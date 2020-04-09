Inphi's Reaping The Rewards Of First-Mover Advantage In Data Center

Inphi's aggressive R&D timeline has kept it on the leading edge in areas like PAM4 and positioned it as a prime beneficiary as customers migrate to 100G.

With semiconductor stocks selling off on worries about weakness in autos, consumer products (including smartphones), and industrial markets, data center is one of the few areas of strength in the space, and Inphi’s (IPHI) strong growth position in that market is even more attractive now. Strong results and ongoing growth in high-end data center deployments continue to drive these shares, with the stock up almost 20% so far this year and more than 90% over the past year.

As I’ve said before in reference to Inphi’s valuation, you’re either on board with the growth/momentum angle and relatively insensitive to valuation, or you’re on the sidelines waiting for a sell-off. The stock did pull back briefly below $60 at what looks like will be the “peak panic” moment for this Covid-19 outbreak, but has since shot up close to 60%. I can’t call today’s price any sort of bargain by typical valuation approaches, but Inphi continues to offer very atypical growth on the back of drivers like ColorZ, PAM4, and 400G ZR.

Covid-19 Doesn’t Seem To Be Slowing Inphi’s Opportunities Much, If At All

Pre-announcements are just now starting to come in, and I expect ample uncertainty and caution from many chip companies, and particularly those with major exposure to autos, enterprise, and smartphones. Broadcom (AVGO) management recently commented, though, that the cloud / data center market remains very strong, as companies like Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) continue to invest in their infrastructure and as this sudden shift to work-from-home drives more metro equipment deployments.

Inphi was already enjoying a first-mover advantage in the data center with its Color Z and PAM4 products, and if anything this Covid-19 outbreak may slow the process of qualifying other vendors like Broadcom and MaxLinear (MXL). As Inphi’s products play directly into increasing capacity for its customers, and there’s not a lot of hands-on involvement in the manufacturing or installation process (that could be disrupted by stay-at-home orders and/or social distancing), Inphi looks to me like a net beneficiary of this outbreak – its customers are ramping up spending on capacity-enabling infrastructure and its main rivals may see a slower path to market.

Multiple Product Cycles Support The Story

Data center now represents about two-thirds of Inphi’s business and I expect that will grow further. I’ll address this more in a moment, but telco (metro in particular) is still a worthwhile market for Inphi. Higher demand from telecommuting appears to be driving more metro equipment installations, and while equipment manufacturers will often develop their own DSPs for long-haul equipment, they typically don’t for metro – meaning for opportunities for Inphi’s DSPs, PHYs, and TIA/driver offerings. I also see ongoing opportunities for Inphi to pick up business from Acacia (ACIA) assuming Cisco’s (CSCO) acquisition closes.

Turning back to the data center, I see significant ongoing opportunities for Inphi. PAM4 continues to gain adoption, and Inphi is the market leader here with at least 50% share (possibly meaningfully more). Demand has been strong for the company’s 50G products, but is picking up for 100G as customers shift to 100G to support 400G+ transceivers. Inphi’s third-gen Porrima Single-Lambda PAM4 platform offers even better power performance and an expanded breadth of lasers that can be used with the laser driver, and the company also expects to have its 800G Spica PAM4 DSP in volume production in the second half of the year – continuing its lead in the market.

ColorZ and 400G ZR are also both worth watching, though there’s more uncertainty on 400G ZR, both in terms of the pace of adoption and competition with companies like Ciena (CIEN) (as 400G ZR threatens some of Ciena’s business).

Amazon and Microsoft should both be significant ongoing opportunities for Inphi, and possibly Facebook (FB) as well later this year. Inphi has also talked of winning more business in China – a major growth opportunity for high-end data center components (as seen with Nvidia (NVDA) and its proposed acquisition of Mellanox (MLNX)).

The Outlook

Relative to the broader semiconductor space, I think Inphi is one of the best-positioned for another beat-and-raise quarter, as the impact of Covid-19 just doesn’t seem to be that significantly negative for the cloud/data center space. Management raised guidance with the fourth quarter earnings report, and there could be upside to management’s initial projections for the size of the PAM4 market in 2020. Orders from Huawei remain something of a wildcard, though, given the unpredictability of U.S. policy in this particular matter.

I continue to expect Inphi to grow revenue at a mid-teens long-term annualized pace; while Broadcom will get its piece of the market too, Inphi has a strong product portfolio and an aggressive R&D timeline. Likewise, while Cisco’s acquisition of Acacia carries some risks for Inphi, I can see Inphi coming out ahead on balance as customers look for a new merchant DSP partner.

The acquisition of eSilicon has indeed had some negative near-term impacts on margins, but I still think non-GAAP operating margins in the high-20%’s should be doable over the next year or two, with longer-term upside in the 30%’s.

The Bottom Line

As I’ve said before, I can’t make a valuation argument in Inphi’s favor, and I’m not going to try (though it’s fun to watch the sell-side stretch and twist to validate higher targets as they chase the stock). So long as data center spending remains healthy and Inphi maintains its leadership position, valuation won’t stand in the way of further gains. That’s not my preferred approach to investing, though, so I remain a cheerleader from the sidelines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.