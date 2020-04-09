Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/7/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/7/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on cue, as companies close trading windows to insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Science Applications Intl (SAIC);

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);

Myovant Sciences (MYOV); and

MGM Resorts Intl (MGM).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Carnival (CUK);

Carnival (CCL);

SunPower (SPWR);

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA), and;

Crinetics Pharm (CRNX).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

PetMed Express (PETS);

Masimo (MASI);

Lululemon Athletica (LULU);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Illumina (ILMN); and

CyrusOne (CONE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT);

Neogen (NEOG);

IHS Markit (INFO); and

Getty Realty (GTY).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Weisenburger Randall DIR Carnival CCL JB* $10,000,000 2 Weisenburger Randall DIR Carnival CUK JB* $10,000,000 3 Total S A DIR, BO SunPower SPWR B $4,188,406 4 Column BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $3,920,467 5 Dondero James D PR, DIR NexPoint Residential Trust NXRT B $2,061,045 6 Salem Paul J DIR MGM Resorts Intl MGM B $2,027,025 7 Goeddel David V DIR, BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $1,960,233 8 Sumitomo Chemical BO Myovant Sciences MYOV AB $1,145,445 9 Keene Nazzic S CEO, DIR Science Applications Intl SAIC B $1,011,769 10 Eshelman Ventures BO Liquidia Technologies LQDA B $403,455

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Wilson Dennis J O Lululemon Athletica LULU S $49,999,880 2 Kiani Joe E CEO, CB, DIR Masimo MASI AS $11,897,830 3 Vivo Capital VIII BO Crinetics Pharm CRNX S $4,226,833 4 Liebowitz Leo DIR Getty Realty GTY S $3,069,948 5 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $2,278,322 6 Gear Jonathan VP, CFO IHS Markit INFO AS $1,799,681 7 Herbert James L DIR Neogen NEOG S $1,263,200 8 Akdag Menderes CEO, PR, DIR PetMed Express PETS AS $900,000 9 Desouza Francis A CEO, DIR Illumina ILMN AS $825,000 10 Jackson Robert M VP, GC CyrusOne CONE AS $818,870

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

