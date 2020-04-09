Macerich: High Margins And Massive Option Value

Even if many A malls fall dramatically in value, Macerich's low market cap and minimal unsecured debt create massive option value. Macerich can keep the malls that recover and default on the rest.

Macerich stock has lost more than two thirds of its value this year, as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic have aggravated existing concerns about the future of malls.

It's not surprising that Macerich (MAC) stock has been crushed during the coronavirus-inspired market selloff. Investors were nervous enough about the future of mall retail entering 2020, and the forced mass closure of malls around the country (and severe damage to many mall tenants) will only add to the worries about the outlook for malls: both in the short term and the long term. To make matters worse, the REIT's leverage has been very high in recent years. At the end of 2019, total debt was more than 9 times trailing adjusted EBITDA.

As a result, Macerich stock, which had already fallen from more than $80 five years ago (around the time that it foolishly rejected a buyout offer at $95.50 per share) to a little over $25 at the beginning of 2020, has cratered over the past month. Macerich shares bottomed out near $5 last week before recovering a bit to a Wednesday closing price of $8.15.

However, Macerich's relatively high margins (and a sharp reduction of its cash dividend) will enable the company to continue generating cash even if near-term rent collections fall by up to a third. And from a long-term perspective, the REIT's liberal use of non-recourse debt (and limited use of unsecured debt) means that there is massive option value embedded in the stock, even if many malls never return to their former levels of profitability.

High margins are a boon in uncertain times

Profit margins are a less-discussed metric among REIT investors than industry-specific metrics like NOI and FFO. However, profit margins have suddenly become quite important, as the sharp drop in retail and restaurant traffic and the closure of most malls due to social-distancing rules is likely to drive a sharp drop in near-term rent payments. (Mall REITs may have told tenants that their rent was due as usual on April 1 despite their properties being closed, but it's a safe bet that many tenants were unable or unwilling to pay.) Mall REITs with higher margins have more flexibility to manage through a period of lower rent collections.

Fortunately, Macerich has a strong EBITDA margin, which has improved in recent years due to the company's cost-cutting efforts and sales of lower-quality malls. Last year, the REIT posted adjusted EBITDA of $845 million on adjusted revenue of $1.34 billion: good for an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 63%.

(On a side note, the adjusted revenue figure I use differs from the $927 million of revenue that Macerich reported in its 2019 financial statements. The adjustments add in Macerich's share of the rent from unconsolidated properties and deduct non-controlling interests' shares of the rent from consolidated properties. After these adjustments, total leasing revenue was $1.28 billion last year, rather than the $859 million reported under GAAP standards. See p. 9 of the Q4 2019 supplemental following the earnings release.)

Macerich's initial guidance for 2020 called for interest expense of $295 million, plus $25 million of capitalized interest. All else equal, this implies cash interest expense of roughly $320 million. Deducting that figure from Macerich's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted revenue for 2019 would leave cash earnings of approximately $525 million before any investments: a 39% cash margin.

(Macerich's top-tier malls generate strong margins. Image source: Macerich.)

In recent years, Macerich bears have frequently noted the company's high payout ratio. With 152 million shares and equivalents outstanding, the company's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share cost the company approximately $456 million a year. That left very little cash to fund recurring CapEx, let alone covering the cost of any redevelopment projects.

However, last month, Macerich announced that it was cutting its quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share. It will also pay just 20% of the dividend in cash for the time being. That has reduced its cash dividend payments to just over $15 million a quarter ($61 million annually).

Between its high margins and low cash dividend going forward (and its plans to cut CapEx to the bone in the near term), Macerich could cover its expenses from revenue even if a third of its tenants (measured by revenue) stopped paying. Indeed, since some property operating expenses will decline as long as Macerich's malls are closed, the REIT might be able to achieve breakeven cash flow with an even bigger drop in short-term rent payments. Lower-margin REITs would experience cash outflows with smaller declines in monthly rent collections.

Looking ahead, Macerich's high margins also give it the flexibility to offer short-term rent reductions. This could help tenants with weaker balance sheets make ends meet during the period immediately after malls reopen, when traffic is likely to be weak due to continued worries about the pandemic among many consumers.

Additionally, Macerich recently drew $550 million from its credit line, giving it $735 million of cash as of late March. In theory, this would allow Macerich to pay all of its bills through year-end even if nobody paid any rent for the rest of 2020.

(Image source: Macerich)

While Macerich's cash flow and cash balance should be more than adequate to meet its liabilities, it's worth noting that the REIT could violate the covenants associated with its credit line later this year. Additionally, the credit line matures in July with a one-year extension option, so there is some refinancing risk. Nevertheless, given the quality of its real estate, it would be extremely surprising if Macerich were unable to obtain a short-term covenant waiver and an extension or full refinancing of the credit line.

Secured debt structure creates massive option value

Bears might note that while Macerich stock has lost more than two thirds of its value this year, the company's enterprise value has declined less than 25%. That's because of the REIT's massive debt load, which totaled $8.1 billion (including Macerich's share of joint venture debt) at the end of 2019. Considering how far the stock market has fallen, this might make it seem like the sharp decline in Macerich stock is fully justified.

However, Macerich's use of non-recourse secured debt (see p. 92) for the vast majority of its borrowings makes enterprise value a tricky concept. The REIT has the legal right to walk away from any of that non-recourse debt by turning over the keys to the associated property. Meanwhile, Macerich has less than $1 billion of unsecured debt, net of cash on hand. That puts its unsecured enterprise value (so to speak) right around $2 billion.

This extremely modest unsecured enterprise value means there is massive option value embedded in Macerich stock. Of course, if you believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will permanently devastate business at all shopping malls, then it still would make sense to avoid the stock.

On the other hand, if the pandemic merely causes irreversible damage to half of the malls in the U.S., Macerich would be able to walk away from unsalvageable properties while maintaining the upside associated with the rest of its portfolio. The downside for each individual mortgaged property is capped by its loan balance. (Macerich's properties would also be likely to fare better than the average U.S. mall, as its portfolio primarily consists of A and A+ rated malls.)

For example, to the extent that investors are worried about the potential demise of J.C. Penney (JCP), it's noteworthy that while there are 27 J.C. Penney stores (see p. 13) among Macerich's 47 malls, there are only 6 among its top 20 malls as measured by sales per square foot. Those 20 properties account for nearly 60% of Macerich's NOI. It's safe to assume that well over half of Macerich's asset value relates to malls with no J.C. Penney exposure.

(Only 6 of Macerich's top 20 malls have J.C. Penney stores, with Kings Plaza being one of them. Image source: J.C. Penney.)

Indeed, most of Macerich's top 20 malls are likely to remain vibrant shopping destinations for decades to come, even if many may face a short-term spike in vacancies due to COVID-19 driving some tenants out of business. If even half of these properties fully recover, they would be worth enough to justify a significantly higher price for Macerich stock.

A great opportunity for long-term investors

I expect COVID-19 to cause death spirals for many low- and mid-tier malls that have been struggling to remain relevant in recent years. However, such properties account for a small proportion of Macerich's NOI, and a negligible proportion of its net asset value (NAV). As noted above, the vast majority of Macerich's NAV relates to its top 20 properties, all of which had sales per square foot in excess of $700 last year. (Most of the rest of Macerich's NAV relates to its remaining A and A- malls, which account for roughly a quarter of its NOI.)

With nearly all of its NAV coming from high-quality properties, which have the best chance of recovering from COVID-19 over time, Macerich shares are likely to be worth many times the current stock price. Applying a 7% cap rate to Macerich's 2019 NOI, which would be quite conservative relative to the quality of its portfolio, NAV would be around $30 per share. With a 6% cap rate (still quite reasonable), NAV would be roughly $44 per share.

Of course, some investors expect far more carnage among malls. The beauty of Macerich's secured debt structure is that even if COVID-19 proves to be a death blow for many malls that previously seemed healthy, Macerich can walk away from malls that aren't worth saving. With very little unsecured debt and a market cap of just $1.2 billion, investors only need a handful of Macerich's gems to maintain their value to justify owning the stock at the current price.

If there's any reason to be concerned, it's the uncertainty as to how many tenants might stop paying rent due to COVID-19 (or go out of business entirely), and the related risk that Macerich might temporarily breach its debt covenants. Fortunately, Macerich's recent dividend cut and strong margins would enable it to cover its spending from cash flow even with a severe near-term loss of rental income. And between potential asset sales, additional secured borrowings, and covenant modifications, Macerich has plenty of options for addressing the covenant issue.

In short, while Macerich stock certainly isn't without risk, this mall REIT is fairly well positioned to manage through the current crisis. And with very little unsecured debt in the capital structure, Macerich stock is likely to be worth far more than its recent price of $8.15 even if quite a few A malls never recover from the COVID-19 demand shock.

