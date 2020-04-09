Lyft's Valuation Won't Survive Coronavirus

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Anyone reading this is likely aware of Lyft's (LYFT) business model and possibly a consumer of the company's ride sharing app. Even if you weren't, the company's business model is not difficult to understand.

Therein lies Lyft's primary challenge as a publicly traded company - the company's business model is one dimensional. The company essentially only serves one geographic area (the United States) and primarily only generates revenue by connecting drivers and riders.

Any hiccup in either area (geography or rides) and Lyft's business will diminish. Unfortunately for Lyft, the coronavirus has shut down its largest market, drying up demand for the product.

Lyft last reported in February, which seems like a lifetime ago given the recent shutdown of the US economy beginning in March. However, early reports are grim for Lyft, with fare revenue down over 50%.

That's not good for a company relying on steady growth in order to justify lofty valuations, massive loses, and investor appetites.

Pre-shutdown, Lyft was on a roll, growing 2019 revenues to over $3.6B - a 68% y/y growth rate.

Impressive growth, however, both Cost of Revenue (60.2% vs 57.6%), R&D (41.6% vs 13.9%) and Total cost and expenses (174.7% vs 145.3%) show a company that isn't approaching scale.

Dissecting expenses a bit further reveals that a significant portion is stock-based compensation - and not physical cash draining from the company.

From a GAAP perspective, Lyft had a gigantic $2.6B net loss in 2019, however when you back out $1.6B in stock-based compensation the Adjusted EBITDA number ($679M) is manageable from a liquidity perspective given Lyft has roughly $2.8B in cash.

However, their lies problem #1 for Lyft. The company is funding a large portion of its growth by using the stock - which is performing poorly. For the stock to increase in value, Lyft needs rising demand for its service. That will be issue #2 as the company will be slow to recover from the virus.

Demand Problem

It's no surprise that demand shriveled up for Lyft when "shelter in place" orders were passed down, however there was evidence that consumers were already pulling back on ride-sharing before the shutdown. In early March, before California & New York issued orders, rides for Lyft were down 19%.

This is a troubling stat proving that demand for ride sharing is fragile. It's also alarming given Lyft relies almost exclusively on ride-sharing for revenue, whereas rivals like Uber (UBER) are slightly more diversified.

It's my belief that ride-sharing demand for Lyft will mirror the demand for other travel related sectors, like airlines. Many experts in the airline industry don't see air travel returning to 2019 peaks until 2021-2022 at the earliest.

If Lyft posts 2 consecutive years of declining growth - the stock is going to decline rapidly during that timeframe. Other recent examples of companies that had similar busted growth stories are Under Armour (UAA) (UA) and FitBit (FIT), I believe Lyft will join that club.

That Liquidity

As mentioned, Lyft has over $2.8B in cash. This cash will provide a false sense of security for investors since it will allow Lyft to sustain loses that will almost assuredly last for years.

The problem for Lyft isn't liquidity, but it's deploying that effectively over the next 2-3 years. Given that rivals like Uber are already in international markets, food & freight delivery, self driving cars, etc - there's virtually no virgin snow for Lyft to navigate.

That's a recipe for disaster for growth stocks like Lyft. The low hanging fruit is already being picked at by other competitors. What's likely to happen is Lyft will spin its wheels for 12-24 months and come out of the process with little to show for it.

Regulatory Challenges

Lyft's struggles with governments/municipalities is well documented. Most recently California's Assembly Bill 5 requires ride sharing companies to classify drivers as employees (which subjects the company to payroll, insurance & other HR costs). Recently a judge reminded Lyft, Uber and others that they are actively violating the law.

When the federal government passed the CARES Act, it included tax-payer funded unemployment benefits for Uber/Lyft drivers. With both companies actively trying to avoid paying unemployment insurance premiums (and instead getting the taxpayer to foot the bill) - I expect a cascade of criticism after the economy starts to pick up the pieces.

If/when California's law becomes enforceable - expect other cash-strapped states to implement similar laws requiring ride sharing drivers be classified as employees.

Valuation

Lyft's valuation has been on a perpetual decline since the IPO. As of writing it's sitting around the $8.5B mark.

In order for the company to start driving valuation back up, I've identified 5 catalysts that would help.

Profits Growth Price Increase (Margin Expansion) Decrease # of shares Acquire Growth

Without much thought, it's likely #1-4 won't happen. Even the most bullish owner of Lyft wouldn't argue profits are around the corner. Absent a vaccine or viable treatment, demand for Lyft & travel related stocks is going to slowly ramp back up. It will be difficult given competition and a likely recession that Lyft will successfully pass on price increases without hurting demand. Finally the company isn't going to decrease the number of shares, instead it will likely dramatically increase that number.

The only positive outcome for Lyft is to acquire growth by merging/buying other companies that allow it to expand its one dimensional business model. Teaming up with Grubhub (GRUB) or another food/package delivery unit would diversify Lyft's business; however it wouldn't be much different than what UBER has already accomplished.

That being said, I don't expect the management at Lyft to make bold moves. They would have already done so instead of watching UBER be the first mover.

Conclusions

The market has countless beaten down stocks at the moment. Lyft isn't one of them. The stock has been on perpetual decline before the crisis, and there's no reason why that won't continue.

