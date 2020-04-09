Multiple Real-World Tests Show That Tesla Has No 'Secret Sauce' With Its Battery Range

The author begs for additional research and expert commentary, and suggests that the persistent differences between the EPA estimates and Tesla's real-world performance, unmatched by other manufacturers, warrants investigation.

Without this key technological advantage, Tesla has no path to the sustainable high profitability required to justify its enormous stock valuation, or even perhaps to sustain the company.

Last Friday, while the Tesla bulls and bears were playing glass half-full (“greatest Q1 ever in the midst of a plague!”) versus glass half-empty (“massive shortfall versus Q4 2019, even with another factory, and market share erosion in the face of real competition in Europe!”), a piece of news dropped which may have greater long-term significance than this quarterly squabble. I am talking about the real-world driving range results coming out of Autocar magazine, as summarized in this article by InsideEVs.

I am a Tesla bear of a long time on the assumption that the company's fundamental value and share price will eventually converge at a number much closer to zero than the current level. But, as I admitted in an earlier article, there is one thing that can disturb my sleep. And that is if Tesla truly has a “secret sauce” that would create a technological moat against competition and give the company the huge growth and market share that are the only ways to justify its elevated share price.

There are really only two areas where a big enough “moat” could exist. One is with autonomous driving, which is not the subject of this article, but where I am reasonably convinced that Tesla is much more sizzle than steak. The second is with the combination of battery technology, battery management software and electric motor efficiency, all of which translates into the fully charged range of the cars. This is obviously the key technology for a BEV, and the quoted range appears to be a major factor in consumer decision-making. It also clearly has a “halo effect” where consumers (and reviewers) use it as a proxy for the overall sophistication of the vehicle.

The Tests

Tesla has the highest quoted ranges of any manufacturer of BEVs, taking the top 3 spots for the vehicles on offer in 2020. And not by small amounts: the rangiest Tesla (the 100D Model S) has an autonomy more than 40% greater than its closest non-Tesla competitor, the Chevrolet Bolt (GM). This is not a fair comparison because the Model S is more than twice as expensive as the Bolt and has a much bigger battery, but the closer comparison (the Model 3) also shows a 20% lead (although there remains a large price gap).

These comparisons all use the ranges calculated by the Environment Protection Agency (“EPA”). Here is the EPA's description of its test procedures and here is an article with further details. The test is done indoors on a dynamometer and is intended to reflect real-world driving conditions, with a mixture of city (55%) and highway driving (45%). The car is loaded only with a driver, and no heat or air conditioning is used. The raw results are then multiplied by a factor of 0.7 to adjust for real-world conditions. The EPA does not disclose the basis for this adjustment factor, but it still pointedly warns that “[t]he EPA estimates, including EV range, are meant to be a general guideline for consumers when comparing vehicles. Just like ‘your mileage may vary’ for gasoline vehicles, your range will vary for EVs.”

It is important to realize that if the manufacturer makes changes to a vehicle, then the EPA will decide on a case-by-case basis whether to re-test. This is particularly important for Teslas because, as the Tesla bulls like to point out, the company is constantly "optimizing" its battery management, motor control and regenerative braking software, including after the car has been purchased through "over-the-air" ("OTA") updates. This means there is a chance that a given car may differ materially from the version tested by the EPA. And these variances may not be exclusively to the good: the NHTSA is currently investigating Tesla for reducing battery ranges through an OTA update after consumers brought a class-action lawsuit.

And now, in steps Autocar magazine. Google “top 10 automobile magazines in the world” and Autocar (and/or its sister publication What Car? which actually did the tests) will show up in the results. Autocar bills itself as the oldest car magazine in the world; it is no fly-by-night organization. Very importantly for these purposes, and unlike many of the publications covering the BEV space (such as CleanTechnica, InsideEVs, Teslarati, etc), Autocar/What Car? appears not to have a dog in the internal combustion engine ("ICE") vs. BEV (or the Tesla vs. The World) hunt. Their audience is car buyers in general.

Autocar/What Car? gives a detailed description of its test, including the temperatures, accessories, tire pressures and charging systems used. The tests take place on a test track, and not on a dynamometer, using a monitoring device “which allows the route to be repeated again and again with a very small variance.” The tests are also done with a driver and front-seat passenger and with the climate control set at 70 degrees. But, very importantly and at variance with the EPA procedures, the tests did not fully drain the batteries. Instead, Autocar/What Car? charged the batteries to the maximum, drove the cars for between roughly 40 to 60 miles, and then refilled the batteries. From the amount of electricity needed to refill the batteries, they then extrapolated the total range of the vehicles. This implicitly assumes that battery usage is linear, without which the extrapolation is invalid.

The Results

A picture is worth a thousand words, and nobody does them better than TeslaCharts. (One of the cars included in the InsideEVs article, the Renault ZOE, is excluded from the chart because an EPA estimate was not available.)

There are two things that are striking here and strikingly negative for Tesla. The first is the size of the disparities between the EPA and real-world numbers - an average of 60 miles, or 22%. The second is that Tesla occupies all four of the worst results. This has implications for the validity of the test and also fuels speculation that, perhaps, not everything is kosher.

The Testing Food Fight

This is not the first time that these large disparities have emerged. InsideEVs noted the differences back in July 2019, and then speculated on the reasons for them in August 2019.

If you want to get into the weeds on this, then I recommend you read the August article. The “TL;DR” version is that they, after discussing with engineers who didn’t want to be named on the record, identified the following causes:

They claimed that Autocar/What Car? was doing the tests as if the Teslas were an ICE vehicle and that BEVs are so optimized for efficiency that “[m]ore wind or less. Temperature. Traffic. The way the guy behind the wheel drives” can have a bigger impact on a BEV than an ICE vehicle. If true, this strikes me as a good argument for believing the real-world numbers instead of the antiseptic EPA ones. It is also unclear why this should affect Teslas much more adversely than other brands. From the description of the test, it is also obvious that great efforts were made to keep the conditions constant. The next argument is that, because regenerative braking cannot work when the battery is fully charged, this biases the results compared to a full depletion test. I find this argument to be unconvincing for three reasons. The first is the effect should be small, since it only happens during the initial stages of the test. The second is that I cannot see why this would differentially harm Teslas. And the third is that, in the real world, this appears to be distinction without a difference. Range is most important for long-distance, highway driving, where regenerative braking is probably less important. Finally, there is a catch-all response from the company that “[u]sing only a fraction of a car’s total range and attempting to extrapolate that result as a proxy for its full useable range is simply incorrect.” There is no further explanation, so I can only assume that Tesla is questioning the linearity of battery usage and therefore the validity of the extrapolation.

I do not have the technical expertise to form a judgment on this third point; it would be great to have input from experts in the comments below. However, this is a very obvious criticism of the test. I would be surprised if Autocar/What Car? did not consider this in their design. I would be doubly surprised if, after this point was raised by InsideEVs (including in discussion with the editor of Autocar), the magazine would continue to run tests with so obvious a flaw.

In any event, as you will see below, Tesla's performance in tests which fully exhausted the batteries was no better.

Other Evidence

Given the disputes over testing procedures, the author and his collaborator have searched for range results from other credible sources. These are summarized below.

The nextmove Autobahn Test

nextmove is a German car rental company specializing in EVs. It tested the Tesla Raven Performance Model S against the Porsche Taycan (POAHF) at Autobahn speeds (120km/hour) around a test track near Liepzig, Germany. The comparison to the results from the EPA and the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure ("WLTP"), the standard used in the European Union, is summarized in the graph below:

In this test, the Tesla Model S achieved 75.7% of its EPA rated range, whereas the Taycan - the range of which has been much ridiculed by Tesla bulls - achieved 116.4%. The testers concluded that "Porsche apparently remains true to its traditional line in terms of the performance parameters specified: promise less - deliver more." They conspicuously did not make the same comment about the Tesla.

It appears that the test involved a full draining of the batteries, but this is not certain.

The Car and Driver Test

The venerable US automobile magazine, Car and Driver, did a head-to-head test of the Tesla Model S Performance versus the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Car and Driver anointed the Tesla the better car for the money, although not the better car ("Judged from the driver's seat alone, the Taycan is the better car.") The article also contained this comparison of the cars' ranges.

The Model S only achieved 63.8% of its EPA rated range, whereas the Taycan achieved 108.9% of its EPA rating.

This test was clearly done until full draining of the batteries.

The AMCI Testing Test of the Porsche Taycan

AMCI Testing bills itself as "an independent automotive research firm committed to unbiased, comparative evaluations of automotive products." The company has been around for more than 35 years and claims to test more than 150 cars and trucks each year. The company recently tested the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and gave it a range rating of 278 miles for combined city and highway driving. This is 144.8% of the Porsche's EPA range rating.

The test, which is extensively described by AMCI, was done until the battery went into "limp home" mode.

Consumer Reports Tests

Tests by Consumer Reports in 2017 gave the following results:

2016 Tesla Model S 75D - 235 miles vs. EPA rated 259 miles (90.7%)

2016 Tesla Model X 90D - 230 miles vs. EPA rated 257 miles (89.5%)

Chevrolet Bolt - 250 miles vs. EPA rated 238 miles (105.0%)

However, a more recent test in a Consumer Reports article commenting on the range of the Tesla Model 3 found that, in its real-world test, the Model 3 matched the 310-mile range quoted by the EPA when in “Daily” mode and significantly exceeded it (reaching 350 miles) when used in “Trip” mode.

Unfortunately, Consumer Reports only gives a qualitative description of its tests. We do not even know if the batteries were fully drained.

Carwow Tests

Carwow is a UK car buying site. It tested six long-range BEVs at highway speeds and compared their results to the EPA ratings.

Vehicle Test Result (miles) EPA Rating (miles) % of EPA Audi e-tron (VWAGY) 205 204 100.5% Jaguar I-Pace (TTM) 223 234 95.3% Kia Niro (KIMTF) 255 235 108.5% Nissan Leaf (NSANY) 208 226 92.0% Mercedes EQC (DDAIF) 194 220 88.2% Tesla M3 LR AWD 270 322 83.9%

Carwow gives a fulsome description of its tests, which were done until the cars indicated that the batteries were flat.

Spritmonitor.de Results

This is a German website in which users input their real-world consumption experiences for both ICE and EV cars.

This website does not report ranges, but rather kWh/100 kilometers of driving. Therefore, some conversion would be necessary to make it directly comparable to the ranges quoted by the EPA and Autocar/What Car? In addition, there are some data problems - such as no data for the unreleased Mercedes and only a single observation for the Jaguar - and it is somewhat difficult to align exact vehicle types. But the remaining results are still, I believe, meaningful:

Vehicle Avg kWh/100km # of Observations Approx Weight (lbs) BMW i3 (BMWYY) 15.3 96 2960 Renault ZOE (RNSDF) 16.2 214 3300 Nissan LEAF 15.2 83 3538 Hyundai Kona (HYMLF) 15.6 50 3707 Tesla Model 3 18.8 103 3800 Kia Niro 16.4 12 3854 Tesla Model S 20.7 88 4600 Tesla Model X 23.3 8 5300 Audi e-tron 23.9 3 5600

Obviously, this is not a controlled test, since the driving conditions and driver behavior might be very different. In particular, I wouldn’t be surprised if the sporty Teslas are driven more aggressively than other brands. However, if Teslas were materially more efficient in their use of electricity, I would have expected to see something in these real-world numbers. There is nothing.

Summary

That's a lot of information, so it is probably best to present it in a summary table.

Source Avg Tesla Result(% of EPA Rating) Avg Non-Tesla Result(% of EPA Rating) Batteries fully depleted? Autocar/What Car? 77.9% 101.3% No nextmove 75.7% 116.4% Probable Car and Driver 63.8% 108.9% Yes AMCI NA 144.8% Yes Consumer Reports 1 90.1% 105.0% Unknown Consumer Reports 2 100.0%/112.9% NA Unknown Carwow 83.9% 96.9% Yes

These tests represent the results of a Google search for "Tesla real world range tests" (and related topics). If readers are aware of other credible studies or data (not just random people posting videos), particularly of comparison tests, please let me know in the comments below.

Conclusions

There are two fascinating questions here. The first is: Does Tesla have a technological edge in its BEV powertrains? On the basis of the evidence presented above, I would say that the jury is still out but leaning strongly to "no."

This is particularly true when you consider that engineering decisions can improve the short-term range rating of a vehicle at the expense of its long-term reliability, safety, charging capacity and durability. (These decisions can also affect the relative performance of the vehicles under adverse conditions, such as cold weather, or while towing, or under repeated acceleration, or with high-speed driving.) The Consumer Reports article, for example, notes:

"Tesla’s range estimates are based on using 100 percent of the energy in the battery pack, while most other automakers use estimates based on around 90 percent of the pack’s energy, he says. Charging batteries to less than 100 percent makes them last longer."

Personally, I am in the camp that many of Tesla’s supposed technological advantages simply reflect a more reckless approach to engineering than other manufacturers.

The second question is even more fascinating: How do we account for the consistent and usually dramatic underperformance of the Teslas in a wide variety of tests, a consistency which no other manufacturer (with the possible exception of Mercedes Benz) displays? This persistent difference certainly appears to warrant additional investigation.

The investment implication of these questions is clear. If Tesla does not have a competitive advantage in its core BEV technology, then once this becomes widely known to potential consumers, its already narrow and rocky path to consistent profitability would completely disappear. If Tesla is not a technological leader, then it is nothing at all.

And A Profound Word of Thanks

The quality of this article was immensely improved by input from Seeking Alpha contributor @jaberwock (who tweets under the handle of @jaberwock2), who contributed mightily, particularly to the description of the EPA testing procedures and in providing much of the "Other Evidence." Although @jaberwock helped a great deal with any good points in this article, the errors and incorrect conclusions remain my own.

