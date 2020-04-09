Packaging Corporation Of America Will Weather This Storm Well

I anticipate PKG being affected less and recovering faster than many other businesses, particularly among their peers.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) makes cardboard and paper products for a variety of applications, serving a diverse range of sectors and industries. It is the simplicity of their business model that initially attracted me to them, and further due diligence revealed more to like. With this recent market downturn, I wanted to take another look at PKG to see what, if anything, about my investment thesis ought to change. In particular, after briefly reviewing the company's strengths, I want to conduct an in-depth analysis on their intrinsic value, including what we can learn from their performance going into, during, and coming out of the recession in 2008.

Brief Overview

PKG "is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America." Their peers include WestRock (WRK) and International Paper (IP). They differentiate themselves from their competitors by focusing more on regional and local customers, which comprised 70% of their 2019 sales. They have 17,000 customers across 35,000 locations. Financial results in the past decade include:

- Revenue CAGR of 12.38%

- EPS CAGR of 15.5%

- Operating margin expansion from 11.2% to 15.6%, a 440 bps improvement.

These strong results, alongside superior management decision making, have led to superior return ratios and margins, both of which have stayed almost entirely above peers in the last decade:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

They also are the most conservative of the bunch in regards to assumed debt loads:

Data by YCharts

While WestRock and to a lesser extent International Paper have busied themselves with large and expensive acquisitions, PKG quietly tucks in tiny, well run operations into their business model, consolidating slowly over time.

It is no surprise that the quality business model and risk off strategy at PKG have helped their stock price weather recent storms better than peers:

Data by YCharts

The market has confidence in their model. Nonetheless, a 21% price decline is nothing to shrug off. But it does present an opportunity to own the best cardboard and paper products company in the world at a reasonable price.

Valuation

Economic shocks like the one we are currently experiencing require investors to adjust their models for how they value stocks. For me, I have elected to use the past recession in 2008 as a guide for how to value companies today. For example, with PKG I exactly mirrored revenue changes and cash from operations margin in the 2008-2012 period, and copy pasted that onto a 2020-2024 timeline. Because PKG cash operating margin contracted by 150 bps in 2008, I assumed that the same will happen at the end of this year. Because revenue went down 9% in 2009, I assume the same will occur next year. Repeat the same for subsequent years. Here is my worksheet:

*Data compiled by author

I used my required rate of return as the discount rate, and then ran three sets of assumptions regarding free cash flow growth in perpetuity rates. The resulting intrinsic values are shown above in blue. I will leave it up to individual readers to make their own decisions on which they believe is a reasonable rate at which PKG can reasonably grow FCF for the rest of time. For context, PKG has grown free cash flow at a compounded annual rate of 20% since 2014, the year after they made their largest acquisition ever of Boise Paper. I would say the 2% growth in perpetuity rate is reasonable.

While PKG currently trades at around ~$87, recent market volatility has seen them dip down to the mid to upper seventy range twice in the past month. For me, that would be a buy zone.

If DCF analysis isn't your cup of tea, then we can use earnings growth and an appropriate multiple to approximate fair value. When markets closed on Wednesday, PKG was trading at $87.84, which gives them a P/E multiple of just under 12 based on TTM earnings of $7.34. This is in context of a 5-year average P/E of 15.64. Once markets recover from coronavirus fears, if PKG expands their multiple to just 14, the stock price will recover to $102.76. This represents 17% upside from current trading levels.

My required rate of return is 12% annually. In order to achieve that, PKG would have to be trading at $154 in five years' time to give me that. Again assuming a multiple of 14, they would have to have $11.06 worth of earnings at that time to support that stock price. From TTM earnings of $7.34, they would have to grow earnings by 8.55% annually to get to $11.06. Given that they have grown earnings by 15% annually in the past decade, I think 8.55% is very achievable.

For those investors requiring a better margin of safety, keep PKG on your watch list. With how volatile things have been lately, PKG could very well dip back down into the $70's very soon. To me, that is where the investment thesis becomes compelling.

Economically Important Product, Strong In A Recession

I want to dig a bit deeper into how PKG fared in the last recession. Again, they sell cardboard boxes and paper stuffs. What they sell can be found in basically every business, sector, or industry. Most notably, e-commerce. People are stuck at home and having stuff shipped to them. It comes often in boxes.

Look at PKG revenue in the last recession:

Revenue 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 Revenue 2187046 2316006 2360493 2147589 2435606 2620111

*Data compiled by author

Every year saw an increase in revenue with the exception of 2009. And then it only declined by 9%. 2010 saw it quickly recover to levels not only over 2009 when it declined, but better than before the revenue dip in 2008.

Conclusion

I have been a shareholder of PKG since September of 2018, where I initiated a position at $109. I averaged down a bit subsequently and got my cost basis down to $99.77. My investment hasn't performed particularly well:

Data by YCharts

Does this worry me? No, not really. I could have demanded a better margin of safety, and I probably over-paid. But PKG is a quality company. In the long run, they will be fine. I have been collecting a decent little dividend this entire time, current yield on cost of 3.1%.

Going into the 2008, PKG had a boat load of debt falling due that very year. As things sit currently, PKG doesn't have any debt to pay until 2023, a handsome $699.2 million. Between cash on hand ($679.5 million) and short-term marketable debt securities ($87.9 million), PKG could knock that debt out today. They are in a much better position to handle adverse economic events today than they were in 2008. Back in 2008, they cut their dividend in half. I don't anticipate happening again. But if it does and the share price plummets, I will very likely lower my cost basis by adding more. I will surely add more if it goes below $80 due to current volatility. PKG is a tremendous company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.