea was able to substantially reduce COVID's case growth, but the figure has still remained at a constant of a few hundred cases per day for weeks. Now that China is reopening, its case growth has already popped up a bit pointing to a possible second wave. If the acceleration continues, China may need to re-close its economy.

My point here is not to promote "doom and gloom", but to encourage investors to be realistic about how long this situation may last. If the economy could be reopened over the coming weeks with an economic "V-shape" recovery, ANGL would be a decent high-yield turnaround play. However, the reality is a vaccine is over a year away and there is scant evidence of effective treatments. Considering many cases are asymptomatic, it will be hard to stop it if the economy reopens.

The Bottom Line

Given the potential for a prolonged shut-in effort, ANGL may have quite a bit more downside. The Federal Reserve will do what it can to keep corporate financing markets stable through QE efforts. However, said efforts are already causing inflation expectations to rise. ANGL has a longer maturity, so a rise in inflation expectations has a pronounced negative impact on the ETF. As you can see below, after declining with the virus fears and oil prices, inflation expectations have bounced back:

Data by YCharts

Of course, there is also over $10T in total non-financial corporate debt which ANGL is exposed to. This is over twice as high as it was in 2008 as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

Much of this debt is not secured as is the case with ANGL's bonds. This means a period of negative cash flow is likely to cause many companies to be unable to pay off old debt without taking on new debt. This "kick the can down the road" practice has arguably resulted in one of the most extreme corporate debt buildups in U.S history. Indeed, COVID may light the fuse of this large corporate debt bomb. Such an outcome would likely cause further rating downgrades.

Overall, I believe that it is best to avoid ANGL for now. I like the fund due to its high relative yield and historical outperformance. However, it seems we are in a situation where bond investors are not discounting the risk of a prolonged economic slowdown that results in significant credit rating downgrades.

In my opinion, the only "solution" to such a scenario would be for the Federal Reserve to print money in order to purchase high-yield bonds. While this may happen, it may have the knock-on effect of promoting inflation which, in turn, would cause a bond devaluation. Thus, high-yield corporate bonds are in a bit of a no-win scenario.

The only way for ANGL to recover would be if the economy can manage a rapid V-shape recovery that begins soon and is not followed by a second-wave in cases. This is possible, but I believe it is already discounted by the market, thus it is no longer a strong investment thesis. Overall, I believe ANGL is a "sell".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in JNK, ANGL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.