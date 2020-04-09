The New Ingersoll Rand: Bad Timing, Good Opportunity

Risk/reward looks attractive here, though the shares are no longer in "back up the truck" territory. Buy a small position now, and use volatility to add more.

Today's valuation appears to have priced in a rightly pessimistic outlook for the global economy, with material upside potential when we eventually enter a recovery. If current pessimism proves optimistic, there is still material downside.

Still, Ingersoll Rand should emerge from this crisis with its business intact, though timing and visibility remain extremely low. Its exposure to mission-critical compression technologies should provide resiliency longer-term.

The original playbook for the deal remains valid, but the headwinds from the global Coronavirus pandemic will eradicate those gains and force more contingency actions to be put in place.

The Gardner Denver acquisition of Ingersoll Rand's industrial business (via a Reverse Morris Trust transaction) couldn't have closed at a worse time than at the end of February 2020.

Gardner Denver, now the new Ingersoll Rand (IR), acquired Ingersoll's industrial business to form the #2 global player in compression technologies and solutions. The corporate name and stock were retained by Ingersoll shareholders, while the remaining Ingersoll businesses were spun off as Trane Technologies (TT).

The timing of this deal, which closed at the end of February, is unfortunate to say the least. The global pandemic caused by the Covid-19 virus has wreaked havoc on industrial demand and supply chains worldwide, and in swift fashion.

IR shares have sold off, as has the whole market, and now appear to be pricing in a reasonably pessimistic scenario for the business through 2020. The balance between risk and reward priced into the shares today looks quite compelling for investors willing to look beyond 12-18 months.

Background

IR, after the merger, is the global #2 player in mission-critical compression technologies - think pumps and vacuums that need to work faultlessly in harsh environments. The leading player in the world, and a clear best-in-class company, is Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY). But the combination of Gardner Denver with Ingersoll's industrial unit creates a strong second player.

IR now has annual revenue of around $6 billion, of which $5.3 billion is industrial compressors, vacuums, pumps and power tools (~$630 million of revenue comes from Club Car, a personal transportation business). This compares to Atlas Copco's ~$10.4 billion in revenues.

In 2019, IR had EBITDA margins of 23%, but on a pro-forma basis, the combined entity's margins would have been around 20%. The former Gardner Denver was earning around 13-14% returns-on-invested-capital (ROIC), up from around 10% back in 2016. Gardner Denver was a former LBO by KKR and came back to the market in an IPO in early 2017. As is typical, the company came to market with relatively high leverage and lower margins, and has improved both metrics substantially since the IPO.

IR's businesses are best shown using a few slides from the original merger presentation from April 2019:

Source: Corporate merger presentation, 30/04/2019

The global flow handling market, according to a McKinsey report, was valued at around $96 billion in 2017, which puts Atlas Copco at 10-11% market share and IR at 6.2% share. If these figures are correct - and I did struggle to find useful market size figures - then it suggests that the industry remains quite fragmented globally, which represents opportunity for both competitors to participate in further concentration.

Quality

In terms of the quality of the business, I find it hard to qualify.

The very cyclical nature of its end-markets is not a favorable start in absolute terms, but the business has generated returns above the cost of capital since the IPO.

Source: Historic financials

Furthermore, aftermarket revenues make up a good 40% of the mix, adding a layer of stability with higher margins. And the very mission critical nature of its products (instrumental to ensuring unencumbered flow of fluids and substances in hazardous conditions) suggests a steadier underlying level of customer need. In other words, as cyclical businesses go, IR's business is arguably above average.

It helps too to see that the best-in-class company, Atlas Copco, has sustained higher returns and margins for some time. At the very least, it shows what is possible in this sector.

Management is also well respected and has a good track record of adding value, as evidenced by the margin and ROIC expansion since the IPO (other than a slight set-back in 2019 due to weakness in energy markets).

Source: Historic financials

Importantly, Gardner Denver CEO Vicente Reynal remains CEO of IR, and the ongoing business is very much a Gardner Denver enterprise - at least from an operational perspective. However, with data only from 2016, I believe it is premature for me to conclude that the management team and CEO are excellent stewards of capital. Though so far, so good.

One area of disappointment for me, however, is the lack of any substantial information on ESG strategy and policy at the company. While the information we have from former Gardner Denver proxies suggest that governance is quite adequate, I would have hoped to see more information available on the company's website outlining its strategy on environmental and social issues. Perhaps we will see an improvement in disclosure going forward.

The Set-Up

The opportunity for IR can be summed up as follows:

Achieve synergies from the acquisition, targeted at $250 million by year 3 of the deal and representing 400-420bp of EBITDA margin tailwind. Valuation improvement from expanding aftermarket revenue mix, dilution of the upstream energy business, and potential portfolio optimization actions. Accretion from capital deployment opportunities through optimization of the balance sheet (preventing excess capital build).

Unfortunately, while all these opportunities are still game for the management team, the current Covid-19 malaise creates significant short-term (or perhaps medium-term?) headwinds for the company.

But first it is worth noting how I estimate returns and margins would have performed if the world had not been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic!

A World Without Covid

Before the Covid-19 outbreak spread worldwide, the merger had real financial merit in my opinion. Even assuming continued pressure throughout 2020 and through to 2022 in the upstream energy business, I had the company delivering pro-forma organic revenue growth of around mid single digits or more from 2021, resulting in total revenues of $7.2 billion in FY2024.

With cost synergies kicking in as planned, reaching $250 million in year 3, and with a continuation of its typical incremental EBITDA margins, I had forecast 25.3% EBITDA margins by 2024. My estimate for pro-forma EBITDA in 2020 was $1.2 billion. With FCF expanding from around $650 million in 2021 to $1.2 billion in 2024, the company quickly becomes over-capitalized. I assumed the company would repurchase 5% of its shares per year from 2022 onward in order to maintain some net leverage, and that resulted in EPS growth of 16% per year to $3.38 in FY2024.

The merger will have diluted ROIC initially to around 11.5%, but I had the company achieving ROIC in the high-teens by FY2024. The return profile would have looked as follows:

Source: Own model

In this case, I would have derived a fair value for the company as high as $50 in 12-18 months' time, which would have offered investors more than 30% returns from the most recent highs.

But of course, this future was not meant to be.

The Reality of a Pandemic - 2020 trough

Trying to assess the downside risk from the current situation is clearly more a guessing game than an exercise in academic rigor - but I have given it a go.

Judging from commentary we have heard and analysis by some sell-side economists, it seems that GDP declines in 2Q20 will be the worst in peacetime. In fact, Fitch is now expecting 2Q20 GDP in the US and the EU to be down 28-30% on an annualized basis. Clearly, just by looking out the window at the frozen economy around us, this level of decline does not feel unrealistic!

I think that IR could therefore see revenue declines in its industrial businesses of around 30% or so in 2Q20, and I will assume that this continues through the remainder of the year in a bid to get ahead of the curve.

On the energy side (upstream revenues now only 7% of the total mix on a pro-forma basis for 2019), I have assumed the negative momentum from last year continues unabated in 2020 thanks to the surprise game of chicken between the Russians and the Saudis. Oil prices have hit the lowest levels we have seen in nearly 20 years, and I expect investment in that industry to dry up significantly. To this end, I am modelling Energy segment revenues to be down 27% in 2020, after last year's 21% organic decline.

The result overall is a 23.4% organic decline in pro-forma revenues during 2020. Looking at this from the perspective of Aftermarket and Own Equipment revenues, my assumptions correspond to flattish aftermarket revenues and a 36.5% decline in equipment revenues.

With a 37.5% incremental EBITDA margin, this results in EBITDA of $759 million in 2020 on a pro-forma basis after $80 million of initial cost synergies - nearly 40% below my original $1.2 billion estimate.

I have assumed a gradual rebound in business from 2021 onward. So as a new base case, assuming a very tough 2020, my model results in the following changes in estimates:

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Revenues Pre-Covid 5,399 6,133 6,489 6,875 7,175 Post-Covid 4,111 5,303 5,810 6,098 6,367 % Chg -23.8% -13.5% -10.5% -11.3% -11.3% EBITDA (pro-forma) Pre-Covid 1,208 1,331 1,564 1,710 1,818 Post-Covid 759 1,039 1,316 1,420 1,516 % Chg -37.1% -21.9% -15.9% -16.9% -16.7% EPS Pre-Covid 1.51 1.93 2.52 2.97 3.38 Post-Covid 0.70 1.31 1.80 1.97 2.12 % Chg -53.6% -32.2% -28.4% -33.5% -37.2% FCF Pre-Covid 651 1,001 1,098 1,219 Post-Covid 352 789 903 1,000 % Chg -45.8% -21.2% -17.7% -18.0%

Source: Own model

Along with the significant demand headwinds this year, I have assumed that management achieves targeted synergies of $250 million in FY2022 - and no more. EBITDA margins trough at 16.3% this year, before rebounding to 2019 levels in 2021 and rising to 23.8% by FY2024. I have also assumed no share repurchases.

Importantly, according to my estimates, the company's net debt leverage ratio rises to 3.3x on a pro-forma basis. Total debt/EBITDA hits 4.6x. Neither of these ratios violate any covenants, with the threshold at 6.25x net debt/EBITDA only once 40% of the $1 billion revolver has been drawn. In fact, the company released a presentation outlining the shape of the balance sheet and liquidity - which all seems manageable.

Based on these estimates alone, my DCF suggests upside to $40 in 12-24 months' time, based on 3% terminal FCF growth and a WACC of around 8.5%.

Assuming a more conservative target terminal P/E multiple of 20x FY2024, or a 20% premium to the market (IR has traded at 20-30% premiums previously), I get to a target of around $31.50 in 12-24 months' time, based on a 10% discount rate.

Putting these together for a target price of $35, we get upside of over 40% from today's price. Perhaps more relevant is the opportunity for a longer-term 12-15% compounded shareholder return through FY2024, predicated on my FY2024 targets of $42-50.

Sources of upside - Synergies

IR is targeting $250 million of cost synergies from the deal by year 3 - assumptions I have already built into my expectations.

The total cost base in 2019 was around $4.8 billion, which puts the synergies at 5.2% of the costs. This seems conservative in my view, given the overlap of the businesses and how well the two companies fit together.

Source: Original merger presentation

An important component of achieving these synergies is the company's operating process, now known as IRX (formerly GDX). The new IRX is a combination of Gardner Denver's GDX and Ingersoll's original process of Growth & Operational Excellence, as depicted in the following slide.

Source: Original merger presentation

In its latest Covid-19 update, management confirmed that it remains on track with its synergy goals and the implementation of IRX.

Source: Covid-19 update presentation

IRX is effectively a simplified version of the more complicated Danaher (NYSE:DHR) system. It seems to deliver results, and given the IR business is more focused than Danaher, a simplified version seems appropriate.

I think it is quite reasonable to assume that synergies could reach $400-500 million, or up to 10% of total costs, especially as a significant portion of the savings is to come from optimization of the combined manufacturing and supply chain/procurement functions. Furthermore, I fully anticipate the company seeking additional gains given the significantly more challenged environment it is facing in 2020.

If the company were to achieve $500 million in annualized synergies, say, by FY2024, then the EBITDA margin would hit ~26% on my numbers. This is roughly where Atlas Copco is today, so does not seem outside the realms of possibility for IR.

Building this incremental upside into my model, my FY2024 targets rise by around $8 per share, adding 500bp of annualized total return for shareholders. The impact on my 12-24 month target price is to lift it from $35 to around $42.50, adding over ~$7 per share or 20% in value.

Sources of upside - mix and portfolio improvement

Aftermarket revenues are around 40% of the mix, and management sees opportunity to increase this mix over time, though it has not set any specific goals.

I am more reticent to give it the benefit of the doubt here, as the mix - in my view - seems more dependent on the growth or declines seen on the equipment side, and is thus more a function of the cycle than any secular changes.

As such, in my models I have the aftermarket revenue mix hitting 50% in 2020, dipping below 40% in 2021 and 2022, but leveling off once more around 41-42% in the out-years.

What the aftermarket revenue does achieve is a dampening effect to the overall cyclicality of the business - though this is no different to how it was before the deal.

On the portfolio side, there is potential opportunity for value creation if the company decides to monetize the Club Car business, or indeed sell the Energy business.

Club Car is roughly $635 million in revenues, or 10-11% of the business in 2019. While I have not seen any details about the division's profitability, I understand that it is a good "cash cow" for IR. I'm not sure if this means it is more or less profitable than the average for IR, so I will assume that it has an EBITDA margin of around 20%, and a FCF/ EBITDA ratio of around 75% (higher than IR overall). In other words, Club Car could be generating ~$95 million of FCF, which could be valued at $1.9 billion in enterprise value on a 5% FCF yield. Obviously this would be in more "normal" times.

Gardner Denver has purchased Ingersoll's industrial unit for $8.1 billion, so the sale of Club Car could return 25% of that value for just 18% of the business. It would also simplify the business, focusing it on core industrial technologies and enabling the reallocation of the capital for better shareholder returns.

The Energy business is in more of a problem state, but it now represents 7% or less of the business thanks to the diversification benefits of the merger. I doubt IR will be able to sell this business in the near- to medium-term, but if it did, it would remove one of the more cyclical elements of the business from the fold. The value this creates for IR would be minimal in my opinion due to its diminished size, but the positive perception - from a market sentiment perspective and from an ESG perspective - could be more meaningful.

On the whole, I am inclined not to assign any real monetary upside from these portfolio options, but recognize that there is potential intangible benefit from them to sentiment and perception of the stock.

Sources of upside - accretion from capital deployment

This appears to be where the real upside optionality lies. Left unchecked under my Covid-19 base scenario, IR would still accumulate plenty of capital on the balance sheet. I see net debt/ EBITDA falling to -0.5x by FY2024 if nothing is done with the cash, and this also weighs on ROIC (13% in FY2024).

However, I believe that the management team is more likely to seek to consolidate the industry further (see my earlier comments on market fragmentation), while maintaining a net leverage ratio around 2x.

Setting a target leverage of 2.0x in FY2024 and a minimum cash balance of $1 billion, I calculate excess capital of $4.4 billion. This can either be deployed as share buyback or as acquisitions. If it is all deployed as buyback with an average price of $40, this is around 28% accretive to FY2024 earnings. If it is all deployed on acquisitions with an assumed 12% ROIC, that is 43% accretive to FY2024 earnings.

My model suggests that these options can add around $22 to my FY2024 price targets, or 45-50%! In terms of my 12-24 month targets, we are talking an additional $16.5 per share in price, or a 47% lift to my target price from $35 to $51.50.

Put another way, the deployment of excess capital can lift the annualized total return opportunity over five years from 12-15% to over 20%.

The Dr. Pepper moment?

I have established the opportunity for attractive upside in the shares over the next few years, even in the face of the oncoming virus-induced recession, with further upside optionality from synergies and capital deployment.

But what's the worst that could happen? What's the Dr. Pepper moment?

I have tried to build in a scenario for a prolonged and more aggressive recession, followed by a more gradual recovery. This scenario stresses the balance sheet to the extreme and forces the company to issue equity to repay some debt ($1.5 billion at $15 per share).

The result is as follows:

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Revenues Pre-Covid 5,399 6,133 6,489 6,875 7,175 Post-Covid 3,372 3,519 4,260 4,698 4,913 % Chg -37.5% -42.6% -34.3% -31.7% -31.5% EBITDA (pro-forma) Pre-Covid 1,208 1,331 1,564 1,710 1,818 Post-Covid 512 528 836 1,092 1,269 % Chg -57.6% -60.3% -46.6% -36.2% -30.2% EPS Pre-Covid 1.51 1.93 2.52 2.97 3.38 Post-Covid 0.26 0.43 0.88 1.25 1.49 % Chg -82.9% -78.0% -65.0% -58.0% -55.9% FCF Pre-Covid -61 651 1,001 1,098 1,219 Post-Covid -115 243 474 708 899 % Chg -62.7% -52.6% -35.5% -26.2%

source: own model

In this situation, DCF with a 10.9% WACC and 0% long-term growth in FCF results in a fair value of $13.42 today. This seems like a reasonable worst-case outcome to me and represents a good 45% decline from current levels.

Conclusion

I have come to the conclusion that IR is a relatively decent cyclical industrial business, with some potential self-help drivers of upside. I wouldn't go so far as to say this is a "quality" business to own, but the balance of valuation and self-help opportunity makes it look reasonably interesting to me.

I see upside potential to $35 in my base case, with potential to reach $50 in the most bullish scenario. On the downside, I see potential for $20 if the market becomes more pessimistic about the current situation, with a worst case of $13.50.

On this basis, we have the following range of outcomes:

Target % Chg Bull 50.00 102.43% Target 35.00 41.70% Downside 20.00 -19.03% Worst 13.50 -45.34% Current Price 24.70

The wide range of outcomes speaks to the cyclical nature of the earnings, and as such indicates investors need be mindful of timing. Still, I think at around $25 the risk/reward looks attractive enough to initiate a position in IR, with a view to adding more on pullbacks to around $20 if the opportunity should present itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.