Lumber And The Housing Market- A Rough Road Ahead

Homebuilding requires lots of wood. Low mortgage rates in the US in 2018 prompted a boom in demand for new homes, which lifted the price of nearby lumber futures to an all-time high of $659 per 1,000 board feet. At the same time, trade frictions between the US and Canada, as the Trump administration renegotiated the NAFTA agreement, causing supply concerns to increase. The US imports wood from the timberlands in Canada to satisfy building requirements.

Lumber can be a highly volatile commodity. Since May 2018, the price has traded from its record peak to a low of $251.50. The low came on April 1, 2020. The price of lumber has moved lower with the US stock market, as a deflationary spiral took hold of markets across many asset classes. Shares of homebuilding companies have also plunged since February, and most have underperformed the overall stock market. The price of lumber correlates with the share prices of companies like Lennar Corporation (LEN), Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), Pulte Group Inc. (PHM), KB Home (KBH), and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) some of the leading homebuilders in the United States.

Lumber falls on the back of risk-off

This year began on a note of optimism for the lumber and housing market in the US. Unemployment was at the lowest level since the 1960s; the economy was growing at a moderate pace. The US and China agreed on a “phase one” deal that de-escalated the trade war that had gripped markets since 2018. In Europe, the December 12 election paved the way for a smooth Brexit with an agreement between the UK and EU. At the same time, the US Fed cut short-term interest rates by 75 basis points in 2019 and ended its balance sheet normalization program allowing interest rates to decline further out along the yield curve. Every economic indicator pointed to a promising year for new home purchases with 30-year mortgage rates at low levels and a booming job market increasing the creditworthiness of an expanding addressable market of first-time buyers and those looking to upgrade to more expensive homes. Then, Coronavirus began to spread around the world, and the bottom fell out of all markets. Lumber was no exception.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, after reaching a peak of $468.30 per 1,000 board feet in February, the price of nearby lumber futures fell to a low of $251.50 in early April. The price of the futures bounced to the $305 level on April 8, but time will tell if the recovery was a dead cat bounce or the start of a comeback in the price of the construction essential.

Falling rates should be bullish for wood demand, but not this time

In March, the US Fed slashed the short-term Fed Funds rate to zero percent and began an aggressive quantitative easing program as the US and global economies ground to a halt. Governments around the world, including the US, ordered nonessential businesses to shut to stop the spread of the virus. In the US, they will remain closed until at least April 30, and perhaps beyond.

The US has injected unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus to stabilize markets. Europe has done the same. Meanwhile, job losses and furloughs in the US lifted the number of applications for first-time unemployment benefits to rise to ten million over the past two weeks. With the vast majority of people in the US sheltering in place, few are thinking about buying a new home, and most are scrambling to figure out ways to pay rent or mortgage payments to hold onto their current living accommodations. New lows in interest rates have not been bullish for lumber and housing demand for two reasons. First, economic activity has stopped dead in its tracks. Second, and perhaps more significantly, lending for new homes will decline in an environment of deteriorating creditworthiness of potential borrowers.

An infrastructure package could create demand

The US, Europe, and other governments around the world are pumping record levels of liquidity into markets while scientists work on treatments and a vaccine for Coronavirus. Science moves a lot slower than the spread of the virus and the reaction of markets.

The stimulus will need to flow long after the threat of Coronavirus declines as the economy attempts to recover from an unprecedented loss of revenue and jobs. In the US, Congress and the Trump administration are discussing an infrastructure stimulus package with two goals. Aside from updating roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, and other projects, it would put many displaced workers back in jobs, which could be the most significant reason for spending trillions.

Since lumber is essential for construction, an infrastructure package would cause demand to grow. The market for new housing looks ready to sink. The impact of the pandemic has yet to show up in the figures. On my block in Las Vegas, there were no for sale signs in front of any of the new homes built in 2016-2018 at the beginning of this year. Over the past weeks, a growing number of homes have gone on the market.

Lennar and Toll Brothers shares plunge

As of the close of business on April 7, the S&P 500 index was at the 2,670 level, 27% lower than the all-time high of 3,393.52 on February 19. At its worst level, the index fell 35.4% on March 18.

The price action in some of the leading residential homebuilding companies underperformed the price action in the S&P 500 index.

Source: Barchart

Shares of Lennar Corp (LEN) fell from $71.38 on February 21 to close at $39.22 on April 7, a drop of over 45%.

Source: Barchart

Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) shares fell from $49.31 on February 11 to $20.68 on April 7, a decline of over 58%.

Pulte, D.R. Horton, and KB Home under intense pressure

Toll Brothers and Lennar are not the only home building companies under severe pressure in the current environment.

Source: Barchart

Pulte Group (PHM) shares fell from $47.37 on February 19 to $23.03 on April 7 or 51.4%.

Source: Barchart

D.R. Horton (DHI), another leading home building company, declined from $62.54 on February 18 to $36.53 on April 7. The stock dropped by 41.6% over the period.

Source: Barchart

Finally, shares of KB Home (KBH) dropped from $40.51 on February 18 to $19.50 on April 7 or almost 52%.

The price of lumber could be close to a bottom at its recent low of just over $250 per 1,000 board feet. However, the shares of many of the leading home building companies that were from 41% to 58% lower while the S&P 500 index was down 27% are telling us that the prospects for new home sales have changed dramatically since mid-February.

