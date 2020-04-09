Canadian Solar: Consistent, Cheap, And Potentially A Safe Haven

The solar industry has historically been recession resistant and could be a safe haven during the coronavirus pandemic as long as its workforce is not forced to shut down.

Despite the stock's wild ride between the overall stock market's new highs to panic selling due to the coronavirus outbreak, Canadian Solar's (NASDAQ:CSIQ) business has been stable and consistent. Another word to describe the company's management would be conservative. In 2019, the company's earnings surpassed Wall Street estimates by an average of 125%, including a 142% non-GAAP EPS surprise for the most recently reported fourth quarter. While other cyclical industries may be severely affected by an economic downturn sparked by the pandemic, the solar industry has consistently shown its business cycle to be independent of global economic cycles. Canadian Solar's recent share pullback may thus be a longer-term buying opportunity, especially after the company's full year guidance appears to be conservative but yet robust.

Fourth Quarter Earnings

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Canadian Solar generated $920 million in revenues and $1.12 in GAAP EPS. This compares to analysts' estimates of $866 million in revenues and $0.49 in GAAP EPS. Unlike many companies that mask costs with non-GAAP results, Canadian Solar's GAAP earnings are more reflective of the company's normalized earnings. This is because the company excludes CVD [countervailing duties] reversals in its non-GAAP results. These reversals have been recurring and resulted from the overpaying of export duties to the US.

The bulk of this earnings surprise was likely due to the closing of a high margin Japanese solar project sale which the company warned could be pushed forward into 2020 during its third quarter earnings conference call. The sale of this solar plant generated $42.1 million in revenues at gross margin estimated around 45%. At the company's fourth quarter tax rate, this sale likely boosted quarterly earnings by $0.24 in EPS.

The remaining portion of Canadian Solar's earnings surprise was due to higher-than-expected module shipments and gross margin. Total quarterly module shipments were 2.474 GW compared to previous guidance of 2.3-2.4 GW. As I've mentioned in a previous article, the company typically surpasses even the high end of its own guidance.

Adjusted consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 24.3%, which was far above previous guidance calling for a range of 19-21%. While the bulk of this margin upside was due to the inclusion of the Japanese solar project sale as mentioned above, manufacturing margins also increased. Adjusted module segment gross margin expanded from 23.3% in Q3 to 27.1% in Q4 2019. This may have been a surprise to some who tracked the continued degradation of module average selling prices [ASP], but as I mentioned in my 2020 solar preview article, the collapse of upstream component pricing could potentially expand module manufacturing gross margin by as much as 5%.

2020 Annual Guidance

For fiscal 2020, Canadian Solar expects total module shipments between 10 and 12 GW, with revenues between $3.4 and $3.9 billion. Management explained the wider range accounts for business uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some may be surprised that, despite a major global economic slowdown due to coronavirus, Canadian Solar still expects growth in both module shipments and revenues this year. In 2019, the company generated $3.2 billion in revenues on 8.6 GW of module shipments.

As mentioned in the introduction, the solar industry has historically operated on its own timeline, which has decoupled with the state of the global economy. The main reason has been due to the secular growth in solar demand. During the past decade, global solar installations have grown from 6.4 GW in 2009 to 124 GW in 2019. It should also be noted global solar demand grew by over 11% in 2009, despite the recession caused by the Financial Crisis of 2008. In Canadian Solar's case, shipments grew by 100% in fiscal 2008 and increased further by another 78% in 2009. 2009 was actually one of the best years for Canadian Solar shareholders who enjoyed a massive 346% stock gain.

Most solar manufacturers have shipment volumes largely locked in for the current year. According to management statements made during its fourth quarter earnings conference call, about 75% of the company's expected shipments have already been booked for 2020. Management also believes any first half shipment delays would only be pushed forward into the second half. In addition, leading Chinese solar manufacturers have recently become much more bullish on local Chinese demand, especially in the second half due to indications made by the central government, in an effort to stimulate the economy after the national shutdown during most of the first quarter of 2020.

If history repeats, Canadian Solar will most likely meet its annual guidance. If its guidance follows typical conservatism, the company may even exceed the top end of its guidance. Even at the midpoint revenue guidance, and assuming consolidated gross margin contracts to 20% this year from 22.4% in 2019, GAAP EPS should range around the $2.90 to $3.00 level. With current Wall Street expectations at $3.00 in EPS, this appears to be the earnings scenario expected by analysts.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Estimate

Canadian Solar has guided first quarter 2020 revenues to range between $780 and $810 million and gross margin between 26% and 28%. Since this guidance was made very late in the quarter with only a handful of days left, management most likely already knew the actual results. Again, if past trends hold, the company will likely beat even the high end of this guidance. The following estimate assumes top end guidance figures.

Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate:

Shipments: 2250 MW, 2000 MW recognized

Revenues: $810 million

Gross Margin: 27.8%

Gross Profit: $225 million

Operating Expenses: $120 million

Operating Profit: $105 million

Net Interest Expense: $17 million

Tax: $22 million

Earnings From Unconsolidated Investees: $1 million

Net Income: $67 million

Diluted Share Count: 60 million

GAAP EPS: $1.12

The estimate above represents GAAP figures and excludes potential CVD reversal gains which would result in lower non-GAAP EPS. In addition, this estimate does not account for foreign exchange translations which historically have been significant due to the volatility between the USD and the RMB. Unlike past quarters, during the past two years, the exchange rate between the USD and RMB has remained fairly stable in the first quarter. Since the USD appreciated slightly vs. the RMB during the quarter, Canadian Solar may post a marginal net foreign exchange gain compared to the net $2.6 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Current analysts' estimates call for $793 in revenues and $1.09 in EPS. Unless the company tops even the high end of guidance by a wide margin, upside surprise for Q1 2020 should be minimal. Since the company's $150 million share buyback is still in effect, a lower share count could result in a greater magnitude of EPS surprise relative to revenues. If fully executed and spread out based on a linear time schedule, diluted share count could be reduced by about 3 million shares, which would result in GAAP EPS increasing to $1.18 using the same parameters above.

Evaluating Fiscal 2020 Guidance Beyond Q1

This next section will get very technical. Casual readers can skip to the Final Thoughts section for a summary without having to follow through with the analytical details on how estimates were derived.

At Canadian Solar's midpoint revenue guidance, and assuming full year gross margin average of 20%, about $730 million of annual gross profit would be generated. Factoring out estimated first quarter contribution based on estimates above, Canadian Solar would need to generate another $505 million in gross profits in the final three quarters of 2020 to meet current Wall Street estimates. The company would also need to book another $2.84 billion in revenues during this period to meet the midpoint revenue guidance range. This translates to Q2 to Q4 2020 gross margin averaging 17.8%.

To best estimate Canadian Solar's operating metrics, we need to break down and estimate each segment's gross margin profile. The three key segments are:

A - Solar modules and other solar products listed in the company's MSS segment

B - Remaining MSS segment business not included in A above, including system kits, EPC and O&M services, and misc. supporting material sales

C - Energy segment revenues which mainly consists of solar system sales

Based on company statements which were described in a prior article, the implied gross margin profile for the Japanese solar plants is at least 42%. First quarter revenues include approximately $205 million of Japanese solar system sales which could generate roughly $86 million in gross profit. The first quarter should also include a smaller 17.7 MW Italian solar system sale which I estimate should generate about $22 million in revenues at a much lower 10-15% gross margin based on reported results in the first three quarters of 2019. Although there may also be additional smaller solar system sales, these two project sales should result in Energy segment revenues of at least $227 million and generate roughly $89 million in gross profit.

Factoring out this estimated Energy Segment contribution, Canadian Solar's MSS segment revenues could be around $583 million with $136 million in gross profit. This translates to around 23-24% MSS segment gross margin. However, if management's comments during its fourth quarter earnings conference call are accurate, module gross margin is still about 20% in Q1.

This 20% gross margin estimate corresponds to segment A described above. Since the MSS unit consists of segment A and B, segment B must generate gross margin above 24% to bring up the average from 20% to 23-24%. In 2019, segment B accounted for 17% of MSS revenues, and if this holds for the Q1 2020, segment B gross margin would be about 39%. Although this is still possible, it is far above the 25-30% range I had previously estimated.

One possible explanation which only recently became obvious is that segment A's revenues consist of solar product sales other than just solar modules. This could include additional sales of inverters, battery storage, or both. Canadian Solar has been ramping up its product lineup to include products other than modules for some time now in an effort to offer a total solutions package. In previous quarters, when sales of these new products were small, revenue contribution was not obvious. However, segment A revenues increased meaningfully in the fourth quarter to $620 million from $539 million in the previous quarter despite lower implied and stated recognized shipments.

A change in module product mix could potentially increase ASPs on a sequential basis even during periods of spot market ASP degradation, but not to the 15%+ degree realized in the fourth quarter. I estimate fourth quarter 2019 non-module component revenue could have ranged as high as $100 million, up from anywhere from 5-10 fold compared to previous quarters. If the company's gross margin for inverters is similar to leading peers in the mid-30s%, it would explain the significant sequential increase in MSS segment gross margin.

A more plausible explanation is segment A's gross margin is higher than the 20% indicated by management. Management has consistently guided gross margin much lower than actual results. For example, Q4 2019 adjusted gross margin was 24.3% compared to the 19-21% guidance. Segment A's adjusted gross margin last quarter was even higher at 27.2%, and therefore, a sequential contraction to 20% in Q1 2020 seems highly unlikely. Spot market ASPs only declined by 5% during the quarter. For the same reason I predicted module segment gross margin expansion in Q4 2019, a continuation should also occur in Q1 2020 based on pricing trends within the module manufacturing vertical. The following charts show how upstream component pricing (wafers) declined much faster than downstream module pricing during both Q4 2019 and Q1 2020.

(Data compiled from Pvinsights. The chart shows wafer costs falling by 21% while module pricing only declined by 5%.)

(Data compiled from Pvinsights. The chart shows wafer costs falling by 16% while module pricing only declined by 5%.)

Management also estimated fiscal 2020 revenues should include about $3 billion from the MSS segment with the remaining $650 million (midpoint guidance range) from the Energy segment. At the midpoint of the annual shipment guidance, revenue from module sales should be at least $2.3 billion even at a 10% full year ASP degradation rate. If segment B revenue contribution remains constant at 17% of MSS segment revenues, non-module component sales could range as high as $200 million this year. The following table shows the potential revenue and gross profit profile for the MSS segment in 2020.

Revenues Gross Margin Gross Profit Segment A - Modules $2,300.00 20.00% $460.00 Segment A - Non-module $200.00 30.00% $60.00 Segment B - System Kits/Services $500.00 25.00% $125.00 Annual Total: $645.00

(Revenue figures based on 1) management statement indicating $3 billion in MSS segment revenue in 2020, 2) 17% of MSS segment revenues derived from system kits, EPC and O&M service, and misc. material sales. Dollar figures in millions.)

Subtracting $645 million from the $730 million leaves $85 million in Energy segment revenues required to hit the annual gross profit target to meet Wall Street EPS estimates for 2020. As described above, Q1 2020 Energy segment gross profit could already exceed this annual target by $4 million. As long as the remaining $423 million of Energy segment revenues for the combined remaining three quarters do not average negative gross margins, Canadian Solar should meet analysts' estimates based on the midpoint of its annual guidance ranges. Most likely, the remaining Energy segment revenues should average gross margin above 10% to as high as 20%, which is the company's historical average. Even assuming a very low 10% gross margin average, potential 2020 GAAP EPS could exceed Wall Street expectations by over 16% to around $3.50 per share.

Final Thoughts

As long as the coronavirus pandemic does not entirely paralyze the workforce in such a way all installations are halted, the solar industry may likely be less impacted compared to other industries. Canadian Solar's management has indicated during its fourth quarter earnings conference call that they saw no installation disruption even in California after a statewide lockdown was initiated. This appears consistent with industry reports citing the solar sector as an 'essential service' and thus not required to shut down. Even in cases of work pauses, installation may just be delayed and shifted into the second half assuming the coronavirus situation improves.

In China, manufacturing was shut down for a few weeks, but luckily, for the industry and for the country, the shutdown coincided with the Lunar New Year holiday which normally induces a one to two week shutdown by itself. The first quarter is also typically the weakest for the solar industry, and thus, less of a factor in contributing to full year earnings.

Historically weak first half demand, resulting from external factors such as policy changes, only pushed demand forward into the second half. For example, when China announced subsidy changes in May 2018, second quarter demand fell off a cliff, and most analysts predicted doomsday for Chinese manufacturers. In reality, demand merely shifted into the second half and resulted in Canadian Solar's best fiscal year, with the company more than doubling annual GAAP EPS to $3.88 from $1.69 in 2017. In that record year, Canadian Solar generated 75% of its annual EPS in the second half.

The solar industry has shown time and time again that global economic factors have been less of a factor than cyclical industry supply imbalances which historically impacted margins. As module ASPs have declined to levels where only the largest and most efficient manufacturers can maintain profitability, supply imbalances have had much less impact on margins compared to past cycles. The industry's weeding out of smaller players has resulted in larger suppliers becoming more bankable brands. As a result, top bankable brands such as Canadian Solar have become much less susceptible to demand fluctuations. In short, the maturity of the industry has removed most of the boom/bust cycles for its leading players.

While Canadian Solar may not be able to post spectacular growth, it has been able to post stable and consistent earnings even during periods when many in the industry struggled to remain profitable. The company's higher visibility has also allowed it to consistently surpass Wall Street expectations. If management's recent guidance has been kept conservative as witnessed in recent quarters, Canadian Solar will likely easily beat Wall Street expectations of $3.00 in EPS for 2020. With a fully executed share repurchase plan and at the top end of the company's guidance, annual GAAP EPS could even exceed $4.00 this year. If investors believe the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as bad as it has been will only be short lived, Canadian Solar at 4-6x current year's earnings will likely yield better returns than the market average.

