XFLT's Latest Distribution Cut Was Choreographed In Advance

I was one of the few, if not the only, analyst saying the distribution was not fully covered.

Three months ago, I wrote about the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT), a fixed-income CEF investing in several different asset classes, including CLOs. Due to reader interest, I focused on calculating a distribution coverage ratio for the fund and arrived at a figure of 71%. As most other analysts had either calculated or mentioned significantly stronger coverage ratios, most mentioned that the distribution was fully-covered, I thought revisiting the fund once more data was available would be interesting. In this article, I'll be doing just that and will be focusing on explaining what has happened to the fund during the past few months and seeing if my forecasts proved accurate.

XFLT's distribution was, in fact, not fully-covered, as the fund's latest quarterly report can attest. Due to this, and due to general economic and industry malaise, the fund was recently forced to cut its distribution by about 18%. Cuts were a bit smaller than expected, almost certainly due to the fact that the fund shifted allocations towards higher-yielding, higher-risk securities just prior to the cut. Although I can't say I got things completely right, my analysis and calculations were much more accurate than most, and hopefully they were, and continue to be, of use to investors.

Distribution Coverage Analysis - Summary

A brief overview of my previous analysis and calculations, before taking a look at the fund's most recent performance.

I previously calculated net investment income figures by downloading the fund's latest holdings reports, and calculating a weighted average yield. XFLT had very sizable cash holdings at the time, which I assumed would soon be invested in the same proportions as the fund's current asset allocation.

I then adjusted the figures above for the fund's leverage ratio and expenses and arrived at the following figure:

Net investment income = 9.46% * 1.49 - 6.17% = 7.92%

The above basically means that the fund was generating 7.92% in income for shareholders, net of fees. At the time, the fund had distribution rate on NAV of 11.2%, which implied a distribution coverage ratio of 71% (7.92% / 11.2%).

As mentioned previously, my figures differed from those of most other analysts, and from those posted in the fund's latest (at the time) quarterly report. The discrepancy was due to the fact that my figures were more forward-looking, and took into consideration expected increases in the fund's expense ratio, and narrowing interest rate spreads.

In any case, my calculations showed a moderately distressed distribution, while most other analysts said the distribution was fully-covered.

XFLT Performance and Holdings Analysis

Since I last wrote about XFLT, the fund's managers have done significant changes to its investment and asset allocation strategy, with broadly negative results. XFLT has pivoted towards higher-yield, higher-risk fixed-income securities, perhaps as an attempt to boost the fund's net investment income and distribution coverage ratios, which promptly collapsed in value due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. A distribution cut naturally followed. I didn't quite predict everything that happened, but the end result was roughly consistent with my previous analysis.

Let's take a closer look at what the above entailed.

XFLT's investment managers didn't invest their cash in the same proportions as their previous holdings, as I believed that they would, but decided to invest the vast majority of these in CLO equities, the highest-risk, highest-yield securities. These increased from 27.50% of the fund's total holdings to 37.60%, while I was expecting 31.80%:

XFLT's investment managers also decided to invest in longer-term securities, increasing the fund's weighted average effective maturity from seven to eight years:

These decisions caused XFLT's net investment income to significantly increase, although not by enough to completely cover its distribution. The fund's distribution coverage ratio stood at 92% in December 2019:

(Source: XFLT Quarterly Report)

XFLT's shift towards higher-yield, higher-risk securities meant that the fund suffered very sizable losses during the latest market downturn. Remember that CLO equity investors receive the residual cash flows from the underlying managed pool of loans after all CLO debt holders have been paid, so CLO equity securities are extremely vulnerable to worsening economic and industry conditions. Due to this, XFLT experienced significantly greater NAV losses than comparable non-investment-grade fixed-income securities:

Although I can't be completely certain, I believe that XFLT would have suffered significantly fewer losses during these past few months if the fund had kept its prior, lower-risk asset allocation. XFLT did perform significantly better during the last market downturn, during late 2018:

As can be seen above, XFLT basically performed like a leveraged junk bond during late 2018, but has posted almost three times as many losses as JNK YTD. This is a very sizable difference, and at least partly due to the fund's pivot towards higher-risk assets.

Taking into consideration the above, it should come as no surprise that the fund was recently forced to cut its distribution by about 18%, from 0.73 to 0.60 cents per month, due to the aforementioned declining net investment income figures and collapsing net asset values. The drop was smaller than expected, remember I had calculated a distribution coverage ratio of 71%, which implies a distribution cut of 29%, at least partly due to the fund's pivot towards higher-yielding securities.

Finally, the dynamic of weak distribution coverage ratios leading to yield-chasing leading to significant shareholder losses seems somewhat common, the same thing has happened with AMZA seems forever.

XFLT's Performance Was Choreographed in Advance

Part of the reason I wanted to write this article was to see if my prior calculations and forecasts were accurate, and to see if they could be improved upon in any way. One interesting thing I noticed was that I never explicitly mentioned the possibility of XFLT pivoting towards higher-yield, higher-risk securities to improve its coverage ratio, even though this now seems extremely logical, maybe even obvious. I did voice the following concerns:

Third, is the fact that net investment income results are strongly dependent on the company's overall asset allocation, which we can't accurately forecast due to the fund's large cash holdings. Depending on how cash is invested, performance could materially change, for the worse or for the better. (Source: XFLT: Expect Shareholder Returns Of About 7.9% Moving Forward, Distribution Coverage Ratio Of 71%)

In hindsight, it seems quite obvious that the fund would invest its sizable cash holdings in higher-yielding, higher-risk securities to boost its distribution coverage ratio, exposing shareholders to a significantly greater losses and distribution cuts in the event of a market downturn.

Finally, and in the interest of full disclosure, I actually thought that XFLT would not cut its distribution, but would simply do ROC distributions:

(Source: XFLT: Expect Shareholder Returns Of About 7.9% Moving Forward, Distribution Coverage Ratio Of 71%)

This is a constant issue when analyzing CEF distributions. Coverage ratios are not all that instructive, as fund managers can always choose to do return-of-capital distributions, funding these through asset sales. Distribution cuts are somewhat dependent on management decisions, and forecasting these is quite difficult. I thought management would act differently, perhaps irresponsibly, but it seemed to have taken a more appropriate choice given the circumstances.

Conclusion

XFLT's latest distribution cut was the product of an unsustainable and uncovered distribution rate, combined with a move towards excessively risky and seemingly unprofitable securities. My estimates and forecasts proved reasonably precise, and definitely more accurate than most.

I refrained from re-calculating net investment income and distribution coverage ratios as the fund is invested quite heavily in CLO equities, and these securities are simply too volatile right now, plus relevant information is not readily available. In any case, the fund's forward distribution rate on NAV of 16% seems prima-facie unsustainable, but a lot is going to depend on how economic and industry conditions continue to develop.

Finally, I hope that readers found this combination of quantitative analysis, brief historical overview, and introspection useful. I did a similar analysis for CLO equity funds, and look forward to revisiting these once they update NAVs.

