Yamana Gold: COVID-19 Is Having A Negative Impact On Production

Yamana Gold is not the most exciting investment in this category despite some progress recently. I recommend trading AUY.

It was a weaker quarter than expected due to the COVID-19 impact on mining activities and a higher than the standard ratio between silver and gold.

Image: Cerro Moro Mine in Argentina. Courtesy: Mining

Investment Thesis

The Canada-based Yamana Gold (AUY) is a mid-tier gold and silver producer operating five mines throughout the world, after divesting the Chapada mine in July this year.

The company is indicating production in gold equivalent ounce, or GEOs, because it produces a significant amount of silver through two primary mines, El Penon mine and the more recent Cerro Moro mine in Argentina. The GEO calculation is based on a ratio of 94.23:1 between gold and silver. This ratio is now exceptionally high because of the silver price weakness compared to the gold price.

Below is the gold production for the five mines.

Unfortunately, Yamana Gold is still not the most exciting investment in this category despite some progress recently. The silver production is perhaps the reason for this lack of strength.

However, after a significant downside, the stock has regained some momentum and is now outperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

I have said in my precedent article that the recent gold price rally and some smart moves from the company could be considered as a "game-changer" for Yamana Gold.

Unfortunately, it has not materialized, and the gold "boom" has not produced the effects that we were all expecting. The exact opposite happened if we look at the chart above.

It is hard to know why, but it seems that the market considered the gold miners more like equity than a real proxy for gold. Furthermore, Yamana Gold is producing a lot of silver, and silver is not doing well due to an economy in shambles.

The company sold two of its producing mines. First, the Gualcamayo mine in Argentina in October 2018, and second, the gold-copper Chapada mine in Brazil sold in July 2019. It was a significant step that allowed Yamana Gold to reduce a large part of its debt load, which was a problematic issue.

The investment thesis has naturally changed slightly to the positive side, and we can now consider a prudent long-term accumulation. However, with the coronavirus outbreak, a new set of worries are coming to haunt shareholders. We have already experienced some production slowdown, and it is only a beginning.

Yes, the Cerro Moro mine is about to re-open for business after the Government of Argentina declared mining an essential service, but it is still a present and clear danger for the next few months.

Thus, it is crucial to allocate about 30-40% of your position to trade the gold volatility short term, which has reached a record level due to the crippling effect of the coronavirus on the economy.

Gold production details and commentary

Yamana Gold announced on March 6, 2020, the first quarter of 2020 production in Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEO). Yamana Gold produced 221,746 GEOs.

The GEOs are calculated from the silver production by applying a coefficient of 94.23:1. Note that the coefficient used last quarter was 85.54:1.

Gold and silver historical details

Production of gold equivalent was 221,746 Au Eq. Oz, by applying the coefficient between gold and silver. The output in GEOs for the first quarter of 2020 is down 13.5% sequentially. The amount of gold and silver is approximately the amount that has been produced.

Gold production was down 13.2% sequentially with 192,238 oz, and silver production was 2,730,851 oz, as we can see on the chart above.

One important production highlight is that the Jacobina mine recorded its third consecutive quarter of more than 40K ounces of gold production. It is a double since 2Q'15, as we can see in the chart below.

Conversely, the Canadian Malartic and El Penon mines achieved a weak performance during the first quarter. In the press release the company said:

Jacobina posted another consecutive quarter of record production with 43,938 ounces of gold. Average throughput exceeded 6,500 tonnes per day a full quarter ahead of schedule for the Phase 1 optimization and without benefits from the installation of further plant modifications still to be completed. El Peñón produced 42,230 ounces of gold and 1.355 million ounces of silver during the quarter, which came in ahead of production targets. Canadian Malartic produced 64,763 ounces of gold (50% basis) during the quarter. The mine continued its strong operational performance prior to the operation being put into care and maintenance on March 24, 2020, due to the Quebec Government's order to temporarily suspend all non-essential business. The mine remains well prepared to transition back to production once the order expires. Minera Florida maintained the momentum from its finish to 2019, producing 22,563 ounces of gold, well ahead of production targets for the quarter. Cerro Moro produced 18,743 ounces of gold and 1.374 million ounces of silver during the quarter. The operation transitioned to a reduced production schedule on March 19, 2020, in compliance with the Argentine Government's declaration of a temporary mandatory social isolation period. As reported below, the government declared mining an essential service on April 3, 2020, allowing the mine to resume normal operations. Cerro Moro is now in the process of remobilizing.

Finally, the company announced on February 23, 2020, that:

sell a portfolio of royalty interests and the contingent payment to be received upon declaration of commercial production at the Deep Carbonates Project ("DCP") at the Gualcamayo gold mine (together, the "Sale Transaction") for total consideration of $65 million to Guerrero Ventures Inc.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Yamana Gold's financial profile has dramatically improved, and I was looking forward to a healthy production for the first quarter of 2020. Unfortunately, the company suffered from two damaging effects.

The first one is due to the coronavirus effect on mining activities, which is quite noticeable. Production has been curtailed in Canada, and even if Argentina declared mining an essential service on April 3, 2020, I am not sure we can say for sure that the situation will return to normal. Argentina has not experienced the damaging effects that the Europeans and North America are suffering, and the situation in Argentina may continue to degrade to a point where the Government will have to make some drastic decisions. The company is now expecting lower production for the second quarter (press release).

Due to the impact of COVID-19, the Company expects the second quarter to be weaker than previously anticipated, after which the Company expects a resumption of normal operations in the second half of the year. The Company expects to formally update its guidance for the balance of this year and for 2021 and 2022 when it releases its first quarter results on April 30, 2020.

The second one is the slide in the silver price, which is now trading below $15 per ounce, a stark contrast with the gold price. Silver has been lagging behind gold, with the gold-silver ratio now over 100.

Silver price lags gold price because silver is mainly an industrial metal, and the number of investors is far lower for silver relative to its supply compared with gold. Thus, the silver price always drops when the economy is slowing down.

Source: schaeffersresearch

Technical Analysis

AUY is forming an ascending wedge pattern with support at $2.90 and resistance at $3.65 and $4.30.

The short-term strategy is to make a profit between $3.65 and $4.30 and eventually wait for a retracement between $3.05 and $2.90.

If the gold price turns bearish, AUY may cross support and will eventually retest the range $2.25-$2.50. It is a possible scenario if the company is forced to put most of its mining operations on care and maintenance.

However, if gold turns bullish and cross again $1,700 per ounce, AUY could eventually retest the range $4.50-$5.00, but I do not see it very likely.

