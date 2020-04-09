Waste Management: Quality Company Built To Withstand Short-Term Headwinds

Shares have been overvalued for a while. Despite a $30 drop from highs, the stock remains pricey given the long-term growth expected. Safety commands a premium.

Waste Management is likely to feel some impact from the coronavirus as businesses shut down in core urban markets.

As the pandemic continues to play out and virtually all sectors face some degree of disruption in the months to come, there is some value in fleeing to safety. Waste Management, Inc. (WM) typically offers "utility like" stability to investors, as the management and collection of waste is an essential service to every household and business in the US. The company's high exposure to the sectors and markets most severely impacted by coronavirus mitigation will create some headwinds in the short term. However, the company's strong structure and fundamentals will carry it through to continued long-term success. We review the company's risk exposure to coronavirus, the financial stability of the company, and outline whether shares are attractive to investors today.

Risk Of Coronavirus Impact

While trash collection and recycling services are essential services - allowing Waste Management to remain active in states with "lock down" mandates, the business will see some short-term headwinds as a result of the virus.

source: Waste Management

Waste Management services a wide variety of customers including public municipalities, residential customers, and a mix of commercial and industrial businesses across a swath of sectors. The company's large operations are concentrated in urban areas, so much of Waste Management's customer base is located in areas that are impacted by virus mitigation efforts.

If we peel apart Waste Management's customer base, we see that a large number of customers are completely shut down right now. These include retail trade, retail wholesale (grocery stores would remain open), restaurants, and many office buildings. Company CEO James Fish recently spoke to CNBC about the pandemic, stating that it's too early to quantify the financial impact on the business, but that there are definite volume losses - despite an increase in residential trash from people staying home.

The combination of financial stress placed on commercial customers combined with the inactivity of other types of businesses will likely have a material impact on the short-term operating results of the company. This shouldn't be alarming, it will be difficult for most companies to avoid the impact of the economy turning off overnight, and these services will remain vital to both consumers and businesses.

Cash Flow & Financials Provide Safety

Assuming revenues decline in 2020 due to virus mitigation, investors need to understand whether or not the company is well positioned to withstand a drop in cash flow. When looking at Waste Management, our view is that the company is well positioned for a downturn.

We determine this by examining the company's use of capital, and what actions could be taken (if needed) to counter a drop in cash streams. Waste Management has amassed more than $10B in capital over the past three years. Over that time frame, 65% of it has been allocated to the business and to paying shareholders a consistently increasing dividend payout (raised each of the past 17 years).

source: Waste Management

If the goal of the company and investors alike is to sufficiently fund the business and maintain its dividend, the company could conserve tremendous amounts of capital by simply halting its buyback program and avoiding M&A activities while the pandemic plays out.

When looking at this scenario from a FCF standpoint, Waste Management has a $1.2B cushion once CAPEX and the dividend are covered. Put another way, Waste Management would have to see more than half of its FCF dry up before really having to make tough decisions.

source: YCharts

If we assume some sort of "worst case" scenario arises where FCF does indeed falter, Waste Management's balance sheet is very strong and can pick up the slack. The company is leveraged at 2.9X EBITDA, but is sitting on a strong cash hoard of $3.5B (enough to fund the annual dividend 4X over). The company carries investment grade ratings from the major agencies such as Moody's and S&P, so Waste Management could also borrow further at relatively painless terms.

Having these multiple financial backstops baked into an already "utility-like" business model should give investors confidence that Waste Management's business is extremely viable, and its dividend payout yielding 2.38% is secure. We don't foresee any fundamental disruption to the business or to the payout in the near future.

Where Shares Currently Stand

With safety often commanding a premium, the valuation of Waste Management has been somewhat of a catch for investors in recent years. The stock had been particularly strong heading into March of this year, when the overall crash of the markets suddenly put the stock at new 52 week lows. Shares have since rebounded and trade at $96 per share.

source: YCharts

Analysts are currently projecting the company to earn $4.16 per share for the complete 2020 fiscal year. The resulting earnings multiple of 23.07X earnings is still a 7% premium to the stock's 10 year median P/E ratio of 21.44X. This simply shows how overvalued the stock was a month ago.

Whether shares are now attractive given the $30 drop from highs, is a question of the premium put on safety in this market. The company doesn't grow at a very high rate, with earnings projected to grow at roughly 7% over the next five years. Shares lack a deep discount, so total returns could be 8%-10% on an annual basis given the addition of the dividend.

We stated back in 2018 that we would prefer to see a 17X multiple on shares, but that is unlikely given the demand for safe haven investments. If shares traded at 20X earnings, the resulting target price of $83 per share would provide a minimal margin of safety, while adjusting for the safety that Waste Management represents. Despite its merits, we struggle to chase the stock beyond that multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.