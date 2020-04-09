Woodside - Best LNG Producer Trades At Its Lowest Price

Woodside’s base business is characterized by reliable, low-cost, high-margin operations which provide resilience to fluctuations in commodity prices. Woodside's production volume has not reduced in the current environment, and deliveries to customers have continued. Woodside has a high-quality, investment grade customer base, and deliveries and performance under long-term take-or-pay arrangements which have not been adversely impacted by recent events.

Source: Bloomberg

Woodside is unique among Australian energy companies in that it has successfully managed the development of LNG projects for more than 25 years-unparalleled domestic experience at a complicated and expensive task. Adding to Woodside's competitive advantages are the long-term 20-year off-take agreements with Asia's blue chip energy utilities, such as Tokyo Electric, Kansai Electric, Chubu Electric, and Osaka Gas. These help ensure sufficient project financing during development and bring stability to Woodside's cash flows.

Woodside possesses large gas assets that are characterized by long-life, low-cost, and with expansion potential. They have low sovereign risk and are proximal to key Asian markets. Depending on shipping rates at the time, Australia-Asia shipping costs are a third those for U.S.-Asia via Panama, or a fifth for U.S.-Asia via South Africa. Low operating costs ensure cash profit throughout the commodity cycle and expandable assets enjoy economies of scale at potentially lower capital intensity.

Source: Company Presentation

Woodside's excellent balance sheet and low costs are particularly important in the near term given high revenue leverage to Brent crude price, with around 3 month time-lag.

Is oil price going to recover?

The world is grappling with a one in 100-year event.

In January, oil traded just over $70 a barrel. In less than two months, WTI (an American benchmark) has fallen below $20 and Brent, an international crude benchmark, is now around $30 a barrel. The prices have halved in the past two weeks.

This is the most significant fall in oil prices recorded in living memory. During the GFC, oil plumbed lows of US$35 or so. It is worse now because an unprecedented demand shock has been met with an unprecedented supply shock.

With much of the world in lockdown, oil demand is falling. The world's fleet of aircraft sits idle while factory production and ground transportation have collapsed. One forecaster has predicted oil demand could fall 25% this quarter. Such a drop has never been recorded.

Lower demand will lower prices. Prices, however, aren't just numbers; they are signals. Low prices indicate to producers that they ought to supply less and, ordinarily, that is what we should expect.

A collapse in demand has never been met with a wall of new supply as it is now. Markets aren't irrational in marking down oil prices and, if producers do not act, prices are likely to stay where they are for months.

If rationality prevails, Saudi Arabia and Russia will reach a new agreement and withdraw supply to support prices. Russia and OPEC lack the capacity to displace U.S. shale producers in the global supply stack, which means the marginal supply cost is still around $60 Brent. I believe vested interest should soon see order return to oil markets.

Even if that doesn't happen, US shale producers will quickly go bust. US shale exists with the aid of cheap debt and dubious accounting. I don't believe any shale producer generates sustainable free cash flow and, at these prices, production will fall swiftly as producers with bloated balance sheets go bust which will reduce supply in the market and bring oil price back to equilibrium.

This presents an interesting scenario. In my view, either the giants get together and restore order to the market or shale producers take the fall. Either way, I can't see how oil prices can be sustainable at $30, especially as industries recover from the pandemic.

Can Woodside survive this downturn?

However, I must consider how Woodside would fare in a low price environment.

The company announced in Feb 2020 that its break-even (CFO-capex) oil price in FY19 was $22. It has consistently lowered its break-even oil price over the last few years. Furthermore, it announced a plan to cut opex and capex by $2.4 billion in 2020. Therefore, the company can comfortably operate and pay its capex at around $20 oil price for the next 6-12 months – not to mention it has around $7.9 billion of liquidity against around $1 billion of debt maturing over the next 2 years. That's enough to keep the lights on and prevent a capital raising.

Source: Company Presentation

The full impact of lower oil price will not be realized until late Q2 2020 due to the lag between the oil price and realized LNG price.

Valuation:

Woodside is trading at its lowest point in terms of forward EV/EBITDA of 5.2x versus its 5 year average of 7.2x. This is due to panic sale in the market following the collapse of oil price and the market extrapolates the current oil price into perpetuity. I don’t believe oil price can remain at current level for a sustained period and Woodside’s EV/EBITDA multiple should return to around 7x once the market recovers from the panic and runs its model on a long-term average price of around $60.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.