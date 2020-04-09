Simpson Manufacturing Proves Why Cash Is King

In this article, we cover the various markets Simpson Manufacturing caters to and why its financials are relatively strong.

Companies with net cash balances, like Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, are in a better position than most to ride out the current crisis.

Image Source: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc - March 2020 IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) is a mid-sized company that primarily makes goods used in construction and home repair such as connectors anchors, and fasteners, along with software solutions and other products/offerings. We really appreciate the firm's net cash balance (plenty of cash on hand and no debt at the end of 2019) as that provides a tremendous amount of support during these trying times as the world waits for a potential vaccine to put an end to the ongoing coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic. While Simpson Manufacturing isn't immune to the pandemic, the firm is better positioned than most to ride out the storm; however, we will caution here that its performance is tied to the state of the macro economy.

Background

The company caters to a variety of end markets: new home and building construction, "do-it-yourselfers" ('DIY'), infrastructure construction (bridges, marine facilities, wastewater treatment plants), and more. Simpson Manufacturing estimates its total address market ('TAM') stands north of $3.5 billion as you can see in the upcoming graphic down below (the shaded area of the pie chart highlights the portion of the 'fasteners', 'concrete', and 'wood connectors & truss' markets that Simpson Manufacturing can cater to). The company is pushing into European markets to diversify its geographical sales mix.

Image Shown: Simpson Manufacturing has a meaningful TAM with room to grow. Image Source: Simpson Manufacturing - March 2020 IR Presentation

As of the end of 2019, Simpson Manufacturing sees itself controlling over half of the relevant wood connectors & truss market, and we like its position in the space. In the relevant fasteners and concrete markets, Simpson Manufacturing has meaningful market share as you can see in the upcoming graphic down below. According to the company, 'wood construction' represented over 83% of its 2019 sales with concrete construction representing the remainder. Furthermore, over 85% Simpson Manufacturing's 2019 sales came from North America. The shutdown in economic activity in the US and Canada due to "stay-at-home" orders, and the related slowdown in construction activity, will weigh on the company's near-term performance.

Image Shown: Simpson Manufacturing has meaningful market share in the three main markets it caters towards, particularly as it relates to servicing demand from the North American wood construction industry. Image Source: Simpson Manufacturing - March 2020 IR Presentation

Simpson Manufacturing sees its software sales as not only providing another source of incremental revenues, but also helping grow and maintain the sales of its physical offerings as well. Management provides an overview of that strategy in the upcoming graphic down below.

Image Shown: Software sales are a key part of Simpson Manufacturing's business model and strategic goals. Image Source: Simpson Manufacturing - March 2020 IR Presentation

Financials

At the end of 2019, Simpson Manufacturing had $230 million in cash on hand and $2 million in equity investments while carrying no debt. We really appreciate Simpson Manufacturing's pristine balance sheet and view the company's dividend payout as relatively strong given its nice net cash position. However, due to the pandemic, management opted to draw down part of the company's revolving credit line in the first quarter of 2020 to provide the firm with additional liquidity to better withstand weak macroeconomic conditions. That $300 million credit line matures in July 2021 and had a negligible amount drawn from the facility at the end of 2019. Here's a key excerpt from Simpson Manufacturing's March 24, 2020 press release:

…[T]he Company is a borrower and certain of its domestic subsidiaries are guarantors under a credit agreement, which provides the Company with a $300 million revolving credit facility that expires in July 2021 (the "Credit Facility"). As a prudent measure, the Company elected to draw down $150 million from the Credit Facility in order to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. The proceeds from the borrowings will be available to be used for working capital, general corporate or other purposes permitted by the Credit Facility. After the draw down, the Company expects to have approximately $300 million of cash on hand and approximately $150 million remaining under the Credit Facility.

We will caution that Simpson Manufacturing would be well-served in the event that its revolving credit line gets extended, which will depend on various factors. Simpson Manufacturing's interest rate on the facility is relatively low at LIBOR + 0.60%-1.45% (depends on the firm's leverage ratio which is determined on a quarterly basis) so the incremental interest expenses should be manageable.

Simpson Manufacturing has historically been very free cash flow positive (we define free cash flow as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures) and once the pandemic is behind the company, that should continue being the case going forward. In 2019, the company generated $173 million in free cash flow and spent $40 million on its dividend obligations along with $61 million repurchasing its stock.

In the upcoming graphic down below, we highlight why we view Simpson Manufacturing's dividend coverage on a forward-looking basis quite favorably via the Dividend Cushion ratio. Our enterprise cash flow model indicates that the company's forecasted free cash flows over the next five full fiscal years, plus its net cash position, cover its expected dividend obligations during this period by almost a factor of four. That's some nice coverage as it deals with the impact of COVID-19. Please note that our expected future dividend obligations figure includes material per share dividend increases, meaning we've already factored in strong payout growth at the company. You can also learn more about the Dividend Cushion in the book Value Trap.

Image Shown: We really like Simpson Manufacturing's dividend coverage on a forward-looking basis. Image Source: Valuentum

Our fair value estimate for shares of SSD sits at $65 per share, slightly above were Simpson Manufacturing's stock is trading at as of this writing on April 7. Should a vaccine be discovered, allowing for the pandemic to abate, there's room for material upside as the top end of our fair value estimate range sits at $81 per share. Please note these fair value estimates are derived through our rigorous discounted cash flow analysis, where we model out a firm's expected future free cash flows, discount those free cash flows by its estimated weighted-average cost of capital, and add its net cash position (in this instance, we would subtract a firm's net debt position if that were the case) to that sum to obtain an intrinsic value of the firm's equity.

For now, it appears Simpson Manufacturing's operations are continuing to run at some capacity as the company's CEO, Karen Colonias, had this to say back on March 24 (from the aforementioned press release):

The health and safety of our employees and their families, customers and communities is our top priority… We are responding by enacting rigorous safety protocols to protect our employees and ensure we continue to service our customers while operating based on the guidance of leading health officials. As of today [March 24, 2020], all of our U.S. manufacturing facilities remain operational in accordance with applicable shelter in place orders, including by implementing 'social distancing' practices and reducing on-site staff to the extent possible.

With that in mind, please note Simpson Manufacturing is still heavily exposed to the slowdown in economic activity, particularly in the US and Canada. Should the crisis last for a long time and thus construction activity remains subdued for a while, that could have a profound impact on the company's financial performance. Its net cash position makes the crisis easier to navigate, but we must stress that there are exogenous risks here that need to be kept in mind. No dividend may be completely safe in this environment.

Concluding Thoughts

Simpson Manufacturing is an interesting company, and we really appreciate its quality cash flow profile (relatively low capital expenditure requirements) and pristine balance sheet (net cash is king). Tapping its revolving credit line doesn't seem like a desperate move, in our view, as Simpson Manufacturing is simply being cautious and doing what it can now just in case the pandemic gets even worse. When things start to return to normal, which we caution is still a way off (a vaccine isn't expected to be widely available until at least early-2021 if not later), Simpson Manufacturing is in a prime position to emerge on the other side of this crisis with its payout and financials intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.