You Could Buy Exchange Income But Consider Alternatives

I rate the company a "BUY", but consider other investments to be more favorable at this juncture.

The company has provided guidance regarding the pandemic and how it expects the business and earnings to be impacted.

Exchange Income Corporation has dropped to an extremely appealing level, and the company's business model should stand up to the COVID-19 test regardless of the outcome.

In my last article on the Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF), I enjoyed the spoils of a long upward trend which brought the company to near-uninvestable levels. I view Exchange Income as an appealingly diversified and well-managed Canadian company - and insofar as all of these fundamentals go, none of that has changed.

When COVID-19 started to spread, I took stock of my holdings to see which ones might be affected - and of course, this company came up on the radar. With COVID-19 seemingly having reached some semblance of a plateau here in Europe, I thought this may be an interesting time to give an update on this company as well as look as 4Q19.

Exchange Income Corporation - how has the company been doing?

First of all, FY19 set the company up for an excellent position going into 2020 and into this corona crisis. A number of items in the quarterly report/FY-report from February bear mentioning, as I see it.

11% YoY Revenue growth to 1.34B CAD.

18% YoY EBITDA increase to 329M CAD.

7% Adj. EPS increase to 3.15/share, marking record levels.

Payout improved to 71% from 74% of EPS.

FCF less Maintenance CapEx payout to 57% from 60%.

In short, FY19 was a very successful year for the company. Double-digit EBITDA growth and impressive EPS growth is nothing to sneeze at, but the results go beyond simply improving surface-level numbers.

Exchanges revenue growth was primarily due to organic growth in Aerospace & Aviation as well as the Manufacturing segments. The company's M&As of LV Controls and AWI came in 4Q19.

Segment-specific, Aerospace & Aviation as a segment was up 10% YoY in terms of revenue due to both higher volume in legacy Airlines and 11% increase in Regional one. The company's medevac and passenger transport services also increased due to volume growth in remote Canadian Regions, such as Newfoundland/Labrador and others.

Interesting as well is the manufacturing revenue growth seen in FY19 - 15% YoY, due to an increase in customer manufacturing and a lot of defense spending across the world. The company's new Quest plant in Dallas also contributed impressively. It wasn't just new revenue contributing here but also increased efficiencies within the company - all of this contributing to the 18% YoY EBITDA growth.

The company goes into 2020 having access to nearly 1B CAD in available capital and can be said to be in a great position to continue executing its strategy outside and even with coronavirus. The company's taking on of debt during 2019 was primarily done to increase financial flexibility and reduce overall borrowing cost, not at its core due to an instant need for cash.

So, in conclusion, Exchange Income Corporation provided a record year with excellent growth. But of course, this was before COVID-19 (or at least prior to Canada and the US becoming affected as they are now).

So, let's look at what sort of impact we might expect for the company.

How is Exchange Income Corporation affected by coronavirus?

It shouldn't be unexpected that as a manufacturing and airline company, coronavirus certainly affects Exchange Income Corporation. However, effects may not be as dismal as some people believe, and there are some reasons for this.

First, unlike major carriers, Exchange Income Corporation's contracts cover flying into remote settlements and communities not just with passengers, but vital services and medical aid. Unlike most carriers, Exchange provides essential services both in terms of movement and product, and such services cannot be shut down even during coronavirus. The company, in fact, does not see its services in this segment being affected by these developments.

Second, Exchange Income Corporation doesn't operate International flights. With Canada's winter road climate coming to an end, the company's flights are some of the only ways in and out to these communities. In fact, as of March 18th, the company doesn't have any parked aircraft and continues to fly into every community as before the outbreak. The company does expect some drop-off in demand - but essential services such as providing food, security, commerce, and healthcare are expected to remain at normal levels.

Third, the company actually expects an increase in its Medevac services - which isn't really that hard to understand given the crisis. The maritime surveillance segment isn't affected - it's contracted, and the company continues to fly at or above contracted levels. With regards to Medevac, Exchange Income has already initiated contact with authorities to make sure the company provides necessary services.

However, some parts of the company will, without a single doubt, be affected. Regional One, the company's airline rental/leasing, will no doubt take a major hit both in terms of aircraft as well as replacement parts. My thinking is that we can forget this entire segment until quarantines are lifted. While leasing will go down, CapEx requirements will also go down somewhat - but there will nonetheless be a degree of CapEx required. So, this segment will most certainly take a hit.

The company's manufacturing likely won't be spared headwinds either. While the company, in its communication, specified that it indeed continues on track with its manufacturing, they also communicate that government-imposed restrictions could impact things - as things stand, I think it's wise to consider Exchange Income's manufacturing on hiatus for now.

In evaluating the viability of businesses during coronavirus, I place a great deal of import on the company's capitalization and access to cash. Exchange Income is no slouch here, and the company has access to over 800M CAD in capital. This is not only enough to manage operations but to also potentially pursue appealing growth opportunities if it decides to do so. Exchange Income states that:

This provides all our companies a benefit that is not often afforded to their competitors. As such, we will continue to look for growth opportunities to support them. (Source: Exchange Income Corporation, COVID-19 Update)

This shows us how the company is and may be affected by coronavirus going forward. My personal view on this is that while there are companies that are more resilient, Exchange Income has components that make it COVID-19 resilient, and in part even a company that can benefit from COVID-19 due to certain contracts. I do think that the net COVID-19 result will be negative but not as negative as for some of the company's peers (though there are few direct peers).

This brings us to where the company is currently priced.

Valuation

So, here's the rub.

(Source: TIKR.com)

While the company, in terms of operating cash flow, FCF, and normalized/average P/E is currently undervalued greatly in comparison to historical averages, even I as a die-hard value investor need to recognize that valuations at this point, especially for a company such as this, only tells half the story.

We don't yet have more than cursory indications as to how company earnings will be affected, and speculating on this would be an exercise in futility, and downright irresponsible on my part. We do know that some parts of the company's operations will continue to generate cash throughout this crisis. Perhaps even more than it otherwise would. However, the company has recently invested substantial capital into its Region One and its manufacturing capabilities - all of which can now be expected to be a zero for as long as this persists.

So, while a 2.8X valuation in terms of price tangible book value/share is undeniably attractive for a company that typically trades at valuations of 7.66X, there's really more to the story here. We need to look at credit lines, debt and ratings to get a sense of how long the company could survive with their operations at a standstill. Now, thankfully, 800M CAD in available liquidity is plenty to cover a lowered maintenance CapEx as well as the company's dividend - I don't foresee any issues here.

The issue becomes how long this goes on for. The company's debentures show us an interest rating of between 5.25-5.75%, which would indicate a somewhat average judged credit risk. However, Exchange Income does not have an S&P, Moody or Fitch credit rating of any kind. The company did increase its potential leverage ratio under its current facility to 4.0X from 3.25X, and the latest credit facility does indicate confidence from the market in the company - but this was in November of 2019. Today, the situation is different.

In my last article, I indicated a fair value of 7X EV/EBITDA for the company, which on a good year with the new initiatives would put the company at ~44 CAD/share - this target, while accurate in a good environment, is no longer valid in this environment, in the context of the broader market.

Exchange Income is rarely valued according to its actual earnings potential - much like a bank or an insurance company, it trades at a market-attributed discount.

The current consensus is that 2020 will, due to coronavirus, bring us to an Adj. EPS of 2.13 CAD /share, which would indicate a 33% drop. I view this as being too generous. Fair value based on this estimate and a P/E of 15 would be around 31 CAD/share, representing an upside of nearly 100% from today's levels.

I personally judge the company's annual hit to be greater and see an FY20 EPS hit of at least 50%, even if operations get back on track in May or June. That gives us an FY20 Adj. EPS of 1.57/share, which would bring a 15 P/E fair value to around 23 CAD/share, giving us an upside of around 43%. I believe this to be conservatively-judged enough to not be irresponsible. With dividends, that I consider being relatively safe, we're looking at a potential annual return of 64% until the end of 2020.

Thesis

At the same time, and while I do consider the company a "BUY" here, I would think long and hard as to what exactly your portfolio goals are. This current market environment has given us not a few, but many excellent buying opportunities in safe, conservative and resilient companies.

These are opportunities you may not see again during your lifetime. Ever - or at least not for the next 10-20 years, once this is over.

Exchange Income Corporation is a great company under, from what I can see and have seen, excellent leadership. It's a company to invest in - but it is, as I see it, not a company to invest in right now.

Look at the list of articles I've written. We're talking about Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). We're talking General Dynamics (GD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Snap-on (SNA), Disney (DIS), Union-Pacific (UNP), Oracle or Home Depot (HD). While it's true that none of these companies offer close to the same dividend yield offered by Exchange Income, the risk profiles are vastly better - and that's not a jab at Exchange Income.

It simply is.

I'm about two things.

Purchasing undervalued and qualitative companies.

Building a reliable and safe dividend income stream over time.

Exchange Income fulfills, as I see it, both of these requirements. That's why I'm maintaining a "BUY". However, all of the above-mentioned companies have never before fulfilled the "Undervalued" portion, and I always try to pick quality first. Quality can be measured in many different ways, but I view all of the above picks as materially "safer" and higher quality than I do Exchange Income Corporation.

Therefore, my choice, for now, is to continue investing in the highest quality available at the best price - and that currently is not Exchange Income Corporation.

Stance

Exchange Income Corporation is, at this valuation, an attractive "BUY" with a 60%+ potential upside including dividends for 2020. However, I would recommend buying other quality companies before Exchange at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EIFZF, DIS, GD, HD, JNJ, SNA, TD, UNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.