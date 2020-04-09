The Worst 20 Years In Investment History

I didn't even realize how bad it's been.

According to the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, inflation in the US has averaged nearly 2.175% per year over the last 20 years.

Based on data compiled by Professor Robert Shiller, the average annual rate of return on the S&P 500 since 2000 comes to 4.59% with dividends reinvested each month (a drab 2.415% annual return after inflation), and only 2.64% with dividends accumulated and held as cash (a mouthwateringly robust annual return of .465% after inflation).

Earning 2.415% (or, depending on how you look at it, .465%) per year hardly seems worth the agony, anxiety and uncertainty of investing throughout the dot.com crash, the financial crisis of 2009 and now, the COVID-19 pandemic. But the real kicker is the relative performance of long-term US Treasuries during this same period. Investors would have done dramatically better over the past 20 years if they'd simply purchased a 20-year US Treasury and held on to maturity collecting annual interest at a rate of 6.91% (according to the Minneapolis Federal Reserve). Viewed another way, 20-year US Treasuries have outperformed the S&P 500 (with dividends reinvested) by nearly 2.32% per year since the year 2000.

Let's put that into a historical perspective by looking at the 20-year period starting immediately prior to the great market crash that began in October of 1929. The stock market would have delivered an annual average return of 2.03% to an investor lucky enough to invest immediately prior to the worst bear market in history (and to reinvest all dividends thereafter), versus a 3.61% annual return had the investor simply purchased and held long-term US Treasuries over that same 20-year period. Stated differently, US Treasuries outperformed stocks by 1.58% per year during the post-1929 investment epoch.

In other words, the underperformance of US stocks versus US Treasuries has been WORSE over the last 20 years than over the 1929 crash and Great Depression era. No less than 47% worse, to be precise.

What about investing during the Volker era? Interest rates on 20-year US Treasuries peaked at 15.13% in October of 1981. How much would an investor have earned by purchasing the S&P 500 on that date, reinvesting dividends and holding the stocks for 20 years? The answer is 14.99%, only fractionally worse than the rate of return on a 20-year US Treasury over the same time period.

It turns out that from the perspective of relative returns, the past 20 years have been one of the worst stretches of time for stock investors in modern history. Does that statistic surprise you? It sure surprised me. I mean, I honestly felt pretty good about investing in the modern era, but it turns out that we've been wallowing in the financial market equivalent of the La Brea tar pits for the past 20 years without even knowing it.

What does history teach you? What I learned from this exercise is that even if you do everything that you are "supposed" to do - diversify, buy and hold for the long term, reinvest your dividends for compound returns - nothing guarantees successful investment results in the stock market. No matter what you do, investing in stocks doesn't always work and sometimes you can end up getting paid more for taking no risk. The implication of that is simultaneously obvious and counterintuitive. The obvious part; the only reason stock investors could ever earn more than US Treasury investors is because stock investors assume more risks. The counterintuitive part; stock investors should celebrate when risks are highest since taking risk is the only way that makes it even theoretically possible to ever outperform US Treasuries.

The COVID-19 crisis is certainly one of the riskiest situations the world has ever faced in modern history. As far as I'm concerned, that's the best news stock investors have ever had over the last 20 years. I'm buying shares of companies with high investment grade ratings, timeless products and services, long histories of profitability, durable profit margins and a demonstrated ability to weather economic storms of various kinds. Not all of the companies I'm investing in will return to profitability any time soon. Some will cut dividends. Some will go bankrupt. And that is the only reason why I am buying the stock as opposed to putting my money into risk-free alternatives.

Here is a snapshot my portfolio today.

A word on layout. We've all read about "dividend champions," "dividend aristocrats," "dividend contenders" and the like. I am tracking which of my companies is a "dividend survivor." Any company that can make it out of the COVID-19 crisis with an intact dividend will get a special "dividend survivor" badge of honor in my portfolio. I will reward anyone who cuts with an unsightly puce green box on my portfolio chart. The positions highlighted in darker blue are those that I'm not tracking (either because the position is an ETF or it's a company that pays no dividends to begin with). So far, none of my companies have cut dividends, but it's still early days in the COVID-19 era.

